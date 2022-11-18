ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas

San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fb101.com

HOTEL EMMA AT PEARL ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF TWO EXPERT CULINARY MINDS: PASTRY CHEF SOFIA TEJEDA & CHEF DE CUISINE AMARIS DIAZ

Hotel Emma at Pearl, a luxe hotel housed in a former 19th century brewery in the heart of San Antonio, welcomes Pastry Chef Sofia Tejeda and Chef de Cuisine Amaris Diaz to lead the property’s rich epicurean programs across its renowned dining destinations. The duo carries on the legacy of Emma Koehler – Former CEO of Pearl Brewery and the hotel’s namesake – as a female powerhouse to continue telling the property’s gastronomic story alongside new Executive Chef Jorge Luis Hernandez.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
SAN MARCOS, TX
MySanAntonio

Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

West Texas earthquake causes damage hundreds of miles away

MENTONE, Texas — A strong earthquake that struck a remote area of the West Texas desert caused damage in San Antonio, hundreds of miles from the epicenter, officials said.University Health said Thursday that its Robert B. Green historical building was deemed unsafe because of damage sustained from the quake, which hit Wednesday in a remote area near the New Mexico border. The historical building is more than 100 years old and has been closed off for safety reasons, University Health said.The quake initially had a 5.3 magnitude but that was revised upward to 5.4. The earthquake's epicenter was about 23...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Toyota to conduct on-site job fair at facility in San Antonio

If interested in a career in manufacturing or the auto industry, then Toyota in San Antonio might have opportunities for you. On Saturday, a job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Toyota facility, located at 1 Lone Star Pass. Suppliers will be conducting on-site...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

