The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane

One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
The Comeback

Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach

Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional finals scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday. Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week […]
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
Syracuse.com

Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)

The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Golf Digest

The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow

As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
VikingsTerritory

Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings

If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
The Spun

Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm

It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
