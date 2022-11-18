Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Antonio Brown Has Blunt Message For Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
A season of struggles for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continued on Thursday Night Football. The Packers lost 27-17 to the Tennessee Titans to fall to 4-7 on the season. Rodgers, in particular, struggled during the loss. He threw two touchdowns but averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt, ...
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane
One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach
Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Charles Barkley: Hire Deion Sanders as Auburn football coach for star power vs Nick Saban
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders' name has been mentioned for almost every vacancy. Now his good friend Charles Barkley has weighed in. Barkley appeared on "The Next Round" podcast Thursday with co-hosts Lance Taylor, Ryan Brown and Jim Dunaway, and commented on college football job openings and where Sanders might end up.
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Tennessee Upset Loss
Tennessee's season just went from special to nightmare in the span of just a few hours. The Volunteers suffered an embarrassing upset loss to the Gamecocks of South Carolina this Saturday night. It wasn't even close. Spencer Rattler had a career night, throwing for six touchdowns in the 63-38 victory....
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Travis Kelce said he turned his TV off when Taylor Heinicke celebrated game-ending penalty
Travis Kelce is the NFL’s top tight end. And he was watching Monday Night Football when the Washington Commanders took down the NFL’s last unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles, earlier this week. Well, according to Kelce, he didn’t make it to the end of the game. Why...
High school football regional finals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday. Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week […]
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
Golf Digest
The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow
As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings
If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm
It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
PHOTOS: Buffalo Bills’ Field Is Definitely Not Playable, Covered in Feet of Snow
So, the NFL made the right decision to move this Buffalo game. The Buffalo Bills had to cancel practice due to all the snow on Friday. There were a lot of fans that scoffed at the idea of moving the game due to snow. After all, the best games happen in the snow! But this storm is different.
Comments / 0