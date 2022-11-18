ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans OC Todd Downing charged with DUI, speeding after win

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding at 4 a.m. on Friday, hours after Tennessee defeated the Green Bay Packers.

The Titans returned to Nashville after midnight following the win in Wisconsin.

Williamson County Sheriff’s records show Downing’s bond was set at $2,500 for charges of DUI and speeding implemented by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He was processed at 4:39 a.m. and released at 6:46 a.m., according to the county’s jail records.

The 42-year-old Downing called plays in the Titans’ most productive performance of the season at Lambeau Field with 408 total yards in a 27-17 win that included a touchdown pass from running back Derrick Henry.

The Titans opened the season 0-2, with a 21-20 loss to the New York Giants at home and then a lopsided 41-7 defeat at Buffalo.

Fans called for Downing to be replaced but head coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans would stay the course.

“We’re just not gonna do that,” Vrabel said in September. “That’s not something that’s going to happen right now. I’ve had confidence in our staff and confidence in the guys that we put out there … I appreciate everybody’s opinion.”

Since the rocky start, the AFC South-leading Titans (7-3) have won seven of their last eight games.

–Field Level Media

