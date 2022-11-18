ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills cancel practice, to meet virtually during blizzard

The Buffalo Bills canceled Friday’s practice and the team will meet virtually due to blizzard conditions.

Sunday’s home game between the Bills (6-3) and the Cleveland Browns (3-6) has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field.

The team’s travel plans to Detroit are still being determined, according to Buffalo coach Sean McDermott.

Heavy snowfall in western New York is expected to continue through Sunday.

–Field Level Media

