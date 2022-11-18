Gusty winds bring elevated fire danger to Southern California this weekend

Gusty Santa Ana winds, dry conditions and warmer temperatures could bring fire danger to Southern California this weekend.

Elevated fire conditions are expected through Sunday, with critical conditions possible Friday night through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Review your evacuation plans if you live in a high fire risk (area),” the agency tweeted .

High winds are expected in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, where a fire weather watch is in effect between 1 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday. That means critical conditions are possible in the coming days, the Weather Service explained.

Widespread elevated fire weather conditions are expected through Sunday.

Peak northeast gusts could get up to 30 to 45 mph along local coasts and valleys, especially the Santa Clarita Valley and into portions of Ventura County.

Gusts could get up to 40 to 55 mph in the mountains.

Officials advise drivers of high-profile vehicles to reduce speeds. Additionally, residents are reminded to secure loose objects and to use caution with fire sources. Officials warn that power outages are possible amid a high wind event.

The northeast winds will bring warmer temperatures, with Sunday expected to be the warmest day of the weekend.

