Los Angeles County, CA

Gusty winds bring elevated fire danger to Southern California this weekend

By Henry DiCarlo, Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
 2 days ago

Gusty Santa Ana winds, dry conditions and warmer temperatures could bring fire danger to Southern California this weekend.

Elevated fire conditions are expected through Sunday, with critical conditions possible Friday night through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Review your evacuation plans if you live in a high fire risk (area),” the agency tweeted .

High winds are expected in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, where a fire weather watch is in effect between 1 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday. That means critical conditions are possible in the coming days, the Weather Service explained.

Widespread elevated fire weather conditions are expected through Sunday.

Peak northeast gusts could get up to 30 to 45 mph along local coasts and valleys, especially the Santa Clarita Valley and into portions of Ventura County.

Gusts could get up to 40 to 55 mph in the mountains.

Officials advise drivers of high-profile vehicles to reduce speeds. Additionally, residents are reminded to secure loose objects and to use caution with fire sources. Officials warn that power outages are possible amid a high wind event.

The northeast winds will bring warmer temperatures, with Sunday expected to be the warmest day of the weekend.

Related
CBS LA

Wind and fire danger present in Southland over the weekend

Another moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is underway Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.A high wind warning is in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday for the Los Angeles County Mountains and Santa Monica Mountains.In Fontana, the winds were howling overnight Friday. Saturday morning presented critical fire conditions in Rancho Cucamonga.Peak winds will continue through early Saturday afternoon, with coasts and valleys gusting 35 to 55 mph (with local gusts to 65 mph in the foothills) and mountains gusting 40 to 60 mph (with local gusts to 70 mph for favored peaks and canyons), NWS said.Humidity levels will generally range between 10 and 18 percent Saturday through Sunday, with isolated readings down to 8 percent, meteorologists said. Friday morning a Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning was been issued for Ventura County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Winds Return for Parts of Southern California

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Gusty winds were captured on video by Key News Network at Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2:00 a.m. in the Sylmar neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

What are Santa Ana winds and how do they impact fire season?

You hear about them during the sweltering summer months, when plant life dries up and the smallest spark can lead to catastrophe. When Los Angeles and the surrounding areas are on high alert for potential wildfires, they have the potential to wreak havoc. They’re called Santa Ana winds. Coastal Southern California’s one-of-a-kind geography – mountains […]
SANTA ANA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Ana wind event begins tonight

Temperatures will be warmer across the region this weekend, most notably for Ventura County. Warm temperatures, some cities with highs in the 80s, will accompany the windy conditions expected. There is another Santa Ana wind event that is expected to begin Friday evening and linger well into most of Saturday as well. The strong Santa The post Santa Ana wind event begins tonight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Santa Ana winds return to parts of Tri-Counties, once again elevating wildfire danger

The high brush fire danger is back for parts of the Tri-Counties for the next few days, with Santa Ana winds returning to the region. Ventura and Los Angeles Counties will once again see the most powerful Santa Ana winds. It not expected to be as powerful as the event earlier this week, but it could still be in the 30 to 50 mile an hour range, with gusts in the mountains topping 60 mph.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend

A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

More Santa Ana winds expected in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s first strong Santa Ana wind event of the fall was diminishing Thursday but forecasters warned that another round of strong gusts is expected during the weekend. The National Weather Service said winds will pick up again Friday night and last through Saturday. A fire weather watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday due to the gusty northeast winds and very low relative humidity levels ranging from 5% to 15%. Forecasters said there will likely be six or more hours of “critical fire weather conditions.”
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Firefighter injured while battling downtown Los Angeles blaze

A firefighter suffered burns while battling one of two major fires in Los Angeles during the weekend, authorities said. The firefighter was hospitalized in fair condition early Sunday morning with an injury described as non-life-threatening, fire spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in a statement. Authorities later reported that the remains of an adult male were discovered […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

One Santa Ana wind event ends Thursday, another begins Friday

While temperatures remain consistent and mild, attention remains on the wind as another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin Friday evening. Currently, the area is between two Santa Ana wind events, with one that is winding down Thursday and another that will begin tomorrow. The strongest winds are expected Friday night into Saturday The post One Santa Ana wind event ends Thursday, another begins Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA ANA, CA
signalscv.com

Red flag warning in effect for Santa Clarita

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, or a fire weather watch, for the western parts of Los Angeles County and much of Ventura County for Saturday, which means critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. “A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Public Safety Power Shutoffs Considered During Red Flag Warning In Santa Clarita Valley

On Friday, Southern California Edison (SCE) tweeted that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) would be considered for certain California communities, including Santa Clarita, during an ongoing red flag warning. On Friday, the National Weather Service, (NWS) upgraded the fire watch to a red flag warning resulting in the chance of PSPS threats, said Rich Thompson, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Massive brush fire shuts down 5 Freeway in Sun Valley

Emergency crews battled a massive brush fire that shut down the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley on Saturday night. Officially named the Penrose Fire, the incident was escalated to “Major Emergency Status,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The small grass fire grew into a massive blaze fueled by heavy winds that ignited grass, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy

Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foodgressing.com

Snow N Glow Holiday Festival 2022 Returns to Southern California

This holiday season, Santa and his team of elves are lending CBF Productions a helping hand for this year’s Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, which returns to Ventura on November 27th and Del Mar on December 8th. A magnificent fireworks display, snow tubing, holiday magic igloos, a build-your-own s’mores...
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

