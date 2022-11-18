Read full article on original website
Ronnie's Country Store a staple of Four Oaks
This old-fashioned store sits along a busy highway in Four Oaks and is known for its boots, blue jeans, and ice cream--and for its owner, Ronnie Parker. This old-fashioned store sits along a busy highway in Four Oaks and is known for its boots, blue jeans, and ice cream--and for its owner, Ronnie Parker.
VIDEO: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in North Carolina
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
Take the Kids: Nasher Museusm of Art
DURHAM, N.C. — Teacher workdays are great for small adventures with my daughters. The latest led us to Duke University's Nasher Museum of Art in Durham. It was our first visit. We enjoyed our time discovering new-to-us artwork & having lunch at The Nasher Museum Café. The museum...
Scary: Watch this explosive demonstration of the dangers of frying a turkey
State Fire Marshal Mike Causey and the Raleigh Fire Department demonstrated the dangers of frying turkeys this holiday season. Approximately 1,000 home fires take place on Thanksgiving Day. State Fire Marshal Mike Causey and the Raleigh Fire Department demonstrated the dangers of frying turkeys this holiday season. Approximately 1,000 home...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
11-year-old killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks, multiple sources tell WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old that died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and...
Cary family out thousands of dollars after paying for rental home sight unseen
RENTAL WARNING: Don't let the market pressure you into paying up for a rental you have not seen in person.
2022 snow outlook for NC: Good news and bad news for snow lovers
The first day of winter, Dec. 21, is only a month away. Each year, the WRAL severe weather team predicts how cold temperatures will get and how much snowfall we could see in the Triangle. This is the third year in a row we are expected to be in a...
Bundle up like it’s 1914: Raleigh, Triangle to face frigid temps early Monday
Durham and Chapel Hill may actually be colder.
Cash stolen from CVS, Circle K in early morning robbery
RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone robbed two businesses Friday morning on Lake Boone Trail. Before 4:30 a.m., police officers responded to the CVS on Lake Boone Trail at Landmark Drive, where someone stole a small amount of cash. Afterwards, police said the same person went to a Circle K down...
One person injured at N.C. Christmas parade when truck loses control
An out-of-control truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade lost control and hit a parade participant, Raleigh police said.
For parents of Christmas parade dancers, the news brought panic, then relief, then sadness
Along the parade route, spectators and parents of participants were shocked and saddened to hear that a dancer had been injured.
Girl dies after being hit by pickup towing float during Christmas parade in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck towing a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Raleigh Police Department, the accident occurred at about 10:14 a.m. in Raleigh, WTVD reported. Police said that...
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in North Carolina
A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday.
Durham bus routes impacted by driver shortages
Thousands of children in Durham might not have a ride to school Tuesday morning after dozens of bus routes could be delayed or canceled due to a driver shortage. Thousands of children in Durham might not have a ride to school Tuesday morning after dozens of bus routes could be delayed or canceled due to a driver shortage.
Driver charged after girl, 11, dies after being struck during Christmas parade in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — An 11-year girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck towing a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, authorities said. The 20-year-old driver of the pickup is in custody. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Landen Christopher Glass, 20,...
Incident cancels Raleigh Christmas Parade, police and EMS responding
Police and EMS are responding to an incident at the Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to CBS 17 crews at the scene.
