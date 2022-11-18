ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

Ronnie's Country Store a staple of Four Oaks

This old-fashioned store sits along a busy highway in Four Oaks and is known for its boots, blue jeans, and ice cream--and for its owner, Ronnie Parker. This old-fashioned store sits along a busy highway in Four Oaks and is known for its boots, blue jeans, and ice cream--and for its owner, Ronnie Parker.
FOUR OAKS, NC
WRAL

Take the Kids: Nasher Museusm of Art

DURHAM, N.C. — Teacher workdays are great for small adventures with my daughters. The latest led us to Duke University's Nasher Museum of Art in Durham. It was our first visit. We enjoyed our time discovering new-to-us artwork & having lunch at The Nasher Museum Café. The museum...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Scary: Watch this explosive demonstration of the dangers of frying a turkey

State Fire Marshal Mike Causey and the Raleigh Fire Department demonstrated the dangers of frying turkeys this holiday season. Approximately 1,000 home fires take place on Thanksgiving Day. State Fire Marshal Mike Causey and the Raleigh Fire Department demonstrated the dangers of frying turkeys this holiday season. Approximately 1,000 home...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Cash stolen from CVS, Circle K in early morning robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone robbed two businesses Friday morning on Lake Boone Trail. Before 4:30 a.m., police officers responded to the CVS on Lake Boone Trail at Landmark Drive, where someone stole a small amount of cash. Afterwards, police said the same person went to a Circle K down...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

11-year-old Hailey Brooks dies after getting hit by pickup truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade, sources confirm to WRAL News

WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham bus routes impacted by driver shortages

Thousands of children in Durham might not have a ride to school Tuesday morning after dozens of bus routes could be delayed or canceled due to a driver shortage. Thousands of children in Durham might not have a ride to school Tuesday morning after dozens of bus routes could be delayed or canceled due to a driver shortage.
DURHAM, NC

