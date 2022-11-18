ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 things that made us smile this week

By Annie Reneau
Do you ever look around and marvel at the things humans can do?

Like, yes, there are a lot of terrible and tragic things out there, and we could easily spend all of our days focusing on them. But today I was looking at my living room rug and thinking about the fact that some fellow human being designed its floral pattern and coordinated the colors in a way that brings me joy. And some other human or humans, way back when, figured out how to turn sheep's wool into fibers in order for this rug to be possible in the first place. Some other humans created machines to manufacture, wrap up and ship it. Some humans invented the vehicle that transported it to my house, and a friendly human from UPS smiled at me as he delivered it to my front doorstep.

And that's just a rug. If we look around, we see signs of human ingenuity and creativity everywhere. It's incredible what our species has figured and how we've consistently coordinated with one another to make seemingly impossible things a reality. (I mean, this computer I'm typing on? Incomprehensibly incredible.)

I like to remember such things when headlines or social media toxicity starts to seep into my psyche. We have our flaws to work out, for sure, but people are truly amazing beings with mindblowing abilities, not just for invention but for compassion, connection and delight. Yay us.

So join me in celebrating humanity with these 10 joyful reminders of our awesomeness—with a couple of adorable animal videos thrown in for good measure. Enjoy!

1. Baby elephant won't stop tickling a local Kenyan reporter as he tries to tell a serious story about wildlife conservation.

Baby elephant interrupts Kenyan local reporter during a piece to camera

Gotta hand it to him for lasting as long as he did before breaking. And honestly, this delightful moment probably did more than any somber warning could do to get people to care about how human actions were affecting wildlife. Read the full story here.

2. Parents ask their kids to record them dancing, but capture the kids' reactions instead.

The end 😭😭 why am I bawling at this trend?! He’s SO CUTE #momsoftiktok #momtok #toddlersoftiktok

The end 😭😭 why am I bawling at this trend?! He’s SO CUTE #momsoftiktok #momtok #toddlersoftiktok

The pure love and joy in that face! What a cutie. This is one TikTok trend worth watching, and we've got a whole collection of these adorable videos here .

3. Two cockatoos play peekaboo, giggle and … smooch?

“https://t.co/JnMwLvuK3Q”

How delightful is that? Cockatoos are freakishly smart , so it's not so surprising that they would find fun in the same kinds of games we play with human babies.

4. The way the 4-year-old imagination can make up whole entire lives.

Upworthy on Instagram: "Kids and their active imaginations 😆🥰"

Scroll through these stories. Absolutely hilarious. The imagination of the average preschooler and their willingness to follow wherever it takes them are unmatched.

5. This pizza maker's skill with his dough is the stuff of legend.

“Acrobatic pizza👏👏🍕 ”

Give him about 30 seconds to warm up, and then holy cannoli . That's a guy who takes pride in his work. So impressive.

6. Bruce Springsteen shared an incredible story about being invited to a fan's house and surprising his mom.

“If you ever met your hero you’d hope they’d be as cool as this! BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN tells GRAHAM NORTON about the time he made a fans’ dreams come true.”

Can you even imagine? You're just out at the movies and you run into a mega rock star? And then you invite him to sit with you and he says yes ? And then you invite him to your house, and he says yes?!? There are so many fun details to this story. Read the full story here.

7. The unbridled joy of a left-handed person finally getting a pair of left-handed scissors.

Upworthy on Instagram: "Lefties know ✂️♥️"

Who knew cutting things could be so fun? Scroll through. It's the simple things we take for granted sometimes.

8. The actor who played Biff in 'Back to the Future' wrote a hilarious song about all the questions people ask him.

“Tom Wilson (Biff Tannen) was asked the same questions by BACK TO THE FUTURE fans so often, he wrote a song answering them. This is that brilliant song.”

Tom Wilson has been doing standup comedy and music for the past several decades and this song is one of the staples in his show. He also has a card he created that he can hand out to people answering all of the usual questions he gets asked. Check out the full story here.

9.Coach proposes on the sideline and the football team's reaction is everything.

Upworthy on Instagram: "His team’s reaction is everything 😍🏈💍 (Via murse32 on Tiktok)"

Clearly, this is a coach with a strong connection to the kids on his team. What a fantastic celebration.

10. Let's strive to live life with the perseverance of this playful kitten.

“"Your attempt to win this game shall prove futile, human" --Kitty, probably”

Hope that brought a few smiles to your face! Come back next week for another collection of smileworthy finds. And if you want to get this post in your inbox each week, sign up for Upworthy's free newsletter, The Upworthiest, here.

