Colorado State

The Hill

Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race

Editor’s note: As of Thursday afternoon, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) had edged ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch by about 400 votes. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Boebert inches ahead as Colorado votes continue to be tallied

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has inched ahead of her Democratic challenger as votes continue to be tallied Friday. In an unexpectedly tight race where the freshman lawmaker, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is vying to secure a second term, Boebert has jumped forward in the count for the first time since tallying began earlier this week.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

House District 3 race still too close to call, with Boebert in the lead Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly a week after Election Day, the race between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and challenger Adam Frisch remains too close to call. Boebert leads Frisch by about 1,100 votes Monday morning -- still within the half-percentage margin that under Colorado law would trigger an automatic recount. According to the latest results by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, Boebert has 50.17 percent of the vote, while Frisch has 49.83 percent.
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Democrat Katie Porter will win reelection in California, CNN projects

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter will win reelection in California's 47th Congressional District, CNN projects, after facing a tougher-than-expected race against Republican Scott Baugh. Porter's victory in the coastal Orange County district gives Democrats another House seat the next session -- as of Friday morning, they had won 212 seats. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results hang in the balance as counting continues in Arizona, Alaska, and California

Polls may have closed across the country two days ago, but in the battleground state of Arizona, they are still counting. A record number of ballots dropped off at Maricopa County vote centers has delayed results until Monday at the earliest. Initially, election officials said they'd have the final tally by Friday but extended their self-imposed deadline and said they'd continue counting through the weekend.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session

Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GOP operative convicted of facilitating foreign contribution to 2016 Trump campaign

A Republican operative was convicted on Thursday of facilitating an illegal campaign contribution from a Russian national to the Trump campaign in 2016. The Justice Department touted the jury conviction of Jesse Benton, known for his work on campaigns for GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, in a press release Thursday. The department said Benton "acted as a straw donor and contributed $25,000 of the Russian foreign national's money to the campaign, falsely identified himself as the contributor and pocketed the remaining $75,000."
IOWA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Joe Biden celebrates his 80th birthday

President Joe Biden turns 80 years old on Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States. The unique milestone of Biden's birthday comes as the president faces speculation about whether he will mount a reelection run and dredges up questions about whether he's too old to serve another term.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Denver Gazette

State Sen. Chris Hansen enters Denver mayor's race

Colorado state Sen. Chris Hansen is joining the crowded field of candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Denver in 2023. Hansen, D-Denver, filed paperwork Monday morning to enter the mayor's race. He follows around a dozen other candidates into the race, including state Rep. Leslie Herod, director of Emerge Colorado Lisa Calderón, longtime Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough and anti-gang activist Terrance Roberts.
DENVER, CO
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DOJ announces special counsel for Trump-related Mar-a-Lago and January 6 criminal investigations

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Both investigations implicate the conduct of Trump, who on Tuesday declared his candidacy...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel named in the Trump investigations

Jack Smith, the special counsel announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is a long-time prosecutor who has overseen a variety of high-profile cases during a career that spans decades.
OHIO STATE

