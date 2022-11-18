Read full article on original website
Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race
Editor’s note: As of Thursday afternoon, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) had edged ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch by about 400 votes. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press.
Only 73 votes separate Adam Frisch from Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
Democrat Adam Frisch's early lead over Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert all but evaporated as election officials tallied more votes in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Frisch consistently led Boebert throughout Tuesday night's tally, but the race since tightened. As of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Frisch led by a mere 73 votes.
Lauren Boebert in Danger as Rejected Mail-in Ballot Checks Could Help Rival
There could be thousands of ballots in Colorado which have been rejected for signature verification but could still be "cured", changing the result of the race.
Boebert inches ahead as Colorado votes continue to be tallied
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has inched ahead of her Democratic challenger as votes continue to be tallied Friday. In an unexpectedly tight race where the freshman lawmaker, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is vying to secure a second term, Boebert has jumped forward in the count for the first time since tallying began earlier this week.
Kari Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race
Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots.
If You Find an Arrowhead in Colorado, Can You Keep It?
It's really pretty fascinating to think of all the native American Indian tribes that have called Colorado home at one time or another. They came long before we did but they helped shape the land and our state into what we see today. While out exploring the great outdoors in...
Arizona's 6th Congressional District: Republican Juan Ciscomani wins House race
The Associated Press projects that Republican Juan Ciscomani will win the House race in Arizona's 6th Congressional District, defeating Democratic state Sen. Kirsten Engel. With Ciscomani's victory, Republicans have now won 214 seats, meaning they only need four more electoral wins to reach 218 and secure the House majority. TWO...
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA favorite Kari Lake in high-stakes race for governor in Arizona
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's race for governor, NBC News projected Monday. Hobbs' victory is key for Democrats in a presidential battleground state and a rebuke to a prominent election denier — although the closeness of the contest left the result up in the air for nearly a week.
Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran reflects on election
PHOENIX (AP) — His Democratic-leaning district remapped into one that leaned heavily Republican, U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up victorious in Tuesday’s election. He didn’t. “That’s...
House District 3 race still too close to call, with Boebert in the lead Monday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly a week after Election Day, the race between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and challenger Adam Frisch remains too close to call. Boebert leads Frisch by about 1,100 votes Monday morning -- still within the half-percentage margin that under Colorado law would trigger an automatic recount. According to the latest results by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, Boebert has 50.17 percent of the vote, while Frisch has 49.83 percent.
Kari Lake hammers Hobbs for recusal refusal, says it creates 'problems' in close Arizona governor race
Gubernatorial Republican candidate for Arizona Kari Lake says the refusal by her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, to recuse herself has generated "problems" as their close contest has yet to be called days after Election Day. Hobbs, who in her current role acts as the state's election...
Democrat Katie Porter will win reelection in California, CNN projects
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter will win reelection in California's 47th Congressional District, CNN projects, after facing a tougher-than-expected race against Republican Scott Baugh. Porter's victory in the coastal Orange County district gives Democrats another House seat the next session -- as of Friday morning, they had won 212 seats. But...
Midterm results hang in the balance as counting continues in Arizona, Alaska, and California
Polls may have closed across the country two days ago, but in the battleground state of Arizona, they are still counting. A record number of ballots dropped off at Maricopa County vote centers has delayed results until Monday at the earliest. Initially, election officials said they'd have the final tally by Friday but extended their self-imposed deadline and said they'd continue counting through the weekend.
Rep. Boebert's lead for District 3 strengthens as uncounted ballots dwindle
In Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert leads her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch by some 1,100 votes, as the number of outstanding ballots dwindles. Boebert has been optimistic including at her election night party where she said, "I don't believe we will lose the Colorado third district....
Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session
Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
GOP operative convicted of facilitating foreign contribution to 2016 Trump campaign
A Republican operative was convicted on Thursday of facilitating an illegal campaign contribution from a Russian national to the Trump campaign in 2016. The Justice Department touted the jury conviction of Jesse Benton, known for his work on campaigns for GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, in a press release Thursday. The department said Benton "acted as a straw donor and contributed $25,000 of the Russian foreign national's money to the campaign, falsely identified himself as the contributor and pocketed the remaining $75,000."
Joe Biden celebrates his 80th birthday
President Joe Biden turns 80 years old on Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States. The unique milestone of Biden's birthday comes as the president faces speculation about whether he will mount a reelection run and dredges up questions about whether he's too old to serve another term.
State Sen. Chris Hansen enters Denver mayor's race
Colorado state Sen. Chris Hansen is joining the crowded field of candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Denver in 2023. Hansen, D-Denver, filed paperwork Monday morning to enter the mayor's race. He follows around a dozen other candidates into the race, including state Rep. Leslie Herod, director of Emerge Colorado Lisa Calderón, longtime Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough and anti-gang activist Terrance Roberts.
DOJ announces special counsel for Trump-related Mar-a-Lago and January 6 criminal investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Both investigations implicate the conduct of Trump, who on Tuesday declared his candidacy...
Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel named in the Trump investigations
Jack Smith, the special counsel announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is a long-time prosecutor who has overseen a variety of high-profile cases during a career that spans decades.
