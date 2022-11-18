ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

C. Heslop

Credit Cards To Discontinue And Go Obsolete (Opinion)

Retailers are trying to outdo each other with self-checkout advancements. Residents and officials expressed concerns about this technology. But stores plan to go forward with innovations and add more digital features. These changes could further inconvenience shoppers who will see credit card use decline. They will need to use their smartphones to access registers. Similar updates are underway at the subway in New York.
CNBC

The best credit cards to use for large purchases, including electronics

If you've been thinking about buying big-ticket items such as a piece of furniture, a shiny new Apple Watch or a much-needed phone upgrade, using the right credit card to make that large purchase is key. Thanks to limited-time welcome bonuses and bonus spending categories, your credit card might help you pick up enough points to pay for part (or all) of your next vacation or earn enough in cash-back rewards to cover that latest splurge.
TheStreet

Costco's Credit Card Changes in a Way You Won't Like

Credit card companies might not be all the same, but they have to work hard to differentiate themselves to customers. Consumers might not understand the finer points of what separates Visa from American Express, but they do have an understanding of which card gives them more perks. Credit card companies...
Footwear News

Chinese Authorities Seize More Than 240,000 Counterfeit Items, Thanks to Amazon Tip

Law enforcement seized more than 240,000 counterfeit luxury, sports, and automotive items in the Chinese provinces of Guangdong and Jiangxi – including items from Puma and Under Armour – thanks to a tip from Amazon. According to the e-comm giant, its Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) provided information and intelligence to local Public Security Bureaus (PSB) in China, including the locations of warehouses and manufacturing facilities, which led to the successful identification and disruption of three major counterfeit operations and their upstream suppliers. The main suspects have been detained by local PSBs for further investigation. Amazon added that any infringing listings connected...
CBS Chicago

'You won't tell the difference': Fake goods and counterfeit bills seized at O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fake money, phony designer clothes and purses, and counterfeit key fobs.Holiday shopping madness is underway and U.S. Customs and Border Protection wants to make sure you don't get duped. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with officers who showed CBS 2 how to spot a knock-off brand.At first glance, the "dollar bills" look real. Christopher Macko is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection supervisor officer at the International Mail Facility at O'Hare."It's cut differently, but from the naked eye, you can't tell," Macko said. "So if you put real money in between this money, it will get passed. You...
WXII 12

Better Business Bureau warns about the '12 scams of Christmas'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protecting yourself and your wallet. As we get deeper into the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of several different types of scams. The BBB came up with a list called "The 12 Scams of Christmas," which are scams most...
AOL Corp

Beware of gift card fraud — don't let it hijack your perfect present

Some of the products written about here are offered in affiliation with AOL. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The past few years have been a wild ride for online shoppers, and the 2022 holiday season...
WYFF4.com

Rossen Reports: Watch out for 'fake sales' at major stores

As you’re holiday shopping, don’t fall for fake sales. You might see a discount sticker on an item, but it could be the price it’s always been. The website Consumers’ Checkbook just released a study showing many stores are posting major sales that aren't real discounts at all. Its researchers spent 33 weeks tracking a bunch of items at 25 major retailers. They discovered that most of the stores list some items on sale even though those items are usually the sale price listed. Interested in reading more about what they found? Click here.
LehighValleyLive.com

Everything we know about Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 sale

With the official kickoff to Black Friday 2022 hitting Nov. 25, many retailers are offering major savings for shoppers. Walmart is having a massive Black Friday sale online and in-store with several deals across its departments, including toys and electronics. The deals will be available as part of its “Deals...
Motley Fool

Buying Gift Cards as Holiday Gifts? You Should Check Costco First

Your local warehouse club store could be a huge source of savings. A lot of people find it easiest to give out gift cards for the holidays. Buying yours at Costco could save you money, as the store sometimes offers gift cards for sale for less than face value. Some...

