As you’re holiday shopping, don’t fall for fake sales. You might see a discount sticker on an item, but it could be the price it’s always been. The website Consumers’ Checkbook just released a study showing many stores are posting major sales that aren't real discounts at all. Its researchers spent 33 weeks tracking a bunch of items at 25 major retailers. They discovered that most of the stores list some items on sale even though those items are usually the sale price listed. Interested in reading more about what they found? Click here.

3 DAYS AGO