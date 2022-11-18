ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Golf Digest

The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow

As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson delivers clueless quote after Jets’ loss

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was hugely disappointing again on Sunday, and he added to that frustration with a postgame quote about his performance. After the Jets lost 10-3 to the New England Patriots, Wilson was asked if he felt that he had let down the defense with a poor offensive performance. Wilson quickly dismissed the question and said “no.”
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Jets Fans Praise Accountable Special Teamer, Slam Zach Wilson

The New York Jets put together a pitiful performance on the field against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It paled in comparison, however, to the performance their quarterback put forth off the field, following the game. New York’s defense played well, holding New England to three...
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire Pitching

The New York Mets made a trade on Friday, acquiring two pitchers from the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post. The Post notes that the Mets “acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for minor league right-hander Franklin Sanchez, as well as a player to be named later or cash.”
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Mailbag: Alex Bachman, Salary Cap, the Draft and More

Editor's Note: Because of the short work week, I'm folding in some questions received from LockedOn Giants podcast listeners. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
