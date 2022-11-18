Read full article on original website
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
Golf Digest
The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow
As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
Jets Rookie Has Explosive Reaction To Pitiful Performance Vs. Patriots
The New York Jets dropped a heartbreaker in New England on Sunday, watching Patriots rookie Marcus Jones literally run away with a game they had more than enough opportunities to win. Among the biggest storylines to come out of the game, other than the final-second return, was the complete ineptitude...
Bills Mafia, Buffalo fans notorious for wild behavior, set up camp in Detroit
Maxwell White was initiated into the mafia Sunday morning — the Bills Mafia, that is. All the 18-year-old Buffalo Bills fan had to do was jump from a pickup truck onto a plastic table and smash it. "We thought about bringing lighter fluid to light it on fire, but...
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Zach Wilson delivers clueless quote after Jets’ loss
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was hugely disappointing again on Sunday, and he added to that frustration with a postgame quote about his performance. After the Jets lost 10-3 to the New England Patriots, Wilson was asked if he felt that he had let down the defense with a poor offensive performance. Wilson quickly dismissed the question and said “no.”
Jets Rookie Garrett Wilson Proves He’s a Leader and Zach Wilson Is Not
After a horrific offensive performance in Week 11, Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson took accountability while QB Zach Wilson did not. The post Jets Rookie Garrett Wilson Proves He’s a Leader and Zach Wilson Is Not appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Jets Fans Praise Accountable Special Teamer, Slam Zach Wilson
The New York Jets put together a pitiful performance on the field against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It paled in comparison, however, to the performance their quarterback put forth off the field, following the game. New York’s defense played well, holding New England to three...
What cold? NY Jets look ready to take on Pats in football weather
Will Parks is ready for today’s game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. One of the Jets’ feistiest players is making a statement in 38-degree weather with 20 mph winds. So is Robert Saleh, continuing his pregame tradition in the cold. Saleh has been...
John Mellencamp sits for national anthem before Colts-Eagles game
John Mellencamp, the renowned singer-songwriter who famously sang "Ain't That America," was seen sitting during the national anthem at an NFL game.
Patrick Mahomes says he’ll appear on Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast
Following a huge win over the Chargers, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes announced he would be making an appearance on his teammate's podcast.
Giants Quotebook: Head coach Brian Daboll, players on loss to Lions
With a lot of questions about what went wrong up and down the dial in the Giants’$2 31-18 loss to Detroit, we break out the Giants Quotebook to get some answers.
Giants now 3-point home favorites vs. Lions in Week 11
The New York Giants (7-2) are currently 3-point favorites over the Detroit Lions (3-6) for their upcoming game this Sunday at MetLife Stadium, per the Tipico Sportsbook app. The line has come down from 3.5 points as the week has unfolded. The over/under is currently 45 total points, down from...
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire Pitching
The New York Mets made a trade on Friday, acquiring two pitchers from the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post. The Post notes that the Mets “acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for minor league right-hander Franklin Sanchez, as well as a player to be named later or cash.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Mailbag: Alex Bachman, Salary Cap, the Draft and More
Editor's Note: Because of the short work week, I'm folding in some questions received from LockedOn Giants podcast listeners. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
