radionwtn.com
Patriots Advance To TSSAA Semi-Finals
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Patriots move on to the TSSAA semi-finals with their win over Springfield Friday night. Final score 27-19 and the Patriots meet Page at home next Friday. Coach James Counce talked after the game about the effort his team put on, with players stepping up to...
radionwtn.com
Henry County/McKenzie Basketball Game Postponed
Paris, Tenn.–With both football teams winning last night, the Henry County vs McKenzie basketball game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed. An announcement will be made when a new date has been scheduled, according to HCHS Principal Michele Webb.
thunderboltradio.com
Local Sports: Friday, November 18
The Martin Middle girls’ basketball team defeated Trenton Rosenwald 39-23. The Martin Middle boys’ basketball team defeated Trenton Rosenwald 57-20. Union City @ Huntingdon, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE. Fayetteville @ McKenzie. Springfield @ Henry County. Peabody @ MASE. Dyersburg @ Covington. Milan @ Haywood. Riverside...
Ole Miss gets past UT Martin for 4-0 start
Matthew Murrell scored a game-high 16 points and Myles Burns added a season-high 13 as Ole Miss overcame early troubles
thunderboltradio.com
Carolina Conner Named Obion County School System “Outstanding Alumni”
The Obion County School System has named their “Outstanding Alumni” for November. School officials have selected Carolina Conner, the Obion County Public Library Director. Ms. Conner has worked at the library since September of 2011, when she started as a student worker. She moved into the position of...
wpsdlocal6.com
'On the right track to making a difference': Lincoln High School historical foundation meets with potential benefactors
PADUCAH — “On the right track to making a difference” is how Lincoln High School Historical Foundation President J. W. Cleary described the outcome of Thursday's meeting with potential benefactors. As Local 6 reported in October, the foundation has plans for a new community center on the...
KFVS12
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, November 20. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 10:18 a.m. They said two people were taken to an area hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”
westkentuckystar.com
Patio fire at Clinton Place impacts outside of building
A fire Saturday afternoon on the patio at Clinton Place nursing home impacted portions of the outside of the building. In a Facebook post, Hickman County Emergency Management said the fire started along a fence in the courtyard, and gusty winds caused the fire to be fully involved by the time Clinton firefighters arrived. They called for mutual aid from Hickman and Fulton County units.
Mississippi River rising after record lows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero […]
WBBJ
Two UT Martin students earn their crowns
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee Martin students have received their crowns. According to a news release, Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, claimed the Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival crowns in early November. “I feel this is an opportunity to...
KFVS12
Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products (MSP). According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday....
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
radionwtn.com
Area Law Enforcement Honors Capt. Marty Plunk
Dresden, Tenn.–Area law enforcement came together to honor Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk, who was buried in Dresden today. Captain Plunk passed away last Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. A “Sea Of Blue” made up of numerous patrol cars from area sheriff and police...
WBBJ
Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local church packs Thanksgiving meal kits to deliver to families in need
MARTIN, TN — Everything seems to cost more these days, and your Thanksgiving dinner is no different. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 20% more this year than it did in 2021. One local church is lending a helping...
Kait 8
Historical marker placed in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
radionwtn.com
UC Nursing Education Students Provided With Next Level Opportunity
Union City, Tenn.–A unique opportunity in the healthcare industry drew the attention of several Union City High School seniors recently. Students in Jessica Tuck’s Nursing Education class received a visit from representatives of Dyersburg State and Jackson State Community Colleges and heard about a three-year all-expenses paid opportunity in the EMT and Respiratory Therapy fields.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/17/22 – 11/18/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/18/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Local ‘Wreaths Across America’ project nearing goal
“Wreaths Across America” for Weakley and Obion Counties is only 200 sponsorships away from its goal of having a wreath for all veterans buried in local cemeteries in both counties. The program provides placement of an evergreen wreath on the graves of veterans buried in Sunset Cemetery in Dresden,...
