Union City, TN

radionwtn.com

Patriots Advance To TSSAA Semi-Finals

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Patriots move on to the TSSAA semi-finals with their win over Springfield Friday night. Final score 27-19 and the Patriots meet Page at home next Friday. Coach James Counce talked after the game about the effort his team put on, with players stepping up to...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County/McKenzie Basketball Game Postponed

Paris, Tenn.–With both football teams winning last night, the Henry County vs McKenzie basketball game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed. An announcement will be made when a new date has been scheduled, according to HCHS Principal Michele Webb.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Local Sports: Friday, November 18

The Martin Middle girls’ basketball team defeated Trenton Rosenwald 39-23. The Martin Middle boys’ basketball team defeated Trenton Rosenwald 57-20. Union City @ Huntingdon, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE. Fayetteville @ McKenzie. Springfield @ Henry County. Peabody @ MASE. Dyersburg @ Covington. Milan @ Haywood. Riverside...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Carolina Conner Named Obion County School System “Outstanding Alumni”

The Obion County School System has named their “Outstanding Alumni” for November. School officials have selected Carolina Conner, the Obion County Public Library Director. Ms. Conner has worked at the library since September of 2011, when she started as a student worker. She moved into the position of...
OBION COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, November 20. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 10:18 a.m. They said two people were taken to an area hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Patio fire at Clinton Place impacts outside of building

A fire Saturday afternoon on the patio at Clinton Place nursing home impacted portions of the outside of the building. In a Facebook post, Hickman County Emergency Management said the fire started along a fence in the courtyard, and gusty winds caused the fire to be fully involved by the time Clinton firefighters arrived. They called for mutual aid from Hickman and Fulton County units.
CLINTON, KY
WJTV 12

Mississippi River rising after record lows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Two UT Martin students earn their crowns

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee Martin students have received their crowns. According to a news release, Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, claimed the Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival crowns in early November. “I feel this is an opportunity to...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Area Law Enforcement Honors Capt. Marty Plunk

Dresden, Tenn.–Area law enforcement came together to honor Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk, who was buried in Dresden today. Captain Plunk passed away last Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. A “Sea Of Blue” made up of numerous patrol cars from area sheriff and police...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
JACKSON, TN
Kait 8

Historical marker placed in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
radionwtn.com

UC Nursing Education Students Provided With Next Level Opportunity

Union City, Tenn.–A unique opportunity in the healthcare industry drew the attention of several Union City High School seniors recently. Students in Jessica Tuck’s Nursing Education class received a visit from representatives of Dyersburg State and Jackson State Community Colleges and heard about a three-year all-expenses paid opportunity in the EMT and Respiratory Therapy fields.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Local ‘Wreaths Across America’ project nearing goal

“Wreaths Across America” for Weakley and Obion Counties is only 200 sponsorships away from its goal of having a wreath for all veterans buried in local cemeteries in both counties. The program provides placement of an evergreen wreath on the graves of veterans buried in Sunset Cemetery in Dresden,...
OBION COUNTY, TN

