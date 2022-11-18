ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

MBTA officials sign off on new bus map

"It will bring significant improvements to our city," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. MBTA leaders on Thursday backed a re-worked map that will reshape its bus system network, boosting service by 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels and doubling the number of high-frequency routes available to riders. The agency’s Board of...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

MBTA board ends 2-year hiatus on fare enforcement

THE MBTA board of directors on Thursday voted unanimously to end a two-year hiatus on issuing fines for fare evasion, but most of the members were skeptical the T’s “non-punitive” approach to enforcement would actually stop riders from jumping turnstiles and sneaking on board buses and Green Line trains for free.
Boston

Tobin Bridge movie shoot could slow traffic on Sunday

MassDOT said lanes will remain open, but I-93 traffic around the bridge could be affected. Travelers passing through Boston on Sunday should brace for possible traffic slowdowns on Interstate 93 and the Tobin Bridge due to an afternoon movie shoot. The filming will take place between 1 p.m. and 9...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
BOSTON, MA
cambridgeday.com

Attend Cambridge meetings from Nov. 21-27: Building higher in Affordable Housing Overlay

Attend Cambridge meetings from Nov. 21-27: Building higher in Affordable Housing Overlay. Health & Environment Committee, 10 a.m. to noon Monday. This committee run by city councillor Patty Nolan discusses how to expand the availability of electric-vehicle charging and reviews the city’s “green fleet” policy of buying all-electric vehicles for municipal use – a sore point for Nolan over the years as staff keeps coming forward with requests to buy vehicles that aren’t electric. The committee meets at City Hall, 795 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square. Televised and watchable by Zoom video conferencing.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says

The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

1 dead, 27 injured, in Brandeis University shuttle bus crash in Waltham

A college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston, authorities said. The preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University...
WALTHAM, MA
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA
WCVB

'It means a lot': Thanksgiving food drives held in 2 Boston neighborhoods

BOSTON — Boston city officials joined in efforts to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Saturday, the last weekend before the holiday. Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox teamed up with volunteers in Roxbury to deliver holiday meals to a long line of cars at the annual Thanksgiving turkey drive hosted by "No Books, No Ball," an academic and athletic program that helps hundreds of children.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

What's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving in Mass.

Let's face it, there's not much to do outside of the home on Thanksgiving. And for most folks, that's a feature of the day, not a bug. We hope you have a wonderful and restful day, however you choose to spend your time. And if you need help this Thanksgiving...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Elected officials want added resources to stem Blue Hill Ave. violence

While violence has occurred in other parts of the city, no other area has been affected as much by lawlessness as the Blue Hill Avenue corridor from Mattapan Square through Dorchester to Dudley Street. Residents and business owners have struggled to get their on-the-ground voices heard in the noise of discussions, and the only two elected officials who live along the corridor say their concerns aren’t always heard or believed.
