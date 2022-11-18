Read full article on original website
KKTV
Shooting involving police south of Colorado Springs in Fountain under investigation
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police in Fountain was under investigation Sunday night. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Fountain Police responded to a domestic violence call in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive around 6:45 p.m. They say a woman called 911 about her husband, who she says was intoxicated, and wouldn’t let her leave the home with their son. Officials say she escaped to a neighbor’s home but her son was still inside with her husband.
KKTV
Colorado Springs man with multiple felony warrants arrested after getting stranded in stolen car
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man wanted on several felony warrants was arrested just south of Pueblo early Friday morning after getting stranded in a stolen car on I-25. Pueblo County deputies said they responded around 3 a.m. when a truck driver called Colorado State Patrol to report a car stranded on the side of the road. According to deputies, the truck driver said the car’s driver did not want law enforcement called, but the truck driver still called Colorado State Patrol.
KRDO
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Fountain Sunday night
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Fountain says police were involved in a shooting Sunday night. The city says there will be a media staging around 8p.m. Sunday night at fire station 2. Our team has reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Fountain Police for more...
Officers involved in shooting near Pueblo Mall identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 News is learning more about what led up to a shooting involving Pueblo Police officers near the Pueblo Mall on Nov. 10. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers originally responded to the 3600 block of Dillon Drive, on the north side of the Pueblo Mall, at around 9:27 a.m. on […]
Help police identify vehicular eluding suspect
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle who eluded officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop. FPD says officers attempted to stop a silver 2006 Suzuki XL7 in the 4000 block of Venetucci Boulevard. The suspect is a White man who […]
Man taken into custody following disturbance with gun
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was taken into custody by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following a reported disturbance involving multiple weapons early Saturday morning on Nov. 19. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers were called to an area near Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard regarding a disturbance involving a gun. Two suspects fled the […]
COS officials give update on Club Q shooting
CSPD gave an update on the deadly Club Q shooting, which happened just before Midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19. Police said five people were killed and 25 others were injured.
Family member dies & 4 seriously injured in DUI crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An arrest affidavit reveals moments during and after a fatal three-vehicle crash that led to the arrest of a man for Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence on Friday, Oct. 28. The suspect’s family member died as a result of the crash, which also left four victims with serious injuries. Shortly […]
KRDO
Police: Suspect, 22, used ‘long rifle’ and immediately began shooting when he entered gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police: Suspect, 22, used ‘long rifle’ and immediately began shooting when he entered gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
KKTV
1 injured after crashing into drainage ditch
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters freed a driver from a vehicle after it catapulted over a bridge Thursday morning. Authorities tell 11 News the driver lost control of his car while heading eastbound on Austin Bluffs and crashed into a drainage ditch. Though the driver’s injuries were...
Police investigating fire at Encore at First & Main
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred on Friday, Nov. 18. Shortly after 7:40 p.m., a structure fire was reported at the Encore at First and Main in the 3600 block of Powell Point. The reporting witnesses advised of a fire in a third-story unit. Multiple […]
Stolen vehicle recovered following three-car crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for suspects following a three-vehicle traffic crash early Thursday morning, Nov. 17, which revealed one of the vehicles was stolen. At around 3 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard for a traffic crash involving three […]
KRDO
Mass shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub left 5 dead; Suspect, 22, in custody
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Five people are dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub. The Colorado Springs Police Department provided an update on the shooting at 8 a.m. Watch that press conference below:. During the press conference, police released the name...
Court Docs: Line went dead during second 911 call, Colorado Springs man found murdered days later
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --- Court documents obtained by KRDO reveal what led up to a man being murdered in the mountains, including calling for help twice. On June 10, the body of 30-year-old Manuel Armando Hernandez-Uribe was found lying along the 5200 block of Old Stage Road. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Court Docs: Line went dead during second 911 call, Colorado Springs man found murdered days later appeared first on KRDO.
CSFD on scene of traffic crash with trapped parties
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped parties Thursday morning on Nov. 17. CSFD says the crash occurred on Austin Bluffs Parkway and Brenner Place. Multiple fire units are on scene. The public is asked to use alternate routes. CSFD says one patient with […]
nbc11news.com
Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
Bartender among five dead in Colorado Springs nightclub mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bartender is one of five people who died in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday. ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby and he was our youngest," his mother, Sabrina The post Bartender among five dead in Colorado Springs nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Authorities provide update on Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
Two killed in Teller County murder-suicide identified
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — Two victims of an apparent murder-suicide near Florissant on Sunday, Nov. 13 have been identified by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). 29-year-old Adrianna Mills and 27-year-old Sean Mills were identified as the two people found dead in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision south of Florissant. TCSO said deputies originally responded […]
Nov. 18 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Daniel Howlingwolf, 30, is described as a Native American male, 5’11”, 130 pounds withbrown hair and brown eyes. Howlingwolf has two warrants. He has a no-bond warrant for aParole Violation which includes Larceny and a second warrant […]
