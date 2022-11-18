FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police in Fountain was under investigation Sunday night. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Fountain Police responded to a domestic violence call in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive around 6:45 p.m. They say a woman called 911 about her husband, who she says was intoxicated, and wouldn’t let her leave the home with their son. Officials say she escaped to a neighbor’s home but her son was still inside with her husband.

FOUNTAIN, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO