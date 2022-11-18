Jim G. Helms, 86, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial with military honors by Wasmer Post #241 of the American Legion will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Church. The family will be present from 5-7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Chalice Presentation and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Jim’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO