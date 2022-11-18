Read full article on original website
Patricia “Pat” Donlin
Patricia “Pat” Donlin, 81, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa. The Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Pat’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Jim G. Helms
Jim G. Helms, 86, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial with military honors by Wasmer Post #241 of the American Legion will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Church. The family will be present from 5-7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Chalice Presentation and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Jim’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Bruce Spencer – Citizen of the Day
Bruce Spencer is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, November 21, 2022. Bruce is a teacher associate at Franklin Elementary and he is Le Mars Community School District November’s employee of the month. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Christmas Acres Opens Tonight
An estimated 250-thousand lights, lighted sculptures, and inflatables…..just some of what you’ll see as Christmas Acres opens this evening (Saturday, November 19) for the 26th year. Located just west of Le Mars, Christmas Acres is the largest outdoor Christmas display in the area. Rob Scheitler says this all began when he was just a young boy….
