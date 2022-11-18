ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man, 70, fatally struck by BMW while crossing Queens street

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 70-year-old man died days after he was struck by a BMW while crossing Queens street earlier this week, the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad said.

Just before 3 p.m., on November 14, police responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at Northern Boulevard and 158th Street in Murray Hill.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2021 BMW driven by a 34- year-old man was making a left hand turn from Northern Boulevard onto 158th Street when he struck Genci Frasheri, who was crossing 158th Street.

Frasheri was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital where he was pronounced dead on November 17.

The driver of the BWW remained at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

New York City, NY
