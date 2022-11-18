ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans report buyers remorse, call on Taylor Swift to stop dynamic pricing

By Ricky Garcia
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Taylor Swift fans also known as Swifties have “Bad Blood” over a recent ticket fiasco for the artist’s upcoming “Eras Tour.”

Millions of fans failed to snag a ticket Tuesday to Swift’s first tour in five years because of system issues. Now fans are calling out the music icon for reportedly using “dynamic pricing.” Rolling Stone reported back in 2018 that Swift and other artists were using this method more often, although the musician has not confirmed whether that was the case this week.

Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift public ticket sales due to demand, ‘insufficient’ supply

She did post a statement on her Instagram Story , saying there were a “multitude of reasons” why people had difficulty buying tickets and that she was trying to understand how to improve in the future.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,” she wrote, adding while 2.4 million people were able to get tickets, she was angry many felt “like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Ticket prices were supposed to cost between $49 and $449, with VIP packages priced at $199 to $899, according to Forbes. Some fans said they didn’t see those prices and ended up dishing out more than expected. Now some Swifties have buy er’s remorse and no longer want the tickets. So why were tickets going for thousands of dollars more and who’s to blame?

What is dynamic pricing?

This is when ticket prices adjust up or down based on demand.

“In some instances, events on our platform may have tickets that are “market-priced,” so ticket and fee prices may adjust over time based on demand. This is similar to how airline tickets and hotel rooms are sold and is commonly referred to as ‘Dynamic Pricing,'” according to Ticketmaster’s FAQ webpage.

Some ticket pages will post a notice saying prices may vary.

Taylor Swift ticket sales put Ticketmaster in the hot seat as lawmakers call for DOJ investigation

Who decides how tickets are sold?

This is up to the artist’s camp. “Ticketmaster does not determine pricing. Promoters and artist representatives set pricing strategy and price range parameters on all tickets, including fixed and market-based price points,” as stated by Ticketmaster.

The ticketing site said it only helps execute the process but it’s up to the event organizers to decide how they want the tickets to be sold.

Why is dynamic pricing used?

It’s basically used to limit the sales of resell tickets on other ticketing services, while also getting the highest value for the artist, Ticketmaster said.

This doesn’t mean the artists get all the money. The money is divided between the venue, ticket vendor and artist.

At the end of the day, a fan will find a way to get a ticket, just like a seller will find a way to get rid of one. It’s unclear how soon this will happen because buying tickets has been halted. Ticketmaster announced Thursday in a social media post the public ticket sale scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

Swift and her team have yet to make a statement regarding this week’s ticket problem.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OK! Magazine

Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'

Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
HuffPost

Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy

As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
MarketRealist

Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues

You have to quite literally be living under a rock to not hear about the discourse surrounding Ticketmaster nowadays. Sparked by the outrage that thousands of fans felt when they went to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and were met with website crashes, long lines, and inflated prices, droves of people are questioning if Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry should even be legally allowed.
