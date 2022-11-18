ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Airport Delays

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and people across the country are getting ready to hop on a plane to see their loved ones. But what’s the chance your flight is delayed? Consumer reporter John Matarese looks at the best and worst airlines for delays, so you don’t waste your money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
aladygoeswest.com

Current faves: The best sweatpants, the Beautycounter Black Friday sale, workouts and more

How are you? I feel like I blinked my eyes and then we were into winter weather and the real holiday season. It’s been cold and occasionally rainy in Charlotte this week, and it’s also been getting dark so early. To brighten things up, Brady and I decided to put up our holiday decorations (outside of the actual Christmas tree and the outdoor lights), and I’m so glad we did. We also popped out to Hobby Lobby to stock up on a couple more pieces of decor, which we got for 60 percent off. Love that place! Dave thought it was a little too early to decorate, but he was outvoted, so we did it, and it’s feeling cozy and festive in our house now. Yay!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Experience A Pioneer Christmas, Hart Square Village, Dec. 3 & 4

Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to Christmas In The Village on December 3 and 4, 2022. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and yuletide pioneer traditions in North Carolina.
VALE, NC
WCNC

Three NC Gold Star families surprised with full mortgage payoffs

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will be paying off the mortgages of three North Carolina Gold Star families. The honorees are the family of Army Sergeant Major Christopher Nelms of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, the family of Army Captain David Clark of Cameron, North Carolina, and the family of USMC Colonel Minter Ralston IV of Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Another Successful Christmas Tree Lighting in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — With the flick of a switch on this frosty Friday night, Concord is ringing in the holiday season with its official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. “This has become a tradition for us,” Mayor Bill Dusch says. “It started in 2007 and it just keeps growing.”
CONCORD, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

‘Tis The Season: Downtown Statesville to host holiday events

Make plans to visit downtown Statesville as merchants kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Enjoy the beginning of the official Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 1. The following Friday night will quick off the Holiday Shop & Stroll Spectacular filled with shopping, horse-drawn carriages, wonderful music, merchant open houses, festive trolley rides, a few snowflakes and Santa, of course!
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Cherryville woman celebrates 105th birthday with very first party

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville woman celebrated her 105th birthday with her very first birthday party Friday night. This marks another year for Lorene Summey as the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties, according to the Cherryville mayor. While she celebrates 105 years of life in...
CHERRYVILLE, NC

