FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Harris Teeter cancels side dishes for pre-ordered Thanksgiving meals
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Harris Teeter officials said the grocery store chain is canceling side dishes on pre-orders for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The side dishes did not meet the Matthews-based company’s standards, so it’s canceling part of about 5,000 meals for customers. Customers will still...
Vendors back to work as former Eastland open-air market reopens in new location
CHARLOTTE — The former Central Flea Market is officially back in Charlotte as it reopened on Saturday, just in time for the holiday season. After the open-air market near the Eastland Mall closed 10 months ago, dozens of vendors were forced to leave the property on Feb. 11. The...
Don’t Waste Your Money: Airport Delays
CHARLOTTE N.C. – Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and people across the country are getting ready to hop on a plane to see their loved ones. But what’s the chance your flight is delayed? Consumer reporter John Matarese looks at the best and worst airlines for delays, so you don’t waste your money.
Charlotte Restaurant Serving Families In Need For Second Year This Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant is once again preparing to feed hundreds of families in need this holiday. The owners of Mama’s Caribbean Grill will serve families their favorite Caribbean dishes on Thanksgiving for free. Last year, hundreds of people turned out for Thanksgiving meals. The owners served...
Lowe’s adds high-end appliance line through exclusive deal with Miele
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is adding a new line of high-end appliances to its portfolio. The Mooresville-based home-improvement retailer now offers dishwashers, washing machines and a dryer as part of an exclusive partnership with Miele. Those appliances are available at lowes.com and will roll out at...
This NC retailer ranked in the top 5 of places to shop for the best Black Friday deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that COVID-19 is waning slightly, more crowds are expected to show up, lining up outside of retail shop windows on Black Friday to snag those hot holiday deals. According to the National Retail Fund, 66.5 million people shopped in person on Black Friday in 2021....
Oh, there was no place like Stein Mart for the holidays — now, it’s online
Nov. 18. As the holiday shopping season gets under way, shoppers are missing Stein Mart. The Cornelius store closed two years ago after the off-price chain went bankrupt during the height of the pandemic. Stein Mart, which leased the Shops at Fresh Market space starting in 1999, was a mainstay...
Hispanic flea market reopens with music and smiles in southeast Charlotte
After more than nine months without a permanent home, the Central Flea Market reopened Saturday in a new spot near Matthews, attracting dozens of vendors who said they were happy to have a place to do business again. Music floated across the parking lot at 1720 Galleria Bivd. as groups...
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
Current faves: The best sweatpants, the Beautycounter Black Friday sale, workouts and more
How are you? I feel like I blinked my eyes and then we were into winter weather and the real holiday season. It’s been cold and occasionally rainy in Charlotte this week, and it’s also been getting dark so early. To brighten things up, Brady and I decided to put up our holiday decorations (outside of the actual Christmas tree and the outdoor lights), and I’m so glad we did. We also popped out to Hobby Lobby to stock up on a couple more pieces of decor, which we got for 60 percent off. Love that place! Dave thought it was a little too early to decorate, but he was outvoted, so we did it, and it’s feeling cozy and festive in our house now. Yay!
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
Experience A Pioneer Christmas, Hart Square Village, Dec. 3 & 4
Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to Christmas In The Village on December 3 and 4, 2022. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and yuletide pioneer traditions in North Carolina.
Woman didn’t know her NC home was foreclosed and sold to highest bidder, lawyer says
Now she’s sleeping on a friend’s couch after an HOA sold the house, her attorney says.
Plaza Midwood spot named one of Esquire’s ‘Best New Restaurants in America’
CHARLOTTE — Supperland has landed on Esquire’s list of the “Best New Restaurants in America” in 2022. The publication features its top 40 picks from across the country; Supperland is ranked at No. 15. The Plaza Midwood restaurant dishes up steakhouse-meets-church-potluck vibes. Esquire also named Head...
Three NC Gold Star families surprised with full mortgage payoffs
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will be paying off the mortgages of three North Carolina Gold Star families. The honorees are the family of Army Sergeant Major Christopher Nelms of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, the family of Army Captain David Clark of Cameron, North Carolina, and the family of USMC Colonel Minter Ralston IV of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Another Successful Christmas Tree Lighting in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — With the flick of a switch on this frosty Friday night, Concord is ringing in the holiday season with its official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. “This has become a tradition for us,” Mayor Bill Dusch says. “It started in 2007 and it just keeps growing.”
‘Tis The Season: Downtown Statesville to host holiday events
Make plans to visit downtown Statesville as merchants kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Enjoy the beginning of the official Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 1. The following Friday night will quick off the Holiday Shop & Stroll Spectacular filled with shopping, horse-drawn carriages, wonderful music, merchant open houses, festive trolley rides, a few snowflakes and Santa, of course!
Cool, sunny weather to begin week before First Alert on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will continue to build over our area today keeping us cool and dry through Monday. By Tuesday, we’ll be tracking chances for rain into the end of next week. • Today: Mostly sunny, blustery at times. • Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. • Tuesday:...
Cherryville woman celebrates 105th birthday with very first party
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville woman celebrated her 105th birthday with her very first birthday party Friday night. This marks another year for Lorene Summey as the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties, according to the Cherryville mayor. While she celebrates 105 years of life in...
North Carolina home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
