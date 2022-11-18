ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Vietnam Veterans together for a Reunion on Fort Benning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The men of the 7th Cavalry Regiment who fought alongside LT. General Hal Moore are together for their 57th reunion of the Battle of IA Drang Valley during the Vietnam War. “There’s no other organization in the military that can say they’ve had this many reunions,...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
LAGRANGE, GA
thecitymenus.com

City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication

The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Habitat for Humanity, AFLAC supports the community by building homes

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Habitat for Humanity partners with people in your community, and all over the world, to help them build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. “We’re very excited. We don’t...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Stowers Elementary students visit the WRBL station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Students from Stowers Elementary School paid a visit to the WRBL station today. The kids, along with our P.I.E. coordinator, Ms. Weinbaum, Ms. Ruckman, Ms. Kendrick, and Ms. Ratliff, toured the station and asked WRBL staff what it’s like to work at a news station. Our Partners in Education at Freddie […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika

Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Department to host motorcycle rodeo

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Motorcycle skills will be tested for a good cause in the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend. The Columbus Police Department and Rally Point Harley Davidson invite the community to the 3rd Annual River City Motorcycle Rodeo. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19. Deputy Chief...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

With a beautiful downtown, Americus has it all for the holidays!

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful Downtown Americus cordially invites you to spend a day with them checking off your Christmas list, enjoying wonderful dining and celebrating with friends and family! Check out Fox and Fowler and The Maze, known for their picture-perfect store front. To check all Downtown Americus has...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Cook Dental Care opens new location on MLK Jr. Blvd in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cook Dental Care of Columbus is returning to its roots. Today, Dr. Cathy Cook hosted a grand opening at the new location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in the original building where her father started in 1977. She says she started dentistry on Saint Mary’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
eagleeyeauburn.com

Second Auburn High School to be Built

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Broadway Holiday heading to Uptown Columbus on Dec. 2

Uptown Columbus will be starting holiday festivities starting Friday, Dec. 2. Friday at 6:30 p.m., folks can expect to see a Christmas parade, live holiday music provided by local school bands and choirs, hot cocoa for spectators, American Cancer Society luminaries and the CSU Uptown Tree Trail. Then, the Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Skip […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Weapon taken from fifth grader at Creekside Intermediate School

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — An unloaded weapon was confiscated from a fifth-grade student at Creekside Intermediate School without incident, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. Classmates reported the weapon. Teachers, administration and the school resource officer, an employee with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), immediately took action to confiscate the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

North Highland Church to hand out free groceries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — North Highland Church, in partnership with faith-based organization Convoy of Hope, will hold its fourth annual Feed My City grocery giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. until supplies run out. The only requirement to receive groceries is to show up. North Highland Church is located at 7300 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA
auburnvillager.com

Longtime AuburnBank CEO, president announces retirement

Lifelong Auburn native Bob Dumas will soon turn over the reins to the next generation as he has announced his decision to retire as president and CEO of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. and AuburnBank at the end of the year. The retirement of Dumas, who has served as president and...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy