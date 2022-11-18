Read full article on original website
Woot Black Friday Deals: Save on Kindle Paperwhite, Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Have you made a list and checked it twice? Don't leave holiday shopping until the last minute. Instead, take advantage of these Black Friday deals available on Woot and make sure you get something special for everyone in your life. JBL Live Free NC+ Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds(Opens in a...
Lorex 4K Spotlight Indoor/Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 Security Camera Review
When we reviewed the Lorex Smart Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera W281AA-W, we praised its detailed 2K video, smart motion detection features, and free local video storage. Lorex once again hits the mark with the 4K Spotlight Indoor/Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 Security Camera ($229.99), which offers impressive 4K video, color night vision, voice controls, dual-band Wi-Fi, and microSD card storage. It doesn’t work with IFTTT applets or Apple’s HomeKit platform, but it still earns our Editors’ Choice award for outdoor security cameras because of its excellent video quality. If you need better support for third-party devices, consider our top pick in this price range, the 2K Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight ($199.99).
Save 20% on 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro
Get a pair of second-generation AirPods Pro for $199.99(Opens in a new window)—Amazon's lowest price in 30 days. Thanks to the Apple-designed H2 chip, these true wireless earbuds deliver up to two times more active noise cancellation (ANC) and high-quality audio performance, earning them a PCMag's Editors' Choice award.
Notch No More: How to Use the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
The notch at the top of the iPhone has been a familiar sight for the past several generations. But other than housing the True Depth front camera, it's wasted space that eats into your screen. To make that space more useful, Apple has turned the notch into an interactive feature called the Dynamic Island for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
AAXA P400 Short Throw Mini Projector Review
It's all in the name: The AAXA P400 Short Throw Mini Projector ($269) combines small size, low weight, and a short throw distance. It's a little taller than most palmtop projectors with a similar footprint, including the Kodak Luma 350, our current palmtop pick for home entertainment, and it's a few ounces heavier. But it offers a higher native resolution, at 1080p (1,920 by 1,080 pixels), and it can sit a lot closer to whatever you're using as a screen than most of its competition. That means it can project a bigger picture in a tight space when you position it in front of you, rather than behind you, to avoid casting shadows on the image. As with most palmtops, it's usable for both business presentations and for home entertainment, but image-quality issues we saw when projecting film and video make it of most interest to road warriors.
Still Stuck on Windows 8.1? How to Upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11
Microsoft is ending extended support for Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023. That means those of you still running the old operating system after that time will no longer be able to get security fixes, technical support, and other types of updates or assistance. For that, you will need to install Windows 10 or 11. Fortunately, there are ways you can directly upgrade from Windows 8.1.
No Mouse? How to Right-Click on a Mac
You can do a lot with the click of a mouse. You can do even more with a right-click; edit a photo, copy and paste, unpin an app, print a document, reopen a closed web page, and more. But how do you do it from the trackpad on your Mac? Modern Macs no longer have physical trackpad buttons to press, so it's not so easy. You could buy a mouse for your Mac, or you can learn the functionality built right into macOS. Here's what you need to know.
Dell Bluetooth Travel Mouse (MS700) Review
Ponder the name of the $64.99 Dell Bluetooth Travel Mouse (MS700), and you might be forgiven for thinking, "Well, isn't every mouse a travel mouse?" It's true that most mice fit easily into a carry-on bag, but purpose-designed, compact "mobile mice" are indeed a discrete niche in the world of mice. This Dell entry, though, aims to eliminate not just the six feet of cord or wireless dongles that come with the territory, but much of the bulk, too, thanks to a twistable design that nearly flattens the mouse for storage. Virtually weightless, with a bow-like curved shape when in use, the Bluetooth Travel Mouse is a mostly dependable choice whose extreme portability could make it worth the price for some. But a few issues, notably its bad feet, may ruin the user experience for some folks. The Razer Pro Click Mini, a bit pricier, remains our favorite mobile-mouse pal.
Save $50 When You Buy Meta Quest 2
Thirty years ago, if you were lucky, you could go to a shopping mall and try a Virtuality stand-up “pod.” This early virtual reality (VR) incarnation used magnetic tracking of a waist-worn belt and stereoscopic VR goggles featuring 276-by-372 resolution for each eye. Modern owners of the Meta Quest 2 may not appreciate how far this tech has come, with 1,832-by-1,920 pixels per eye and a Guardian system that defines a virtual boundary around their play area, but they should. In fact, they can appreciate it and save money with a limited-time discount and save $50 on the Meta Quest 2(Opens in a new window) with Resident Evil 4 VR included.
