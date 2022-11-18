ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Rob Manfred Responds to Pete Rose’s Latest Hall of Fame Plea

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lofj5_0jFlyYMs00

The former Reds infielder wrote an apology to the commisioner last week.

Pete Rose’s latest attempt to get reinstated by MLB includes a letter that he wrote to commissioner Rob Manfred pleading to have his Hall of Fame eligibility reinstated.

“I am writing today for three reasons,” Rose wrote to Manfred, via TMZ . “First, because at my age I want to be 100% sure that you understand how much I mean it when I say that I’m sorry. Second, to ask for your forgiveness. And third, because I still think every day about what it would mean to be considered for the Hall of Fame.”

A week later, Manfred responded to Rose’s plea, explaining that Rose will remain banned from the league. However, the commissioner leaves the subject of the Hall of Fame up to Cooperstown.

“I believe that when you bet on baseball from Major League Baseball’s perspective, you belong on the permanently ineligible list,” Manfred said, via The Athletic ’s Evan Drellich .

“When I dealt with the issue the last time he applied for reinstatement, I made clear that I didn’t think the function of that baseball list was the same as the eligibility criteria for the Hall of Fame. That remains my position. I think it’s a conversation that really belong on the Hall of Fame board. I’m on that board, it’s just not appropriate for me to get in front [of those talks].”

Rose was suspended indefinitely in 1989 for betting on games while he played for and managed the Reds in the mid 1980s. As a result, MLB’s all-time hits leader has never been on the ballot for Cooperstown.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 12

Kris Bruce
2d ago

HALL OF FAME ALL THE WAY. best hitter ever. must be in.

Reply
13
AP_001606.11e183120b0c4fff860caa5da30e5407.2147
1d ago

Men who never played baseball making decisions, about a player and era . When they still wearing diapers

Reply(1)
3
Related
NJ.com

Possible Yankees trade target expected to be ‘in play’

One-time New York Yankees trade target Pablo Lopez is back on the market. Per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson:. I would expect Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers to be in play. The sense here is the Marlins might be more open to dealing Rogers, who has attracted interest. Lopez, who is under team control for two more years, is very close with Marlins ace and Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more

It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
MANHATTAN, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLive.com

Former Tigers’ exec has new job with Phillies

Longtime Detroit Tigers executive David Chadd has found a new home. Chadd has been hired as a special assignment scout by the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Phillies Nation. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski worked with Chadd for many years in Detroit. Chadd had been the Tigers’ assistant general manager since 2015...
DETROIT, MI
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

109K+
Followers
43K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy