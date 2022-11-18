ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goffstown, NH

Seacoast Current

Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire

Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a "change in model and practices."
SEABROOK, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont

CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
CHESTER, VT
Q97.9

New Hampshire Man Accused of Shooting Turkey Through Car Window With Handgun

Hunting is a long and treasured tradition in New England but there are several laws you need to abide by, like not shooting a turkey through a car window. This is a good one. According to WMUR, a man from Cheshire County in New Hampshire saw a turkey while in his car, grabbed his 9-mm handgun shot the turkey through his car window. There are so many things wrong with this.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in New Hampshire

New Hampshire may be a small state, but it has some of the most picturesque settings in the northeast. You know those beautiful photos of a lakeside cabin with mountains in the backdrop? That scene could be from a number of lakes in the New Hampshire Lakes Region. This area of lakes is nestled at the base of the White Mountains and contains chains of lakes like Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Winnisquam, and Squam Lake. These are all good-sized lakes but are any of them the deepest? Deep, cool lakes can provide an ideal habitat for a variety of fish, so is the fishing better in the deepest lakes? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in New Hampshire.
BRISTOL, NH
nbcboston.com

New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food

Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
SALEM, NH
Q97.9

Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant

Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
MASON, NH
Q97.9

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
CLAREMONT, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City

It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
BOSTON, MA
