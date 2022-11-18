Read full article on original website
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Is Canobie Lake Park in NH Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire homeowners advised to get chimneys inspected, swept to avoid fires this winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One Manchester business owner is sharing what to look out for to prevent a chimney fire this winter. Chimney fires are dangerous and costly, but they are preventable. John Ceaser is the owner of Ceaser Chimney Services, the largest chimney company in the Granite State. He...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont
CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
New Hampshire Man Accused of Shooting Turkey Through Car Window With Handgun
Hunting is a long and treasured tradition in New England but there are several laws you need to abide by, like not shooting a turkey through a car window. This is a good one. According to WMUR, a man from Cheshire County in New Hampshire saw a turkey while in his car, grabbed his 9-mm handgun shot the turkey through his car window. There are so many things wrong with this.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in New Hampshire
New Hampshire may be a small state, but it has some of the most picturesque settings in the northeast. You know those beautiful photos of a lakeside cabin with mountains in the backdrop? That scene could be from a number of lakes in the New Hampshire Lakes Region. This area of lakes is nestled at the base of the White Mountains and contains chains of lakes like Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Winnisquam, and Squam Lake. These are all good-sized lakes but are any of them the deepest? Deep, cool lakes can provide an ideal habitat for a variety of fish, so is the fishing better in the deepest lakes? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in New Hampshire.
nbcboston.com
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food
Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Massachusetts is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the Cambridge Antique Market. Keep reading to learn more.
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
WMUR.com
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
Boston Globe
The secret life of alleged double murderer Logan Clegg: a loner with a temper, guns — and a taste for travel
LOGAN, Utah — The police officers must have seen him. The wall-to-wall windows at the Logan City Police Department look straight out onto the abandoned brick building where Logan Clegg lived in the summer of 2020. He slept on a couch in a former radiator shop in that building,...
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House race's recount paused amid court proceedings; 5 others scheduled Monday
CONCORD, N.H. — Recounts continue in Concord to start the week as the balance of power in the New Hampshire House remains in question, but one race will not be decided yet. The recount for a Manchester Ward 6 seat is being postponed by Secretary of State David Scanlan to allow court proceedings between the state and the New Hampshire Democratic Party to play out.
Winter outlook: Boston 25 meteorologists share expectations for snow totals, storms, temperatures
BOSTON — Winter is officially still a few weeks away, but the weather it might bring is already on people’s minds. Boston 25 meteorologists Kevin Lemanowicz, Shiri Spear, Jason Brewer, and Vicki Graf are analyzing data to get a sense of the direction things might take in New England this year.
Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City
It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
Experience Magical, Unique Outdoor Igloo Dining at This Historic Massachusetts Inn
They call it "Inngloo Wonderland", and if you want to get off the beaten path, then you'll find a little adventure with cozy outdoor dining just 30 minutes northwest of Boston. The Inn at Hastings Park is in Lexington, Massachusetts, and yes, it's Lexington where the first shot of the...
