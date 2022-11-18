ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Warrant said woman admitted watching to make sure Lubbock man died

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4zu5_0jFly3Kq00

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant described the evidence that led police to charge Kassandra Aguayo, 29, with the murder of Ramon Flores, 66. Flores was found dead in his home November 11 in the 5400 block of Interstate 27.

The original police report said Flores had what appeared to be a gunshot wound, but police decided not to call it a shooting death. The arrest warrant provided a further explanation – accusing Aguayo of stabbing Flores.

“She told him she had watched Ray to make sure he died.”

ARREST WARRANT FOR MURDER

The warrant said, “A family member was on the phone with Ramon Flores on the last day he was known to be alive. During that phone conversation a female voice can be heard in the background.”

Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami

“The family member stated Flores seemed shocked or surprised the female was there and told them he would call back and ended the call,” the warrant also said.

Family members told police Aguayo was Ramon Flores’ live-in girlfriend for a period of time and she perhaps still had a key to the house.

Police found and interviewed Aguayo.

Driver who thought he hit dog will avoid prison in deadly Lubbock collision
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXSmU_0jFly3Kq00
5400 block, Interstate 27 (Nexstar/Staff)

“She stated she had last lived with Ramon Flores in February,” the warrant said.

She also told police she was at work the last time Flores was known to be alive. But police checked with her place of work and determined she lied.

Another witness was found and told police that Aguayo admitted she killed Flores.

“She told [the witness] she had put a bag over his head, and when that didn’t work she stabbed him in the stomach,” the warrant said. “She said the knife had broken, so [Aguayo] got another knife from the kitchen and stabbed him again.”

“She told him she had watched Ray to make sure he died,” the warrant said.

Previous coverage:

Dead body found in Lubbock home, LPD said investigation underway
Metropolitan Special Crime Unit asks for the public’s help in Friday death investigation Reward for info on dead man found in Lubbock home Friday LPD waiting on ME before declaring homicide as shooting death Woman, age 29, arrested for murder, LPD announces

Aguayo was booked Friday morning in the Lubbock County Detention Center and remained there on a $500,000 bond. Jail records said she was arrested in the 500 block of West 5th Street in Plainview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Woman, age 29, arrested for murder, LPD announces

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit said Kassandra Aguayo, 29, was arrested by Hale County Sheriff’s Deputies for the November 11 murder of Ramon Flores, 66. UPDATED STORY LINK: Warrant said woman admitted watching to make sure Lubbock man died METRO obtained an arrest warrant for Aguayo after […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is reporting nearly 7,000 crashes in Lubbock so far in 2022, hundreds more than last year. Lucinda Holt lost her sister back in 2003 in a crash with a drunk driver. “A child that lost her mother. All of us, all of...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Sunday morning top stories: Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs. Deputies were called to the 200 block of E Carter Lane. They found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera dead. More information here: Lea County Sheriff’s...
HOBBS, NM
KLTV

18 charged in meth trafficking case in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eighteen accused methamphetamine traffickers have been federally charged with drug and gun crimes. Twelve of the 18 charged were arrested during a multi-law enforcement agency operation across Hockley County Wednesday. In total, 31 people were arrested during a simultaneous raid on seven game rooms. The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office identified 13 of those arrested and charged Thursday.
LEVELLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘It’s totally worth it:’ 11 Lubbock kids find forever families for National Adoption Day 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Adoption Day, eleven kids in the Hub City were adopted into their forever families at Lubbock Impact. Those with St. Francis Ministries hosted the event, and many family members were there to witness each special moment. Amy Guzman completed her first adoption back in March, but she thought she should […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy