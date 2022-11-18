ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Are Investigating more shots fired

Sources are reporting a possible shooting incident. It happened approximately overnight.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed, 2 others injured in Kane County car crash

PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Plato Township early Saturday morning. Police say around 12:48 a.m. a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Subaru collided head on west of Marshall Road on Plank Road. The Ford was headed...
KANE COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 16-17, 2022

OREGON — On Nov. 16 at 6:48 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 7,000 block of North Kishwaukee Road for an equipment violation. After an investigation, Mical Lane, 45, of Byron, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license. Lane was also cited for no operable registration light. Lane was released on a signature I-Bond with a return court date.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Accident With Possible Injuries, in Boone County

Accident With Possible Injuries, in Boone County. It happened around 3:30 pm
BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Paranormal Files: 8 Police Officers And A Security Guard Go Scrambling For Their Lives, After They Have An Alleged Paranormal Experience At A Local Health Facility

One of the more popular paranormal stories: A local security guard reached...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Community Members Taking Physical Action Against Scam Artists and Panhandlers, Since Local Police Won’t Do A Thing

Community Members Taking Physical Action Against Scam Artists, Since Local Police Won't...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Monroe Wisconsin Drug Arrest Nabbed 37 lbs of Pot, Heroin and Cocaine

The "small" community of Monroe, Wisconsin was shocked by this major drug bust that included 17,000 grams of pot, heroin and cocaine. NBC15. Three people were arrested in Monroe, Wi after this giant cheese bust...I mean drug bust. The findings were huge, the bust took a lot of drugs of of the "Historic Square, in Downtown Monroe..." and the rest of the community.
MONROE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Automobile Accident in Boone County

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 10:10 PM.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

SV Teen Faces Felony Charges After Alleged Scuffle With Police

A teenage girl is accused of getting violent with police in La Salle. Nineteen-year-old Aubreah Worden of Spring Valley was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of 9th Street. She's charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property. Worden was hauled...
SPRING VALLEY, IL

