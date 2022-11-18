Read full article on original website
Santa, Alpacas & Friends in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, November 26th Blackberry Hill Alpacas Weddings & Events will host their annual Santa, Alpacas & Friends. This event runs from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Wiggins Center Thanksgiving Dinner in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Join the city of Anniston at the Wiggins Community Center (2202 W 17th St, Anniston, AL 36201) on Thursday, November 24, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm for a free Thanksgiving Dinner with the community.
Food Bag Giveaway Going on Now at Centre Police Department
Officials with the Centre Police Department have announced that as part of Ingles’ Community Giving program, the department has been chosen as a food pick up location. If you would like a bag of groceries, just stop by the Centre Police Department at 1005 West Main Street in Centre until 3:30pm today, November 18th. The giveaway is first come, first served.
Food Truck Festival in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On November 20th, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm come enjoy a taste of local food trucks at the Anniston meeting center, 1615 Noble Street, Anniston. This event has free entry. There will be wings, hibachi, burgers, fries, sweets, tacos, BBQ, and many other selections.
Drive Thru Food Giveaway at VFW Fairgrounds on Saturday, November 19th
There will be a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne this Saturday (November 19th) starting at 7:30am. This is on a first come, first served basis.
DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men
RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
Mobile Home Fire in Cedar Bluff Saturday Morning
Cedar Bluff, Centre and Gaylesville firefighters were dispatched to several reports of a mobile home fire just before 8:00 on Saturday morning (November 19th). The fire was at a location on Alabama Avenue in Cedar Bluff – with that home already being fully engulfed in flames and other structures were also deemed to be in danger including an out building and a vehicle. Fortunately, it appears everyone did manage to exit the home safely.
CommUnity Thanksgiving set to feed thousands on Nov. 24
Photo: Volunteers prepare food for CommUnity Thanksgiving during last year’s event at The Venue at Coosa Landing. (Courtesy of CommUnity Thanksgiving) CommUnity Thanksgiving of Etowah County will host its 23rd annual event at The Venue at Coosa Landing on Thanksgiving, November 24. The event, which offers a free meal...
Oxford’s Festival of Lights Opens Friday
Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford proudly partners with First Bank of Alabama to bring residents and visitors an unforgettable holiday experience. Beginning Nov. 18, Choccolocco Park in Oxford, AL will transform into a magical winter wonderland for the fourth holiday season by bringing Festival of Lights back to life once again. With the support of First Bank of Alabama as the event’s title sponsor, Festival of Lights will bring residents and visitors from near and far to the illuminated drive-thru light show that includes Santa’s Village.
Piedmont Man Charged With Shooting Into A House
Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a subject trying to break into a house near the Goshen Community on highway 9 South. It was reported the person trying to break in, shot through the door. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.
ANNISTON CHANGERS AWARDED ALABAMA PALS HIGHEST HONOR
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Alabama People Against A Littered State (ALPALS) selected the Anniston Changers as their recipient of the 2022 Don Hines Memorial Award at its annual State Governor’s award ceremony in Montgomery. This award is ALPALS’s highest honor, named after former ALPALS Chairman, Don Hines.
3 men arrested, charged with burglarizing Rainbow City business
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three men were arrested Friday after eluding police for four days in a burglary case. On Monday, RCPD was notified of a possible burglary that was underway at a business located on Whorton Bend Road near Hwy. 77 at around 7 a.m. A witness had observed two men enter a […]
‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ returns to Rickwood Caverns for the holidays
Rickwood Caverns will again transform into Wonderland Under Warrior, a holiday experience offering light displays throughout the Alabama state park. The attraction, located in Blount County, will open its doors beginning Saturday and running through Jan. 8. “It’s clear ‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ has become one of the top attractions at...
Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
Overturned 18-Wheeler on Highway 9
This afternoon at approximately 2:30 PM, an 18-wheeler overturned on Highway 9, north of Cedar Bluff near The Country Store. Highway 9 was initially closed from Highway 68 to Highway 35 near the Lawrence community. Cleanup lasted for over an hour. Highway 9 is now open again.
Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant
SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
Whataburger to break ground on new location
Burger chain Whataburger will host a groundbreaking for its newest location in Scottsboro on Thursday.
Crappie Fishing Secrets for the Fall
While visitors arrive by the thousands each year to sample Lake Guntersville bass fishing, crappie catches are mainly confined to locals, most of whom are quite content to keep their fall crappie fishing secrets to themselves. Crappie are generally not the first consideration when people discuss Lake Guntersville fishing. The...
New Calhoun County Commission Sworn In
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission held an inauguration for all commissioners recently elected on November 8th. This was followed by an organizational meeting and a reception honoring the commissioners. Inauguration Welcome by Mark E. Tyner, County Administrator Invocation by Pastor Fredrick Smith of The Bridge Christian Church Oath of Office performed […]
Mrs.Gertrude Barnes
Gertrude Barnes age 86 of Cedar Bluff passed away Thursday November. Funeral services will be 11 AM Monday November 21st at Perry Funeral. Home Chapel with Rev. Derek Roberts officiating, burial will follow in. Unity Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM. Sunday at the...
