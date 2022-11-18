Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
DARRELL RICHARD DECKER
Darrell Richard Decker, 78, of Lebanon, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his wife Karrin Decker of Lebanon; two daughters, Stacy Lea Stuart and husband Chris of Kansas City, Mo.; and Lisa Decker of Lebanon; two sons, Darrell Richard Decker and wife Dawn of Buckhorn and Darrin Decker and wife Joy of Covington, Wash.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a number of brothers and sisters.
Laclede Record
DWIGHT “DUB’’ BAKER JR.
Dwight “Dub’’ Baker Jr., 69, of Richland, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Richland. He was born April 21, 1953, in Lebanon, Mo. to Dwight Ward Baker Sr. and Erma Sloan Baker. On Sept. 24, 1972, he was united in marriage with Connie Ann Barwick. He was...
Laclede Record
JANICE KAY JONES
Janice Kay Jones, 51, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Feb. 13, 1971, in Springfield, Mo. to Earnest and Dixie Vincent Shields. On May 16, 1989, she was united in marriage with Randall Jones, and they shared 36 years together. She was preceded in...
KYTV
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindsey’s, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsay, grandson...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue trailer stolen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday afternoon, around 4:45 pm, a trailer belonging to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescues was stolen from a location at 3880 W Sunshine, Springfield, MO. According to surveillance pictures provided by C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, the vehicle associated with the crime looks to be a grey GMC SUV, as seen in the pictures below. Side […]
Laclede Record
Carthage uses turnovers to get past Lebanon in quarterfinal round
Another football season ended for the Lebanon High School on Saturday afternoon as the Carthage Tigers used the turnover battle to their advantage, winning 35-14 in the Class 5 state quarterfinals. With the loss, it marks five of the past six years the season has ended in the quarterfinal round.
Laclede Record
WELLMAN DEWAIN EDWARDS
Wellman Dewain Edwards, 84, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was born April 17, 1938, in Birch Tree, Mo. to Clifford and Molly (Birchfield) Edwards, who preceded him in death. In September 1957 he married Ilene Bowling, who preceded him in death on...
lakeexpo.com
Michael Alan Reed (August 21, 1963 - November 12, 2022)
Michael Alan Reed (Mike) of Montreal, Missouri and Linn Creek, Missouri went home to be with the Lord, the evening of Saturday, November 12, 2022. Mike, son of Hank and Dorothy Reed of Linn Creek, Missouri, was born August 21, 1963, in Redwood City, California. He passed away at Windsor Estates Convulsant Hospital in Camdenton, Missouri surrounded by family and friends.
KYTV
2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
KYTV
One victim in critial condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after an overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. According to Springfield Police, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 304 W. Walnut St., near the Walnut and Patton Ave. intersection. Police...
KYTV
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
myozarksonline.com
Fire causes closure of Dairy Queen Lebanon
Fire alarms sounded just after 4am today when a fire broke out at Dairy Queen restaurant in Lebanon. Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider said fire started in the ceiling…. No injuries were reported in the fire. The business will remain closed.
Ozark Christmas parade closes roads
OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
KTTS
Bicyclist Dies After Crash In Springfield
(KTTS News) — A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup in Springfield last month has died. Police say Joseph Hamer, 55, from Springfield was riding his bike at Kansas and Division when he was hit. The crash happened on October 12. Hamer died on October 14. It was...
KYTV
Greene County authorities warn of scam claiming a relative in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around targeting the elderly population by asking for large sums of money. According to a Facebook post, victims of the scam have reported the scammers called the victims claiming to be a loved one either in jail or in a car accident.
Shooting in north Springfield leaves one person injured, SPD investigating
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that has led to one person being injured in a north Springfield parking lot Saturday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 2422 W Division St. with reports of gunshots being fired. When officers arrived they found a person with […]
International Space Station viewable in Springfield until Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Space Station is the third-brightest object in the sky, and people in Springfield will get their chance to see it with the naked eye from tonight until Thanksgiving. The space station will look like a plane to the naked eye, but it will be faster, moving at around 600 mph, […]
fourstateshomepage.com
LIST: Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
