Read full article on original website
Related
mitchellnow.com
Jaroslav Duane “Sonny” Pavlis, 92, Lake Andes
Jaroslav Duane “Sonny” Pavlis, 92, of Lake Andes, SD passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in the Wagner Community Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be Monday, November 21 at 1:00 with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon, at Koehn Bros. Funeral Chapel in Geddes, SD. Military burial will immediately follow at Pleasant Lawn Cemetery, Geddes, SD with lunch to follow.
mitchellnow.com
DWU volleyball advances in NAIA Tournament
Mitchell, S.D. — Dakota Wesleyan volleyball moved onto the pool-play stage of the NAIA Championship with a sweep over Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday at the Corn Palace. Four DWU attackers finished with double digit kills — Ady Dwight (17), Mackenzie Miller (12), Emily Dale (11), and Mariah Ghloe (10).
mitchellnow.com
Leslie Dale Strand, 79, Platte
Leslie Dale Strand, 79, of Platte, SD passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Platte Health Center Avera. Funeral Services are 10:30 AM Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the First Reformed Church in Platte. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, November 18, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Les are preferred to: Marcella Strand, 26409 366th Ave., Platte, SD 57369. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The Funeral will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page.
mitchellnow.com
Wayne F. Brooks, 92, Lake Andes
Wayne went to his heavenly home Tuesday, November 15 at Walnut Village Assisted Living in Yankton. Funeral mass will be Saturday, November 19 at 10:30 am, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Lake Andes.
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell United Way meets 2022 fundraising goal
The Mitchell United Way once again hit its fundraising goal this year. The target was $420,000. At an event at Dakota Wesleyan University on Friday, it was revealed that $421,000 was raised for the 2022 campaign. This year’s fundraising theme was We Won’t Let Go. Top donors were...
mitchellnow.com
Names released in Brookings County fatal crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. – A Lincoln, NE woman has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell Tech students building custom motorcycle for elite auction
A team of Mitchell Tech students is revving their engines, ready to speed toward an elite wintertime auction. Working with Helping with Horsepower and the City of Sturgis, second-year Power Sports Technology students are customizing a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide into “a performance, almost-race bagger with a touch of elegance,” according to Chris Degen, director of Mitchell Tech’s program. The finished bike will feature the City of Sturgis logo and the number 83, to commemorate the Rally’s 83rd year, set into ’80s-style racing stripes. It will be auctioned Jan. 24-28 at the elite Las Vegas Mecum Auction.
mitchellnow.com
Mel’s Musings – A lot to be thankful for…
As we approach Thanksgiving, there is much to be thankful for. Of course, there are the usual things; family friends, food, our health and homes etc. However, there is much more to be grateful for – if only we would take a moment to stop and think about things.
mitchellnow.com
DWU women reach century mark, Reiner joins millenium club in 100-40 rout of CSM
Mitchell, S.D. – The #7 Tigers extinguished the CSM Flames 100-40 in their home season opener at the Corn Palace. Matti Reiner recorded 19 points and scored her 1,000 point in the game. Isabel Ihnen was the game leader with her career-high 20 points going 6-for-9 from deep. Tigers improve to 4-1 on the season (2-1 in GPAC) with the Flames dropping to 2-5 (0-3 in GPAC).
Comments / 0