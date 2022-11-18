ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

BIG WINNER: $5M scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pl2Y7_0jFlwjU500

PITTSBURGH — Someone in Allegheny County is now a multi-millionaire!

A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million was sold at the Giant Eagle Market District at 5550 Centre Avenue in Shadyside. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket, $5 Million Money Maker, is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million.

Scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play its traditional and online games.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQ4ox_0jFlwjU500
Pittsburgh prepares for Light Up Night

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Giant Eagle sells scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One lucky Pittsburgher is $5 million richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Giant Eagle this week. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the scratch-off lottery ticket was a $50 game called "$5 Million Money Maker" and the top prize is indeed, $5 million. The Giant Eagle in the 5500 block of Centre Ave. will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The winner has one year to redeem their prize. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman wins $3 million from holiday scratch-off ticket

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A $30 holiday-themed scratch-off lottery ticket just gave Kim Maurer millions of dollars to spend, right before the holidays. "It will be a nice Christmas," Maurer said Friday. The Pennsylvania Lottery presented a huge check to Maurer in the middle of a Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Plans To Remove 97 Slot Machines

The trend of PA casinos reducing the number of slot machines on their floors continues. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is the latest casino to share their plan to remove almost 100 of the games. Like the other casinos that have done so, Rivers management cited simple economics and guest comfort as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County residents enjoy holiday parade in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Residents came out to begin their early holiday celebrations with a parade in Greensburg. The parade featured a special float from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. The float featured a larger-than-life reproduction of a work by an artist known as “Grandma Moses.” The piece is called “Sugaring Off” and depicts a charming winter scene.
GREENSBURG, PA
Ted Rivers

Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel

When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County begins discounted-fares pilot program for eligible riders

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services launched a one-year pilot program providing certain low-income residents with free or reduced public transit fares through Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The department hopes to use the pilot to inform the development of a permanent program. Allegheny County officials announced...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Plans announced for closed Shadyside Giant Eagle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A proposed development would bring an updated Giant Eagle store, retailers, restaurants and more than 200 new housing units to Shadyside.The Tribune-Review reports the development is proposed for a site at Penn Avenue and Shakespeare Street, the spot of the old Giant Eagle. It is not clear when this could happen.The City Planning Commission is expected to vote on the proposal in two weeks at its next meeting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh

- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan making stops in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Celebrating its 25th year, the iconic Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan is in the Pittsburgh area and will be making several stops throughout the region. The caravan, which is completely decked out with thousands of sparkling lights, will offer free photos with Santa, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar samples and a visit from Pittsburgh Pirates mascots at select locations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home

KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
110K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy