BIG WINNER: $5M scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — Someone in Allegheny County is now a multi-millionaire!

A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million was sold at the Giant Eagle Market District at 5550 Centre Avenue in Shadyside. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket, $5 Million Money Maker, is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million.

Scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play its traditional and online games.

