"The Inspection" and Don't Ask Don't Tell for a queer Black man: "Boot camp is brainwashing"
Writer/director Elegance Bratton's "The Inspection," an extraordinary, must-see drama about Ellis French (Jeremy Pope), a homeless young gay Black man who enlists in the Marines, is as brutal as boot camp. The film, set in 2005, is inspired by Bratton's own experiences. Like Bratton, French has been kicked out of his house by his homophobic mother Inez (Gabrielle Union, who co-produced) and has been living on the streets since he was a teen. (Bratton's previous film was the excellent 2019 documentary feature, "Pier Kids" about three queer homeless youths in New York).
How Is "Knowing" About the "5D" Making You More Spiritual?
Understanding "dimensions." Enhancing spiritual growth. We take ourselves pretty seriously. If you have been on a spiritual path for sometime, which is assumed to be the case if you’re reading this now, you probably came across the concept of “dimensions.”
Opinion: Dating Someone With Empathy Deficit Disorder Is Difficult
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
Spiritual Seekers Are Always Tested
There is a time to learn, wrap our head around certain observations, receive insights and enjoy the magic of Life. And, there is a time to test everything we have understood, receive hits and learn to stand still, tall and firm in the face of adversity, all while sticking to the Higher Principles we have learned.
Spiritual Growth Happens In Cycles
Six People in Black Matching Clothes Dancing at DaytimePhoto by Haste LeArt V. Whenever Life “hits” us, and it always does , especially if we consider ourselves to be on a spiritual path — we have two options.
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
'What am I supposed to do about all this really bad stuff?' Young people identify 7 'superpowers' to fight climate change
Many young people feel anxious, powerless, sad and angry about climate change. Although there are some great resources on children’s eco-anxiety and climate distress, the vast majority are designed for and by adults. So, what resources do children and young people themselves want, to support them in facing climate change? And what strengths do they have when it comes to learning about, coping with and acting on this vast and complex problem? Read more: Climate change's impact on mental health is overlooked and misunderstood...
Opinion: Belonging doesn’t happen without these 4 things
The benefits of diversity in the workplace are well known and linked to equity, equality, belonging and inclusion. Read more here.
Opinion: A Narcissist Makes Their Victim Feel Invincible During Idealization Phase
This is the first part of the cycle of the narcissist’s manipulative plan to get you under their thumb.It is the phase before you are discarded and before you are hurt and abused.It is the phase you will cling to when things begin to go downhill.
The Itaewon Tragedy: Coping With Grief Overseas
The Itaewon Halloween tragedy has prompted finger-pointing, anger, regret, and even additional suicides of involved officials. South Korea will have to reckon with growing social worries that lives and safety are sometimes neglected for political optics or corrupt profit. Grief can turn into action and hope. As the ever-rapid news...
Opinion: Narcissists' Weaponize Compassion From Others
Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
