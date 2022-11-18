ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"The Inspection" and Don't Ask Don't Tell for a queer Black man: "Boot camp is brainwashing"

Writer/director Elegance Bratton's "The Inspection," an extraordinary, must-see drama about Ellis French (Jeremy Pope), a homeless young gay Black man who enlists in the Marines, is as brutal as boot camp. The film, set in 2005, is inspired by Bratton's own experiences. Like Bratton, French has been kicked out of his house by his homophobic mother Inez (Gabrielle Union, who co-produced) and has been living on the streets since he was a teen. (Bratton's previous film was the excellent 2019 documentary feature, "Pier Kids" about three queer homeless youths in New York).
Rabih Hammoud

Spiritual Seekers Are Always Tested

There is a time to learn, wrap our head around certain observations, receive insights and enjoy the magic of Life. And, there is a time to test everything we have understood, receive hits and learn to stand still, tall and firm in the face of adversity, all while sticking to the Higher Principles we have learned.
Rabih Hammoud

Spiritual Growth Happens In Cycles

Six People in Black Matching Clothes Dancing at DaytimePhoto by Haste LeArt V. Whenever Life “hits” us, and it always does , especially if we consider ourselves to be on a spiritual path — we have two options.
Collider

'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series

If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
TheConversationAU

'What am I supposed to do about all this really bad stuff?' Young people identify 7 'superpowers' to fight climate change

Many young people feel anxious, powerless, sad and angry about climate change. Although there are some great resources on children’s eco-anxiety and climate distress, the vast majority are designed for and by adults. So, what resources do children and young people themselves want, to support them in facing climate change? And what strengths do they have when it comes to learning about, coping with and acting on this vast and complex problem? Read more: Climate change's impact on mental health is overlooked and misunderstood...
psychologytoday.com

The Itaewon Tragedy: Coping With Grief Overseas

The Itaewon Halloween tragedy has prompted finger-pointing, anger, regret, and even additional suicides of involved officials. South Korea will have to reckon with growing social worries that lives and safety are sometimes neglected for political optics or corrupt profit. Grief can turn into action and hope. As the ever-rapid news...
MARYLAND STATE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists' Weaponize Compassion From Others

Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy