Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
NBC Sports

Eagles inactives: Suh and Joseph both playing vs. Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, who were added by the Eagles during the week, are both active for Sunday’s game against the Colts. The Eagles agreed to terms with Joseph on Wednesday and Suh on Thursday. Joseph had just two days of practice and Suh just one.
NBC Sports

Inside the Ndamukong Suh deal

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh waited to pick his next team. On Thursday, he did. Here’s a look at the details of the one-year deal with the Eagles that covers the balance of the season. 1. Signing bonus: $250,000. 2. Base salary: $750,000 for eight weeks, fully guaranteed. 3....
VikingsTerritory

4 Key Cowboys Players at Vikings

After a colossal overtime victory against Buffalo, the Minnesota Vikings return for three straight home games. U.S. Bank Stadium should be rocking as the Dallas Cowboys come to town on the back of an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers — a game the Cowboys looked in complete control of and somehow contrived to throw away.
VikingsTerritory

Flashback: Vikings Defeat Cowboys in 2009 Playoffs

The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings and 6-3 Dallas Cowboys are set to face off Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is coming off a surprising 33-30 overtime win on the road against the Buffalo Bills and won their seventh straight game, while Dallas is coming off a 31-28 overtime loss on the road against the Green Bay Packers.
VikingsTerritory

How Can the Vikings Beat the Cowboys?

The Minnesota Vikings started the 2022 season with a wonderful 8-1 record. That win total is tied for the best in the NFL, and that’s surprising, especially because the organization is working with first-time head coach Kevin O’Connell and first-time general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah without having a lot of roster turnover from last season.
NBC Sports

Suh ready to help Eagles chase a ring in 2022

Ndamukong Suh has pretty much done it all. The Eagles’ newest player is the oldest on the roster at 35, he’s been a five-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion and has made over $166 million in his 13-year career. So what keeps him going?
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

