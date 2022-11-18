Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Related
Why Ndamukong Suh signed with Eagles over mom’s objection
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh got off a flight at Philadelphia International Airport at 11 p.m. Thursday, looking forward to playing for the fifth team in his career. Being a free agent, Suh still had the itch to play this season but wanted to wait for the right opportunity.
Dak Prescott and Cowboys reveal Kirk Cousins and Minnesota Vikings as top NFL frauds
One week after blowing it in Green Bay, the Cowboys hammer the “best” team in the NFC. [Opinion]
Jerry Jones explains why Cowboys passed on pursuing Ndamukong Suh
Signing Ndamukong Suh would have made some sense for the Dallas Cowboys, but the injury-ravaged Eagles scooped up the veteran defensive tackle. Jerry Jones explained on the “K&C Masterpiece” why the Cowboys didn’t pursue Suh.
Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh to make their debut for Eagles against the Colts
The Eagles entered the week with three healthy defensive tackles and then promptly signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to the roster. Before today’s game, head coach Nick Sirianni hinted at both players being available, and James Palmer confirmed the news. With Fletcher Cox coming off a game in...
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
Former Vikings LB Won’t Get His Revenge Game in Week 11
Luckily for Minnesota, despite some scary names on the injury report early in the week, there are no real surprises on Sunday on the inactives. Here is the full list of Vikings inactives for Week 11:. OLB Luiji Vilain. IOL Chris Reed. OT Vederian Lowe. DL Esezi Otomewo. DL Dalvin...
Jayron Kearse mocks Vikings' Skol clap after sacking Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings didn’t have any fun today, but Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse certainly did. But former Viking Jayron Kearse did.
Watch: Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh combine for sack on Colts QB Matt Ryan
Your best pass rush shouldn’t come from your two new acquisitions, but that’s precisely what is taking place in Indianapolis for the Eagles. Philadelphia secured their first sack of the afternoon against Matt Ryan and the Colts when Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh combined for the six-yard loss.
NBC Sports
Eagles inactives: Suh and Joseph both playing vs. Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, who were added by the Eagles during the week, are both active for Sunday’s game against the Colts. The Eagles agreed to terms with Joseph on Wednesday and Suh on Thursday. Joseph had just two days of practice and Suh just one.
NBC Sports
Inside the Ndamukong Suh deal
Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh waited to pick his next team. On Thursday, he did. Here’s a look at the details of the one-year deal with the Eagles that covers the balance of the season. 1. Signing bonus: $250,000. 2. Base salary: $750,000 for eight weeks, fully guaranteed. 3....
4 Key Cowboys Players at Vikings
After a colossal overtime victory against Buffalo, the Minnesota Vikings return for three straight home games. U.S. Bank Stadium should be rocking as the Dallas Cowboys come to town on the back of an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers — a game the Cowboys looked in complete control of and somehow contrived to throw away.
PurplePTSD: History on the Line for Justin Jefferson vs. Dallas, Injuries, Mock Draft
2 – Alas, Christian Darrisaw and the aforementioned Jefferson had injury designations removed on Friday. 3 – PPTSD takes an early look at a mock draft for the Vikings. 4 – In the daily video segment, Dustin Baker defines eight Vikings-Cowboys storylines. 5 – And a Vikings-themed...
Flashback: Vikings Defeat Cowboys in 2009 Playoffs
The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings and 6-3 Dallas Cowboys are set to face off Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is coming off a surprising 33-30 overtime win on the road against the Buffalo Bills and won their seventh straight game, while Dallas is coming off a 31-28 overtime loss on the road against the Green Bay Packers.
How Can the Vikings Beat the Cowboys?
The Minnesota Vikings started the 2022 season with a wonderful 8-1 record. That win total is tied for the best in the NFL, and that’s surprising, especially because the organization is working with first-time head coach Kevin O’Connell and first-time general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah without having a lot of roster turnover from last season.
NBC Sports
Suh ready to help Eagles chase a ring in 2022
Ndamukong Suh has pretty much done it all. The Eagles’ newest player is the oldest on the roster at 35, he’s been a five-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion and has made over $166 million in his 13-year career. So what keeps him going?
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0