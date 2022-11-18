‘Loud rock and roll, fast:’ Shane de Leon is getting older, but he'll never slow down

It's always busy when we get to this time of year. We just wrapped up the Flakes trip giveaway party over the weekend and now Flakesgiving is upon us. If you are going to help us tomorrow we have a driver meeting at 10:15 SHARP to coordinate our delivery process. Each year we make about 450 deliveries to shut-ins, persons with disabilities, or senior citizens who aren't physically able to grab a box and bring it home. Many people drive for us every year and bring their kids to show them how lucky they are to have food on the table. After that, they head to lunch or home for the game.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO