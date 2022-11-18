‘Loud rock and roll, fast:’ Shane de Leon is getting older, but he'll never slow down

Read full article on original website
Restaurants in Billings see spike in business for 121st Brawl of the Wild
The Montana - Montana State rivalry is one of the oldest in the country and fans of both schools packed eateries across Billings Saturday, to take in the showdown.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
Billings LGBTQ+ organizations share local resources following Colorado shooting
An LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting in Colorado left at least five dead, leading local organizations to offer support.
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
Farmer Finishers from Paul: It’s a Busy Time of Year in Billings!
It's always busy when we get to this time of year. We just wrapped up the Flakes trip giveaway party over the weekend and now Flakesgiving is upon us. If you are going to help us tomorrow we have a driver meeting at 10:15 SHARP to coordinate our delivery process. Each year we make about 450 deliveries to shut-ins, persons with disabilities, or senior citizens who aren't physically able to grab a box and bring it home. Many people drive for us every year and bring their kids to show them how lucky they are to have food on the table. After that, they head to lunch or home for the game.
I Got the Best Winter Coat I’ve Ever Owned from a Billings Shop
When the first snow hit Billings this year, I realized that my winter coat had gotten much too small for me. I knew I needed something different, especially since the only other coats I owned were way too light for cold temperatures and snow. Lucky for me, I found a coat I knew I would love. And I found it right here in downtown Billings from a local clothing shop, instead of online.
Billings Has Become a Terrible Place to Drive, Especially in Winter
Everybody that I talk to all agree. Billings has become a terrible place to drive. Heck, last week there were more than 400 wrecks on the snow in one day in Montana. And right now if your car gets wrecked and is undrivable, you're months away from being able to get it into a body shop. Then however many weeks it takes them to get it fixed.
Montana State Billings to induct 4 into Hall of Fame & Distinction
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings Athletics Hall of Fame and Distinction will induct four new members this winter, the school's athletic department announced on Friday. Baseball All-American Brody Miller, women's basketball standout Janiel (Olson) Begger, softball star Meg Harasymczuk and men's basketball alumnus and donor Ty Elkin will be the latest additions to the Hall of Fame.
Montana mom details daughter’s alcohol addiction in new book
Author Melanie Schwarz melds her professional career at Rimrock Foundation with her personal passion.
MSU Billings professor says Artemis 1 launch a new era in space exploration
The launch of Artemis was successful in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and while that may seem far away from Montana, there are some people in Billings who know how impactful this mission might be.
Billings residents concerned about Salvation Army homeless village plan
The Salvation Army's plans to build a village for the homeless in Billings have some worried about the impact on their neighborhood.
Flakesgiving volunteers ready to help in Billings
Volunteers made quick work of getting all the meals prepared for Flakesgiving. The Breakfast Flakes and volunteers will give out Thanksgiving dinners on the Metrapark Fairgrounds.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and dry, Slow warm-up continues
We are in the midst of a warm up with areas getting back above freezing this weekend. Aiming for the 40s next week.
Encrypted police scanners: What should Billings expect now?
But St. John is adamant that communication and transparency between the media and the public will remain the same despite the change.
Holiday shoppers battle busy stores, price increases
The busy stores aren't the only thing shoppers have to deal with this holiday season – the prices have increased to buy the food for your Thanksgiving meal.
Traffic slowed on King Ave. & 24th for accident
Billings police are still blocking part of King Avenue West near 24th Street for a car accident and clean-up. A tow truck is on scene cleaning around the wreck and will tow the vehicle out of moving traffic. The BPD is asking all motorists to use caution in the area...
Lewistown, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Officials release name of man killed in Billings hit-and-run
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver two weeks ago while walking along Broadwater Avenue.
Billings City Council approves selling downtown buildings, including City Hall
Major changes could be on the way for downtown Billings. City hall and several other large properties will soon be on the market after approval from city council on Monday night.
Man facing 5 felony charges related to Montana cattle killing
The felony criminal mischief charges each carry a possible penalty of up to 10 years in a prison or a fine of up to $50,000 or both.
