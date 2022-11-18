Read full article on original website
From 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to 'The Suicide Squad', Every Movie By New DC Boss James Gunn Ranked
James Gunn has swiftly become one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood. Wearing multiple hats as a director, writer, and producer, Gunn has significantly helped shape the cinematic works of powerhouse companies Marvel and DC. With the recent news that Gunn has been appointed co-CEO of the DCU, he will be a key driving force behind shaping the brand's identity on screen.
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Excels Because It Embraces Its Creepiness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.After Robert Zemeckis' atonal Pinocchio adaptation hit Disney+ screens earlier this year, audiences could not be faulted for remaining skeptical of the umpteenth adaptation of this timeless children's fable. Zemeckis, of course, is a venerated pop mythmaker, as well as a storyteller prone to skirting over any suggestions of darkness and/or interiority—all the better for him to focus purely on the fantastical elements of his films.
James Gunn Reveals Which MCU Movies You Need to Watch Before 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Director James Gunn revealed which Marvel Cinematic Universe movies fans need to watch to fully enjoy the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The movie is Marvel Studios' first Christmas special and will take a band of intergalactic outlaws to Earth as they try to give Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) a genuine holiday experience.
'The Marvels': Brie Larson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Image With Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris
Marvel is having an incredible 2022 with films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and shows like Ms. Marvel delighting genre fans around the world. However, 2023 looks to be even better and smack dab in the studios release calendar is the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. The Brie Larson starring superhero epic releases in theaters next July which means marketing for the film will soon be picking up. Now, Larson has shared a new behind-the-scenes image that teases the heroes both in front of and behind the camera.
How to Watch 'Strange World' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal
Though the animation titan that is the Walt Disney Company has mostly been sticking to its roots with infectiously fun musicals such as Encanto (2021) and Frozen II (2019), the studio has also been exploring animated expeditions into more adventurous stories. Recently, there have been a wide variety of these non-musical adventures, including hit films like Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), and Zootopia (2016), just to name a few. But their next adventure seems to be taking a page out of some of Disney's most legendary exploratory films like Pixar's Up (2009) and the criminally underrated Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). Strange World (2022) reunites the duo behind the Academy Award-nominated Raya and the Last Dragon, directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, bringing with them an all-new adventure packed to the brim with exploration and excitement. The latest from Walt Disney Animation Studios follows the Clade family, more specifically the optimistic Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young White), his overprotective father Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), and Searcher's own estranged father Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid). The trio of would-be adventurers, along with Searcher's wife Meridian Clade (Gabrielle Union) and president Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu), stumbles upon an almost alien world, packed with environments and creatures unlike anything they've seen before.
The Best Edgar Wright Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
Edgar Wright is one of the most appreciated and talented directors of today. He's created some of the most popular fan favorites, from Scott Pilgrim vs the World to Shaun of the Dead, which have rightly become cult classics. However, people likely didn't know that some other popular movies included him on the roster, as an executive producer or screenwriter.
'Dinosaurs' Shocking Series Finale Was Always Planned Says Kirk Thatcher
Even though there are many ways to wrap up a series, screenwriters often choose to end their show on a positive note. This is especially true for comedy series, and even more so with the ones that have children as their target audiences. For relatively the short-lived comedy Dinosaurs, however, it was a whole other game. Centered around a prehistoric dinosaur family, the four-season show created by Jim Henson, Michael Jacobs, and Bob Young reached the end of its run on a pretty dark note.
Jason David Frank's Best Roles That Aren't 'Power Rangers'
This past weekend was a major blow to Power Rangers fans, as franchise stalwart Jason David Frank passed away at the age of 49. Frank was a major part of the franchise, as his character Tommy Oliver debuted during the first season of Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. Frank would reprise the role in Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo, and Power Rangers Dino Thunder as well as other Power Rangers-related projects.
New 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Images Tease a Raucous and Violent Adventure
In anticipation of the upcoming season, Netflix has released the first images from Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. The images are visually striking, and are set against a dramatic Scandinavian background. The first-look at the new season gives viewers a small teaser of what to expect in the upcoming season, including both new and familiar faces, as well as plenty of drama and action, and already promise an exciting season filled with romance, battles, and axes.
'Indiana Jones 5' Will Feature a Digitally De-Aged Harrison Ford
Following rumors about Indiana Jones 5 featuring a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford, after the actor was spotted wearing motion capture dots on his face during the production of the movie, we now have confirmation of just what exactly that will entail, thanks to a recent report by Empire. As any...
‘Andor’s Tony Gilroy Explains the Luthen / Cantwell-Class Arrestor Cruiser Action Set Piece and How They Did It [Exclusive]
While Andor has had no shortage of impressive action sequences—like the insane warehouse sequence in Episode 3 and the epic prison break on Narkina 5—the penultimate episode of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series delivered an unexpected aerial delight in the form of Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgård) haulcroft. Ahead of the Season 2 finale, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to chat with Gilroy about the series and more specifically how it was decided that Luthen's little haulcraft would go up against a Cantwell-class Arrestor Cruiser, which is no easy feat.
The Evolution of Wednesday Addams, From Cutesy Side Character to Goth Girl Icon
There are a few names that come to mind when we hear the phrase “goth girl icon”: Maila Nurmi’s Vampira, Beetlejuice’s Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder), and even Wonderland’s very own Alice, if we take into account the 2000 video game American McGee’s Alice. But it is no stretch to say that the most iconic of all goth girl icons is none other than a young - sometimes 6, sometimes 18-year-old - pigtailed kid that goes by the name of Wednesday Addams. Created in the 1930s by cartoonist Charles Addams as part of his Addams Family comic series, Wednesday grew in popularity over the decades, becoming arguably the most memorable and beloved member of her spooky family. Her status and notoriety are such that she is the first Addams to gain her very own television series, Netflix’s Wednesday, in which she is played by none other than the most recently crowned scream queen Jenna Ortega (X, Scream).
'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47. Aycox’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but she had been diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented,...
From 'Soul Food' to 'Spider-Man': The 10 Best Thanksgiving Films, Ranked by the Thanksgiving Feast
Serving as the prerequisite to December celebrations, Thanksgiving Day is a magnet for good spirits, thankfulness, and family. In addition, the national holiday is a great forum for the best food eaten all year. Many films have tried to capture the essence of a true Thanksgiving meal, and a fraction...
Did Rick and Michonne Return in ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. After more than a decade on television, The Walking Dead aired its series finale, “Rest In Peace,” last night. It saw a tentative end for characters new and old as the conflict with the Commonwealth that had been building came to a close. However, the franchise is not dead yet as it is now looking ahead to a whole host of spinoffs that are looming on the horizon. The most significant question left open surrounds the highly anticipated return of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) that the show had been long telegraphing the promise of. Each had departed from the story seasons ago and everyone had been left in the dark. The short answer is yes, both Rick and Michonne appeared at the end of the series finale.
10 Reasons Why John Hughes' 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' Should Be A Thanksgiving Tradition
Like peppermint and mocha, some things go better together. For example, Christmas and movies. Some of the best and most popular American films take place under tinsel and mistletoe. But in a rush to see George Bailey or Ebeneezer Scrooge grace the screen, you might overlook a Thanksgiving classic. The...
Why 'Anastasia's Anya & Dimitri Are Better Than Any Disney Love Story
Anastasia is an outlier in the world of fairytale films. For starters, there's the fact that it's based on actual history rather than any fairytale. Second, despite sharing some similarities with the then-current house style of Disney's animated films, animator Don Bluth had left the House of Mouse to pursue his own animated projects, including The Secret of NIMH and All Dogs Go To Heaven. But what really makes the film stand out is the love story between the titular princess Anastasia (Meg Ryan) and con artist Dimitri (John Cusack).
‘Knives Out’ Is the Perfect Pre-Thanksgiving Film to Prepare You for Your Extended Family
While viewers hopefully can't identify with plotting to murder their family's patriarch, Knives Out is full of plenty of dysfunctional family dynamics that most can, regrettably, relate to. Whether it's overtly clashing personality types or subtle passive-aggressive digs, the Thrombeys are a reminder of why many dread family gatherings, which makes the whodunit the perfect film to watch before embarking on the most uncomfortable dinner of the year— although, even Detective Blanc's interrogation tactics likely aren't enough to prepare for invasive questions about marriage and promotions.
Kevin Feige Champions Ryan Coogler's Work on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Leading a gigantic film crew to put together a Marvel blockbuster is no easy feat. For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s director Ryan Coogler, there was the added pressure of delivering a sequel that lived up to its original, as well as one that worked as both an entertaining new step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a tribute to the late star Chadwick Boseman. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel mega-producer Kevin Feige revealed that Coogler managed to do all that – and then some.
