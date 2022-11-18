Read full article on original website
Longmont to opt out of two new statewide fees
Longmont is opting out of two state-wide fees on retail deliveries and carryout bags from local businesses. The city council gave preliminary approval last week to the move and scheduled a public hearing and final vote for Nov.29. Both fees were created by the 2021 state legislature and have been...
broomfieldleader.com
Longtime Denver retailer Dardano’s Shoes expands to Broomfield
After more than 80 years of retailing and repairing footwear in south Denver, Dardano’s Shoes has launched a new location at 2002 E. Coalton Rd. in Broomfield. “We’re a fourth generation retailer and our family has been in Denver since 1938,” Vice President Dillon Dardano said. On...
Proposed redevelopment at 27th and Larimer sparks conversations
The 2700 block of Larimer Street in Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood is home to street art, brick and mortar retail shops and the Volunteers of America of Colorado (VOAC). But changes are in the works. Edens, a national commercial property business, owns much of the block in the area and wants to redevelop the site where VOAC hosts their commissary. The proposal will finance affordable housing and new commercial opportunities, but the method of funding the redevelopment has drawn concern and criticism from one...
Denver-area rent down by a whopping $8
The most recent figures offer a breather for embattled renters. Prices have not dropped in any significant way, but they have at least stopped skyrocketing for the time being. i
Denver area LGBTQ clubs and bars show their support for Club Q
Denver area clubs and bars that serve the LGBTQ community are sending out messages of love and support to the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.
Denver closes 56th Avenue between Peoria and Pena for emergency repairs
Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) will extend the closure of 56th Avenue between Peoria Street and Pena Boulevard for emergency repairs. A stretch of Chambers from East 56th Avenue to Maxwell Place will also be closed according to DOTI. The roads will be reopened by Dec. 18. Work...
Ways to help homeless people shivering in the Colorado cold
(Denver, Colo.) So maybe you’ve seen a homeless person shivering on the street, their breath visible it’s so cold. And at that point in time, maybe you decided you want to help.
sentinelcolorado.com
Losing Aurora: Advocates surging housing costs pushing out critical residents
When Cristina Lopez moved to Aurora from Oklahoma in 2013, rent for her one-bedroom apartment was $800 a month. The price was slightly steeper than most apartments in Oklahoma at the time but still felt affordable for Lopez. Nine years later, her rent has nearly doubled and she is unable...
Why some homeless people choose to shiver instead of shelter
(Denver, Colo.) When snow and cold began to bear down on the Front Range Wednesday afternoon, the chorus began: Why won’t some homeless people go to a shelter to escape the weather?
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stoves
Two heat pump condensers outside of a building.Elephant Energy. (Boulder, Colo.) A Front Range home-electrification company is expanding its team and service area in anticipation of increased demand due to high natural gas prices and federal incentives to switch to electric heat pumps and stoves.
This Modern Cherry Hills Mansion Has a Pool and Tennis Court
When you are dreaming about Colorado homes, you can't not consider living in the prestigious area of Cherry Hills Village. Some of the most famous people to live in Colorado live in this community and you can too. This mansion located at 6 Sunrise Drive is listed on Realtor for...
Neighbors help neighbors in Aurora through Snow Busters program
Aurora is seeking volunteers to help clear snow for neighbors in need through its snow shoveling program.
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
coloradosun.com
Denver recycling already struggling before major strain of expansion, audit says
Short staffing, an aging truck fleet and lack of planning threaten Denver’s rollout of a major recycling and composting overhaul planned to launch in less than two months, according to a warning-packed review by the city Auditor’s Office. The vacancy rate for drivers in trash and recycling hauling...
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 12-18
A lot of familiar names appear on the ten additions to the dining scene this week, including Stem Ciders, which quietly opened its new taproom in RiNo just a few blocks from its original Walnut Street location (now the home of Stem's Howdy Bar). The former Preservery space comes with plenty of room for cider fans to sit and sip, and also includes a kitchen that's serving appetizers, salads, sandwiches and a handful of larger entrees from Acreage executive chef Matt Ochs. A grand-opening celebration is slated for December 1.
Parker needs help choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien Park
(Parker, Colo.) Parker staff and the town’s Art in Public Places Committee want the community’s help in choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien Park. Staff and committee members reviewed dozens of sculptures created by local artists and narrowed down the option to three finalists.
glendalecherrycreek.com
Dark Shadow Cast Over Larimer Square’s Future
Loss Of Larimer Looms As New Owner Runs Restaurants, Retailers Out Of The Historic Heart, Soul Of Downtown Denver. Larimer Square — the Mile High City’s first historic district — first landed on the National Trust for Historic Place’s list of “most endangered historic places” in 2018. As 2022 draws to an end, a steady stream of restaurants and retailers on the city’s oldest commercial block have disclosed they are closing their doors.
'It's normal to have cancer': Some Colorado communities disproportionally impacted by pollution
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Coloradans disproportionately affected by pollution say they're fighting for their lives. People living next to some of the biggest polluters say they're dealing with cancer, asthma, migraines and diabetes. The new Environmental Justice Act is trying to address these environmental health disparities. A statewide task...
R-Line in Aurora expected to resume service in coming weeks
Two months after an RTD light-rail train derailed in Aurora, the R-Line is expected to resume service in the coming weeks, the city announced Saturday.
