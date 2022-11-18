ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Longmont Leader

Longmont to opt out of two new statewide fees

Longmont is opting out of two state-wide fees on retail deliveries and carryout bags from local businesses. The city council gave preliminary approval last week to the move and scheduled a public hearing and final vote for Nov.29. Both fees were created by the 2021 state legislature and have been...
LONGMONT, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Longtime Denver retailer Dardano’s Shoes expands to Broomfield

After more than 80 years of retailing and repairing footwear in south Denver, Dardano’s Shoes has launched a new location at 2002 E. Coalton Rd. in Broomfield. “We’re a fourth generation retailer and our family has been in Denver since 1938,” Vice President Dillon Dardano said. On...
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Proposed redevelopment at 27th and Larimer sparks conversations

The 2700 block of Larimer Street in Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood is home to street art, brick and mortar retail shops and the Volunteers of America of Colorado (VOAC). But changes are in the works. Edens, a national commercial property business, owns much of the block in the area and wants to redevelop the site where VOAC hosts their commissary. The proposal will finance affordable housing and new commercial opportunities, but the method of funding the redevelopment has drawn concern and criticism from one...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver's weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 12-18

A lot of familiar names appear on the ten additions to the dining scene this week, including Stem Ciders, which quietly opened its new taproom in RiNo just a few blocks from its original Walnut Street location (now the home of Stem's Howdy Bar). The former Preservery space comes with plenty of room for cider fans to sit and sip, and also includes a kitchen that's serving appetizers, salads, sandwiches and a handful of larger entrees from Acreage executive chef Matt Ochs. A grand-opening celebration is slated for December 1.
DENVER, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Dark Shadow Cast Over Larimer Square’s Future

Loss Of Larimer Looms As New Owner Runs Restaurants, Retailers Out Of The Historic Heart, Soul Of Downtown Denver. Larimer Square — the Mile High City’s first historic district — first landed on the National Trust for Historic Place’s list of “most endangered historic places” in 2018. As 2022 draws to an end, a steady stream of restaurants and retailers on the city’s oldest commercial block have disclosed they are closing their doors.
DENVER, CO

