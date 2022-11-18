Read full article on original website
WNYT
Albany man sentenced in drug distribution case
An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for distributing cocaine, meth and amphetamine. Wayne Myers was sentenced Friday in federal court. His sentence also includes five years of post-release supervision. He pleaded guilty and admitted to distributing the drugs with his co-conspirators between June of 2020 and February...
400 Pounds Of Cannabis Discovered During Traffic Stop In Wilton, State Troopers Report
Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop in the Capital District led to the discovery of about 400 pounds of cannabis. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped a vehicle traveling on I-87 in Wilton at about 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, New York State Police reported. After an...
WRGB
Albany men facing felony drug charge in Saratoga County, 260g of cocaine seized
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — On Nov. 10, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Maurice M. Trichilo, 33, and Dwayne J. Cooper, 35, both of Albany, following a narcotics operation in the Town of Ballston. Trichilo and Cooper are accused of possessing a large quantity of cocaine...
informnny.com
Cohoes man pleads guilty to stealing gun
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man faces up to 10 years behind bars after he allegedly stole a rifle that he was supposed to deliver to a gun dealer back in 2019. Prosecutors say, Zachary Adams, 30, stole the gun on May 25, 2019, and sold it to a friend several days later.
Troy felon sentenced on gun, drugs charges
A Troy man was dealt a 33-month prison sentence on Wednesday for illegally possessing a pistol as a previously convicted felon, as well as having fentanyl-laced pills with the intent to distribute them.
theupstater.com
Former Coeymans cop indicted on falsifying records charges
COEYMANS — A former Coeymans police officer has been indicted on felony charges alleging he falsified paperwork to a state agency with regard to field training for recruits in the Coeymans Police Department. Kevin Schwebke, 38, of East Greenbush, now works as a detective in Menands and is not...
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
Saratoga Springs mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning.
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man, ordered him eight times to put down his gun and get...
Schenectady man sentenced to 20 years for fatal shooting
A Schenectady man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing a woman in July 2020.
wamc.org
Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs
Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
Nauman Hussain sues judge who threw out guilty plea
The man accused in the deadly Schoharie limo crash is suing the judge that threw out his guilty plea.
Watervliet Police Chief Blames NY's Bail Reform Laws For 'Serial Intoxicated Driver'
A New York police chief is blasting the state’s bail reform laws, claiming they are directly to blame for a repeat DWI offender who was arrested three times in just as many months. Albany County resident Brandon McKinley, age 42, of Watervliet, was sentenced to an aggregate term of...
Johnstown local accused of stealing funds from business
Police arrested Brandie R. Johnson, 33 of Johnstown on November 14. Johnson is accused of stealing funds from a Galway business.
Alleged Poughkeepsie gunman arrested in Menands
A man wanted out of Dutchess County in connection to a shooting that took place in the summer of 2021 was found in Menands on Tuesday.
Teen, 14, shot on Second Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a teenaged boy was shot Friday night.
WNYT
Man convicted in 2020 Albany murder
An Albany man was found guilty of murder on Wednesday, for fatally stabbing another 22-year-old man in March 2020. Darius Cokely was tried for murder over the past week. A jury comprised of eight men and four women found Cokely guilty for stabbing Maurice Skeen during a brawl outside his home on 550 Madison Avenue.
Repeat DWI offender sentenced to prison
A Watervliet man was sentenced to three to nine years in state prison on Tuesday.
informnny.com
Afternoon shooting in Troy
A man is recovering in the hospital tonight after a shooting that happened blocks away from a local school in the Collar City. Police say calls came in for a shooting at the City Deli Market around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They tell us a 21-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.
WNYT
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Columbia County crash
Two students are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a head-on car crash in Columbia County last night. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, one driver, 19-year-old Michael Shepherd, was pulled from a burning car with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, 20-year-old Boburmirzo Sharipov and...
Albany bodega’s liquor license suspended for alleged booze sales to minors
The SLA issued an emergency suspension for All Star Pizza & Deli's liquor license.
