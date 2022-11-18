ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Albany man sentenced in drug distribution case

An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for distributing cocaine, meth and amphetamine. Wayne Myers was sentenced Friday in federal court. His sentence also includes five years of post-release supervision. He pleaded guilty and admitted to distributing the drugs with his co-conspirators between June of 2020 and February...
ALBANY, NY
informnny.com

Cohoes man pleads guilty to stealing gun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man faces up to 10 years behind bars after he allegedly stole a rifle that he was supposed to deliver to a gun dealer back in 2019. Prosecutors say, Zachary Adams, 30, stole the gun on May 25, 2019, and sold it to a friend several days later.
COHOES, NY
theupstater.com

Former Coeymans cop indicted on falsifying records charges

COEYMANS — A former Coeymans police officer has been indicted on felony charges alleging he falsified paperwork to a state agency with regard to field training for recruits in the Coeymans Police Department. Kevin Schwebke, 38, of East Greenbush, now works as a detective in Menands and is not...
COEYMANS, NY
wamc.org

Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs

Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Man convicted in 2020 Albany murder

An Albany man was found guilty of murder on Wednesday, for fatally stabbing another 22-year-old man in March 2020. Darius Cokely was tried for murder over the past week. A jury comprised of eight men and four women found Cokely guilty for stabbing Maurice Skeen during a brawl outside his home on 550 Madison Avenue.
ALBANY, NY
informnny.com

Afternoon shooting in Troy

A man is recovering in the hospital tonight after a shooting that happened blocks away from a local school in the Collar City. Police say calls came in for a shooting at the City Deli Market around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They tell us a 21-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.
TROY, NY
WNYT

2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Columbia County crash

Two students are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a head-on car crash in Columbia County last night. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, one driver, 19-year-old Michael Shepherd, was pulled from a burning car with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, 20-year-old Boburmirzo Sharipov and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

