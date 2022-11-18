ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

fox26houston.com

3 shot, 1 killed in apparent drive-by ambush in Acres Homes

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in north Houston, where three men were injured, one of them killed. It happened in the parking lot of a snow cone business in the 7400 block of Northline Dr. in Acres Homes a little before 8 p.m. That's where responding officers with the Houston PD said they found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:40, Cpl. Tommy Kurie effected a traffic stop in the area of Prairie Lea and West Fifth Street on a vehicle for disregarding the stop sign. Cpl. Kurie made contact with the driver, Victoria Raquel Martinez, 22 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Brazos County for Possession of Controlled Substance. Martinez was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Arrests This Week For Alcohol Thefts In September And October

Two 19 year old College Station men were arrested this week on charges of stealing hundreds of cans of alcoholic beverages from the H-E-B store in Jones Crossing. Harold Collins and Bryce Otis are accused of taking two shopping carts of product from the store on October 7. The $789 dollars of product included 546 cans of beer and 192 cans of tea containing alcohol.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt

Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
HOUSTON, TX

