Click2Houston.com
Man with 5 prior DWIs sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatal drunken driving crash
HOUSTON – A Houston man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated was sentenced this week to 35 years in prison for killing another driver in a drunken driving crash in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday. “A completely innocent father of four lost his...
fox26houston.com
Repeat DWI suspect sentenced to 35 years for deadly drunk driving crash
CYPRESS, Texas - A man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for killing another driver in a 2018 drunk driving crash. According to a press release, Owen McNett, 50, was sentenced this week but convicted by a jury last...
1 killed, 2 hospitalized after being ambushed by 3 men during shooting in north Houston, police say
A witness said he heard what sounded like an AK-47 being shot outside of his apartment. He found a man wounded and attempted to save his life, but the injuries were too severe.
fox26houston.com
3 shot, 1 killed in apparent drive-by ambush in Acres Homes
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in north Houston, where three men were injured, one of them killed. It happened in the parking lot of a snow cone business in the 7400 block of Northline Dr. in Acres Homes a little before 8 p.m. That's where responding officers with the Houston PD said they found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.
Only on 13: Records reveal victim reported husband's abuse before his brother allegedly stabbed her
Facts that only ABC13 uncovered have led investigators into exploring whether a Houston woman's husband allegedly directed the deadly stabbing that left his wife dead, from behind bars.
Deputy opens fire at suspect who pointed weapon in NW Harris Co. neighborhood, sheriff's office says
The reported chaos appeared to have began when a business owner was followed to her home, where four suspects tried to rob her, deputies say.
Man with AK-47-style weapon struck during shootout with officers identified and charged, HPD says
Police said the 34-year-old suspect, who was wearing an ankle monitor, crashed after officers tried to pull him over. That's when he allegedly started firing through his windshield.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:40, Cpl. Tommy Kurie effected a traffic stop in the area of Prairie Lea and West Fifth Street on a vehicle for disregarding the stop sign. Cpl. Kurie made contact with the driver, Victoria Raquel Martinez, 22 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Brazos County for Possession of Controlled Substance. Martinez was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after hurling objects at cars on Westheimer, causing damaging and injuring child
HOUSTON – A busy rush hour drive turned frightening for several drivers on their way home Thursday evening along Westheimer Road in the Upper Kirby area. At least seven drivers reported damage to their cars after being hit by rocks, several of them with children in the backseat, near the 2200 block of Westheimer Road, according to court documents.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrests This Week For Alcohol Thefts In September And October
Two 19 year old College Station men were arrested this week on charges of stealing hundreds of cans of alcoholic beverages from the H-E-B store in Jones Crossing. Harold Collins and Bryce Otis are accused of taking two shopping carts of product from the store on October 7. The $789 dollars of product included 546 cans of beer and 192 cans of tea containing alcohol.
Stolen catalytic converters still warm when 2 thieves arrested in Friendswood, police say
Friendswood PD said several catalytic converters were still warm to the touch when they were found in the backseat of the suspects' getaway car along with a saw.
Click2Houston.com
Special needs man will likely need walker for rest of life after caretaker at group home allegedly shot him over piece of chicken
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway at a southwest Houston group home after a man with special needs said he was shot by someone who was supposed to be his caretaker -- apparently over barbecue chicken. Police said it happened in September on Landsbury Drive near Stancliff Road. Derrick...
1 dead following crash on 610 East Loop at Clinton, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead after a crash on the East Loop, according to Houston police. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the northbound lanes of 610 at Clinton Road. Traffic is currently getting by on one lane at this time. Police said the crash involved...
Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt
Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
Firefighters rescue puppy stuck underneath car near exhaust pipe in Fort Bend County
'Mackenzie' had a few minor cuts but was nonetheless happy to be free, although the car she was under had to be torn apart and reassembled.
Click2Houston.com
Woman says she was possibly followed home, robbed after leaving credit union in south Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of snatching a woman’s purse earlier this month. On Nov. 7, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 10400 block of Clark Grove Lane around 2:15 p.m. Investigators...
Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says
Witnesses told officials that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun before it was fired.
wtaw.com
An Out Of State Tag “That Looked Odd” Leads To An Arrest For Stealing Catalytic Converters
An off duty peace officer contacting a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night about seeing a car with an out of state tag “that looked odd”, led to the arrest of a Houston man on charges of stealing two catalytic converters. One of the converters was cut...
KHOU
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
Pastor Jaime Garcia believes he was being watched and followed as he left Chase Bank on the North Loop. The theft was captured on a camera at a nearby Home Depot.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Harris County on Thursday. The crash happened at 19300 US 90 near Sheldon Road at around 9:30 p.m.
