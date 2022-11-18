ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Related
Laclede Record

DWIGHT “DUB’’ BAKER JR.

Dwight “Dub’’ Baker Jr., 69, of Richland, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Richland. He was born April 21, 1953, in Lebanon, Mo. to Dwight Ward Baker Sr. and Erma Sloan Baker. On Sept. 24, 1972, he was united in marriage with Connie Ann Barwick. He was...
RICHLAND, MO
Laclede Record

JANICE KAY JONES

Janice Kay Jones, 51, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Feb. 13, 1971, in Springfield, Mo. to Earnest and Dixie Vincent Shields. On May 16, 1989, she was united in marriage with Randall Jones, and they shared 36 years together. She was preceded in...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

WILLIAM DAVID “DAVE’’ RODDEN

William David “Dave’’ Rodden, 53, of Dixon, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Dixon. He was born July 25, 1969, to William Don Rodden and Patsy Ann Peckenpaugh Johnson. Dave was first married to Gabrielle Olma of Germany. In May of 2000 he was...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
BOLIVAR, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon Dairy Queen closed after being damaged in fire

The Dairy Queen in Lebanon is shut down after sustaining extensive damage in a fire. The Lebanon Fire Department says crews were called to the restaurant on South Jefferson Avenue just before 5:00 Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. The fire was found in the ceiling in the dining area and was extinguished. There were no injuries, but the interior of the building sustained extensive smoke, heat, fire and water damage.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

WELLMAN DEWAIN EDWARDS

Wellman Dewain Edwards, 84, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was born April 17, 1938, in Birch Tree, Mo. to Clifford and Molly (Birchfield) Edwards, who preceded him in death. In September 1957 he married Ilene Bowling, who preceded him in death on...
BUFFALO, MO
houstonherald.com

Deputies investigate cemetery theft, dog bite

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 53-year-old woman reported on Nov. 13 that four angel statues and a purple flower light with a total value of $200 had been stolen from her mother’s grave site at a Highway 137 property at Licking.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

A meeting to address a “Prescribed Burning Association” in Camden, Dallas, Hickory, and Laclede counties

The Missouri Department of Conservation is putting together a meeting that could help Landowners. The meeting will gauge interest in forming a “Prescribed Burning Association” in Camden, Dallas, Hickory, and Laclede counties. Conservation Agent Cory Gregg describes the meeting, and what a Prescribed Burning Association is. My Ozarks...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man shot in the head by teen witnessing domestic assault

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Greene County Deputies responded to the 3400 Block of North Farm Road 143 for a Domestic Assault. During the assault, a juvenile witnessing the incident discharged a firearm at the suspect, striking him in the head. The suspect was identified as 52-year-old, Stephen Bailey Jr. of Springfield, Missouri. Greene County Deputies tell...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

LIST: Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative

LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
LICKING, MO

