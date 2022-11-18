Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
DWIGHT “DUB’’ BAKER JR.
Dwight “Dub’’ Baker Jr., 69, of Richland, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Richland. He was born April 21, 1953, in Lebanon, Mo. to Dwight Ward Baker Sr. and Erma Sloan Baker. On Sept. 24, 1972, he was united in marriage with Connie Ann Barwick. He was...
Laclede Record
JANICE KAY JONES
Janice Kay Jones, 51, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Feb. 13, 1971, in Springfield, Mo. to Earnest and Dixie Vincent Shields. On May 16, 1989, she was united in marriage with Randall Jones, and they shared 36 years together. She was preceded in...
Laclede Record
WILLIAM DAVID “DAVE’’ RODDEN
William David “Dave’’ Rodden, 53, of Dixon, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Dixon. He was born July 25, 1969, to William Don Rodden and Patsy Ann Peckenpaugh Johnson. Dave was first married to Gabrielle Olma of Germany. In May of 2000 he was...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Dairy Queen closed after being damaged in fire
The Dairy Queen in Lebanon is shut down after sustaining extensive damage in a fire. The Lebanon Fire Department says crews were called to the restaurant on South Jefferson Avenue just before 5:00 Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. The fire was found in the ceiling in the dining area and was extinguished. There were no injuries, but the interior of the building sustained extensive smoke, heat, fire and water damage.
KYTV
One victim in critial condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after an overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. According to Springfield Police, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 304 W. Walnut St., near the Walnut and Patton Ave. intersection. Police...
KYTV
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Laclede Record
WELLMAN DEWAIN EDWARDS
Wellman Dewain Edwards, 84, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was born April 17, 1938, in Birch Tree, Mo. to Clifford and Molly (Birchfield) Edwards, who preceded him in death. In September 1957 he married Ilene Bowling, who preceded him in death on...
Shooting in north Springfield leaves one person injured, SPD investigating
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that has led to one person being injured in a north Springfield parking lot Saturday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 2422 W Division St. with reports of gunshots being fired. When officers arrived they found a person with […]
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate cemetery theft, dog bite
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 53-year-old woman reported on Nov. 13 that four angel statues and a purple flower light with a total value of $200 had been stolen from her mother’s grave site at a Highway 137 property at Licking.
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department asks for help in Lone Pine homicide investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What started as a well-being check has since turned into a bloody homicide investigation. Police are now asking for help to help get to the bottom of who killed 42-year-old Timothy Williamson. Now, more than two weeks later, the now empty and locked house stands as...
myozarksonline.com
A meeting to address a “Prescribed Burning Association” in Camden, Dallas, Hickory, and Laclede counties
The Missouri Department of Conservation is putting together a meeting that could help Landowners. The meeting will gauge interest in forming a “Prescribed Burning Association” in Camden, Dallas, Hickory, and Laclede counties. Conservation Agent Cory Gregg describes the meeting, and what a Prescribed Burning Association is. My Ozarks...
Man shot in the head by teen witnessing domestic assault
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Greene County Deputies responded to the 3400 Block of North Farm Road 143 for a Domestic Assault. During the assault, a juvenile witnessing the incident discharged a firearm at the suspect, striking him in the head. The suspect was identified as 52-year-old, Stephen Bailey Jr. of Springfield, Missouri. Greene County Deputies tell...
fourstateshomepage.com
LIST: Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
International Space Station viewable in Springfield until Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Space Station is the third-brightest object in the sky, and people in Springfield will get their chance to see it with the naked eye from tonight until Thanksgiving. The space station will look like a plane to the naked eye, but it will be faster, moving at around 600 mph, […]
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday
An Osage Beach woman wanted on a felony stealing charge in Camden County is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Morgan County. 38-year-old Amanda Lynn Schupp was arrested late Thursday afternoon and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
