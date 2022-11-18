From family gatherings to office potlucks, the last two months of the year are littered with a myriad of gatherings that are anchored by delicious food. Whether you crave some juicy turkey for Thanksgiving or a tasty holiday ham on Christmas, this season has something for everyone. With that in mind, it’s always fun to be the one that brings the dish that everyone can’t stop raving about. That’s why when I saw everyone’s favorite “internet grandma” Babs showcase a recipe for Cranberry Gouda Pull-Apart Bread, I knew I had to bookmark it to give it a try later.

11 DAYS AGO