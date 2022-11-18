ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KPEL 96.5

How Long Does it Take to Safely Thaw a Turkey?

Like a collection of oddly shaped bowling balls, they lie in wait in your grocer's freezer case. They are turkeys. They're stuffed with their own body parts, wrapped in plastic, and encased in a net. They are frozen. Not just kind of frozen. They are frozen hard like blocks of ice with wings and legs and somehow we're supposed to turn that into a golden brown delicious treat by next Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
Salon

Roasting a turkey is the worst part of Thanksgiving — so do this instead

Let's be real here: Roasting a turkey is factually the worst part of preparing a Thanksgiving meal, especially if you are cooking for a crowd. Once I hit adulthood and absorbed the bulk of holiday cooking responsibilities — a natural byproduct of working in food, I think — every November, I found myself increasingly resentful of what was essentially a stupid 16-pound winged ice cube sitting in my freezer waiting to be thawed.
CHICAGO, IL
moneytalksnews.com

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ’s, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Delish

Turkey Seasoning

Chances are, if you’re already making holiday dinners, you’ve got all the spices needed to make a quick and delicious turkey seasoning. Making your own spice mix not only saves you the cost, but also gives you the freedom to customize to your liking! Use this turkey seasoning for your Thanksgiving turkey or any time you want to roast a big bird.
WKYC

Turkey ranks among the most-disliked Thanksgiving foods, survey finds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dinner table debates often go hand-in-hand with Thanksgiving. There's just something about getting the whole family together that brings out those controversial opinions and hot takes, whether they be about politics, TV shows, sports or just about anything else. And that includes food. This year,...
Farm and Dairy

Safe ways to thaw and cook a frozen turkey

Q: “I’m buying a frozen turkey this week to serve for Thanksgiving this year. What’s the best way to thaw it?”. A: With the traditional holiday just days away, if you’ve purchased a frozen turkey, the time to think about how to defrost it is now. Depending on how large your frozen bird is, it could take up to six days to safely defrost it in a refrigerator.
12tomatoes.com

Recipe Tin Project: Turkey Dressing

Is Thanksgiving even Thanksgiving without stuffing? I think not. (And yes, I know it’s technically dressing if you’re not actually using it to stuff a bird and are concerned with semantics.) It’s one of my favorite parts of the holiday feast so when I saw this old recipe card, I was intrigued to see how this family’s vintage version differed from my own. And boy did it differ. A few of the ingredients gave me pause… but we’ll get to that in a minute.
Mashed

Bobby Flay Explains How To Cook Gravy The Day Before Thanksgiving

When it comes to making a mouth-watering Thanksgiving spread, you've got it all figured out — with one worrisome exception. Your homemade gravy has you a wee bit stressed out. After all, so much can go wrong. It could be too watery, too thick, too salty, or completely bland. And, don't even get you started on the possibility of lumps. Ugh.
msn.com

Turkey cooking tips from the experts at Butterball

(WLUK) -- Thanksgiving is one week away so it's time to start thinking about your turkey. Thursday marks "National Thaw Day." It serves as an annual reminder for people to take their turkeys out of the freezer and put them into the fridge to properly thaw in time. Rule of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

12 recipes to add to your Thanksgiving Day feast

This week's recipe roundup is all about Thanksgiving, of course. Whether you're planning your menu from scratch or looking for an interesting side dish, these recipes have you covered. Seriously Simple: Roast turkey in pieces reduces cooking time on Turkey Day. If you have your butcher cut up the bird...
Super Healthy Kids

Turkey Veggie Tray

This Turkey Veggie Tray is so easy to put together and makes the best healthy appetizer for your Thanksgiving celebration!. Thanksgiving is one of my very favorite days of the year! I love having a whole day to share my love of delicious food with those closest to me. Between...
Delish

Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?

Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
The Kitchn

Cranberry Gouda Pull-Apart Bread Will Be the Most Talked-About Dish at Thanksgiving Dinner

From family gatherings to office potlucks, the last two months of the year are littered with a myriad of gatherings that are anchored by delicious food. Whether you crave some juicy turkey for Thanksgiving or a tasty holiday ham on Christmas, this season has something for everyone. With that in mind, it’s always fun to be the one that brings the dish that everyone can’t stop raving about. That’s why when I saw everyone’s favorite “internet grandma” Babs showcase a recipe for Cranberry Gouda Pull-Apart Bread, I knew I had to bookmark it to give it a try later.
NPR

When turkey met cranberries — a dinner date from the 1700s

COOLEY: (Laughter). STAMBERG: Food historian Pamela Cooley says there's lots of supposition but no official record of what they ate - no diaries, no newspaper articles, no mention in Martha Stewart Living. It wasn't until 1796 when the first American cookbook was published that turkey and cranberries were linked in print.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Kitchn

Apple Pie Baked Apples Are Your Excuse to Do Less This Holiday Season

Apple pie just might be my favorite dessert of all time — especially during the holiday season. I don’t care if it’s Dutch, French, latticed, topped with crumble, or even served as mini turnovers — I’m a sucker for cinnamon-spiced tender apples nestled in a flaky crust. That said, it can be a real labor of love that I just don’t have time for. Enter: apple pie stuffed apples.

