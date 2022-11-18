BOSTON – A woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Jessica Hughes, of Orange, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served (one week in prison) and three years of supervised release. On May 16, 2022, Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine).

FITCHBURG, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO