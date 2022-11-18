ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pownal, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police

An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver seriously injured during Newfane crash

NEWFANE — A 21-year-old man from West Townshend was seriously injured during a crash in Newfane early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a crash on Vermont Route 30 at around 12:00 a.m. Police say that a vehicle had left the road and crashed into two parked...
NEWFANE, VT
mynbc5.com

Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion

NEWFANE, Vt. — A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
NEWFANE, VT
WCAX

West Townshend man seriously injured in Newfane car crash

NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Newfane sent a West Townshend man to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say early Sunday morning, 21-year-old Benjamin Stone drifted off Vt. Route 30 in Newfane, crashing into two cars parked in a driveway. They say he was ejected from his...
NEWFANE, VT
wamc.org

Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs

Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for armed robbery in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 29-year-old man was arrested for assault and robbery following an incident in Rutland on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a commercial hold-up alarm at a convenience store on North Main Street at around 1:55 p.m. Police say they spoke with store employees who reported...
RUTLAND, VT
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison; over 5.4 kilos of drugs, $376,000 seized after fatal overdose

BOSTON – A woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Jessica Hughes, of Orange, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served (one week in prison) and three years of supervised release. On May 16, 2022, Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine).
FITCHBURG, MA
newportdispatch.com

Woman facing numerous charges after caught speeding through Putney

PUTNEY — A 31-year-old woman from Bellows Falls was arrested following an incident in Putney on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle clocked traveling over 100 miles-per-hour on I-91 at around 6:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police learned that Samantha Chiu was transporting two...
PUTNEY, VT
informnny.com

Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers

SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the duo was caught on security cameras at about 2:15 p.m. Troopers released...
SEARSBURG, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs Community Reacts to Shooting

Saratoga Springs residents woke up to disturbing news this morning. After police responded to a shooting downtown around 3 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, one resident still can’t believe another shooting happened. “You know, it’s crazy that this stuff is coming around here now. Unfortunately, confrontations like this are happening in […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
informnny.com

Cohoes man pleads guilty to stealing gun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man faces up to 10 years behind bars after he allegedly stole a rifle that he was supposed to deliver to a gun dealer back in 2019. Prosecutors say, Zachary Adams, 30, stole the gun on May 25, 2019, and sold it to a friend several days later.
COHOES, NY
informnny.com

Afternoon shooting in Troy

A man is recovering in the hospital tonight after a shooting that happened blocks away from a local school in the Collar City. Police say calls came in for a shooting at the City Deli Market around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They tell us a 21-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy