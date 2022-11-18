Read full article on original website
WNYT
Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police
An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
newportdispatch.com
Driver seriously injured during Newfane crash
NEWFANE — A 21-year-old man from West Townshend was seriously injured during a crash in Newfane early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a crash on Vermont Route 30 at around 12:00 a.m. Police say that a vehicle had left the road and crashed into two parked...
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
Saratoga Springs mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning.
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man, ordered him eight times to put down his gun and get...
mynbc5.com
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion
NEWFANE, Vt. — A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
WCAX
West Townshend man seriously injured in Newfane car crash
NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Newfane sent a West Townshend man to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say early Sunday morning, 21-year-old Benjamin Stone drifted off Vt. Route 30 in Newfane, crashing into two cars parked in a driveway. They say he was ejected from his...
Westfield Police still searching for Robert Tesini
Information about where Tesini was last seen has been updated by Westfield Police who are still looking for him.
wamc.org
Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs
Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
Vermonter charged with attempted murder
A Vermont man was arrested on Thursday. Benjamin Taylor, 24, is accused of attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for armed robbery in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 29-year-old man was arrested for assault and robbery following an incident in Rutland on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a commercial hold-up alarm at a convenience store on North Main Street at around 1:55 p.m. Police say they spoke with store employees who reported...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison; over 5.4 kilos of drugs, $376,000 seized after fatal overdose
BOSTON – A woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Jessica Hughes, of Orange, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served (one week in prison) and three years of supervised release. On May 16, 2022, Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine).
mynbc5.com
Police ID woman cited for allegedly embezzling money from Townshend School PTA
TOWNSHEND, Vt. — Police have identified the person cited forallegedly embezzling thousands from the Townshend School PTA club. Vermont State Police said 40-year-old Elissa Wagner allegedly stole more than $2,000 over the past two years from the school's club during her time as treasurer. Wagner has been cited to...
Two dead after head-on collision in Columbia County
Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf reports a serious car crash that occurred on State Route 9H on November 18 in Ghent. The sheriff explains the crash was a head-on collision leading to two fatalities.
newportdispatch.com
Woman facing numerous charges after caught speeding through Putney
PUTNEY — A 31-year-old woman from Bellows Falls was arrested following an incident in Putney on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle clocked traveling over 100 miles-per-hour on I-91 at around 6:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police learned that Samantha Chiu was transporting two...
informnny.com
Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers
SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the duo was caught on security cameras at about 2:15 p.m. Troopers released...
Saratoga Springs Community Reacts to Shooting
Saratoga Springs residents woke up to disturbing news this morning. After police responded to a shooting downtown around 3 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, one resident still can’t believe another shooting happened. “You know, it’s crazy that this stuff is coming around here now. Unfortunately, confrontations like this are happening in […]
Johnstown local accused of stealing funds from business
Police arrested Brandie R. Johnson, 33 of Johnstown on November 14. Johnson is accused of stealing funds from a Galway business.
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
informnny.com
Cohoes man pleads guilty to stealing gun
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man faces up to 10 years behind bars after he allegedly stole a rifle that he was supposed to deliver to a gun dealer back in 2019. Prosecutors say, Zachary Adams, 30, stole the gun on May 25, 2019, and sold it to a friend several days later.
informnny.com
Afternoon shooting in Troy
A man is recovering in the hospital tonight after a shooting that happened blocks away from a local school in the Collar City. Police say calls came in for a shooting at the City Deli Market around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They tell us a 21-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.
