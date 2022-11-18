ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 11 laptops money can buy

All the top choices for those wanting the best Windows laptop. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already here, and we've already seen some big sales on the laptops in this list currently ongoing or expected to drop — especially the Surface Laptop 4, with its successor on the way.
TechRadar

Here's one spec where the Samsung Galaxy S23 might not get an upgrade

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones to bring a host of upgrades with them, from the cameras to the processors, but there is apparently one key spec that won't see an improvement: the fingerprint sensor. Reliable leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab) seems to have got hold of...
TechRadar

Gaming PC vs gaming laptop: which PC gaming option is better for your needs

With PC Gaming being more accessible than ever, many are going to be looking at getting a new device this Black Friday thanks to all of the deals and new models going on sale with next-gen components. But whether to buy a gaming PC vs gaming laptop will be most gamers' number one question.
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU could arrive disappointingly late in 2023

We think it’s too early to judge whether it might disappointment performance-wise, as well. Regarding Nvidia’s RTX 4060, we’ve not heard much on the grapevine about this GPU, but now a detailed rumor has come through for the graphics card – though we’d treat some of this with more skepticism than normal.
TechRadar

Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy - here are the 13 best offers so far

Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy just one week ahead the official sale event. While retailers typically reserve their juiciest Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, Best Buy is doing things a bit differently this year by offering Black Friday pricing right now. That means you score record-low prices on a range of gorgeous displays, and we're helping you find the best of the best by rounding up the top 13 Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy that we've spotted so far.
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU hits jaw-dropping 3.8GHz overclock to break a bunch of records

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 has been overclocked to new heights, breaking a bunch of world records as a result. This is the Galax RTX 4090 HOF – that’s a ‘Hall of Fame’ edition graphics card, specifically designed to be pushed very hard by expert overclockers – with Team OGS managing to reach a staggering 3.825GHz.
notebookcheck.net

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop impresses in our test

Optional, manual setting options are always a boon, allowing experienced gamers to take full advantage of all the possibilities, while beginners don't have to do that. In contrast to the Schenker models that are exemplary in this regard, Acer even offers two presets for steps of overclocking the processor in the Predator Helios.
TechRadar

Farewell to the Nvidia RTX 2060, the 2nd most popular gaming GPU

We’re deeply sad - heartbroken, even - to report that it looks like Nvidia is sunsetting the RTX 2060, long considered one of the best budget graphics cards ever made. Recent reports seen on Chinese tech website MyDrivers (opens in new tab) appear to indicate that Nvidia has stopped supplying its vendors in Asia with RTX 2060 chips (as well as the upgraded RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2060 12GB), as well as requesting that its production and sales partners limit supply of the cards by the end of November.
CNN

The best laptops of 2022

Here are our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now, whether you need an all-arounder for everyday use, a versatile 2-in-1 or a powerful gaming laptop.
TechRadar

Nvidia update on RTX 4090 GPU melting adapter reveals likely cause

Nvidia has produced a statement on the RTX 4090 GPU and its still ongoing investigation into incidents of melting power adapters. Team Green notes that a common problem with the reported 12VHPWR adapters which are melting is that they weren’t plugged in properly, and that the company estimates there have been some 50 cases of this worldwide.
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs get a fix for nasty blank screen issue on boot

Nvidia has released a fix for problems with its new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards experiencing a black (or blank) screen on bootup in some unfortunate cases. This isn’t quite as bad as it first sounds, as the operating system will still load okay and produce the desktop on your display as normal, eventually – you just get the blank screen on boot. However, that means you can’t access the BIOS for example, or see anything at all on the screen, until you reach the OS environment. And not being able to get in the BIOS could be a big problem in itself.
Android Headlines

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition Review: One Hell Of A Phone

ASUS sent out this phone to Android Headlines for review, but did not see the review before publishing. When ASUS asked if I’d like to review the Diablo Immortal Edition of the ROG Phone 6, I of course said yes. I am a huge Diablo fan and I was curious to see what sorts of cool things ASUS came up with for the design of this phone. This is ASUS’s second co-branded ROG Phone 6, having previously released a Batman version. And as this is a co-branded product, it features a unique Diablo Immortal-themed design inside and out.
Windows Central

Best Windows tablets 2022

Here are our picks for the best Windows 11 tablets you can buy right now. At the top of our list is the Surface Pro 9 5G, which we think is the best due to its ARM processor, large display, and thin form factor while still packing good battery life and excellent performance.
TechRadar

Grab yourself this Lenovo Chromebook for just $99 before Black Friday

Want a super-cheap laptop that isn't super-ugly? This Lenovo Chromebook is the way to go. We're seeing tons of early Black Friday deals landing on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and beyond. A lot of these early bird deals aren't that impressive, but we've sorted the wheat from the chaff to bring you this stellar deal on Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.
TechRadar

The iPhone 15 might get a premium makeover

The iPhone 14 line could hardly be accused of not looking and feeling high-end, but for the iPhone 15 line Apple might make its phones even more premium. That’s according to leaker ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) (via Phone Arena (opens in new tab)), who tweeted that the iPhone 15 will have titanium sides. That’s a premium material that’s more expensive than the aluminum used by the iPhone 14, or even the stainless steel used by the iPhone 14 Pro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy