Nvidia has released a fix for problems with its new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards experiencing a black (or blank) screen on bootup in some unfortunate cases. This isn’t quite as bad as it first sounds, as the operating system will still load okay and produce the desktop on your display as normal, eventually – you just get the blank screen on boot. However, that means you can’t access the BIOS for example, or see anything at all on the screen, until you reach the OS environment. And not being able to get in the BIOS could be a big problem in itself.

2 DAYS AGO