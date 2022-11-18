Read full article on original website
skisoutheast.com
What An AWESOME First Weekend of the Ski & Snowboarding Season
Around 7pm or so on Saturday night I had an opportunity to chat with Len Bauer of Sugar Mountain. Len is a buddy of mine and a 42 year veteran teaching skiing and snowboarding. He’s the Ski & Snowboard School Director at Sugar, a position he has held for 31 years (as well as teaching there for 36 years). So Saturday was HIS first Saturday of the new season and when I saw him I shared how great Sugar looked when I drove past it on Friday afternoon.
Kingsport Times-News
High-speed quad lift new at Sugar Mountain
SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Oma’s Meadow chairlift — a high-speed, detachable, four-passenger lift — is the newest member of Sugar Mountain Resort’s uphill transportation system. The 2,225-foot long Doppelmayr chairlift cuts travel time from nine minutes to just over two minutes and carries 2,400...
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – November 19-20, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-012>017-022>024-032>035-200500- /O.NEW.KRNK.WI.Y.0013.221120T0300Z-221120T1500Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. Bedford, and Amherst. 159 PM EST Sat Nov 19 2022. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
skisoutheast.com
App Ski Mountain Opening Highlights A Beautiful, Cold Friday
And then there were three. App Ski Mountain is set to join the fun as they kick off the 2022-23 season this morning. The Blowing Rock resort joins Sugar and Cataloochee with lifts turning for today. If you are able to make some turns at one of the three resorts...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – Sunday November 20, 2022
GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-049-050-053-065-501-503-505- 202300- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Yancey- Mitchell-Buncombe-Henderson-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- 1020 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022. …INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING…. Gusty mountain winds are expected to steadily diminish through. early afternoon. Meanwhile, although temperatures are cooler. today, much drier air is also in place,...
Mount Airy News
Price signs with Appalachian State
Surry Central senior Jeremiah Price is joined by his family as he signs his NCAA National Letter Intent to wrestler at Appalachian State University. Jeremiah Price has his hand raised after winning the 2022 NCHSAA 2A 152-pound State Championship. Price won the 2A 152 Title his junior year after repeating as 2A 145 Champion his first two years.
wataugaonline.com
Thanksgiving 2022 Holiday Schedule Changes
This is a list of some of the local closings during the week of Thanksgiving. This list will be updated as needed. Watauga County Schools closed for students Wednesday. Closed for everyone Thursday & Friday. Appalachian State closed for students Wednesday. Closed for everyone Thursday & Friday. Town of Boone...
WLOS.com
Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
iheart.com
This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina
For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
blueridgecountry.com
174 Acres: New Play along the New River
The Grayson County, Virginia, land will become a park. A large tract of land in Grayson County, Virginia, with more than 2,500 feet of frontage along the majestic New River is now under permanent protection and will soon be open to the public for outdoor recreation. The New River Conservancy purchased the 174-acre tract, now called New River Hill Forest earlier this year. In partnership with the New River Soil and Water Conservation District, the conservancy has begun to convert old logging roads into hiking trails and develop points of access along the New.
lincolntimesnews.com
The Crowe Mansion to get a new purpose
LINCOLNTON – The Crowe Mansion is one of those stately structures that anyone passing by would do a doubletake wondering what the history was behind the home and what it looked like inside. The mansion, which has been vacant for some time now, was recently purchased by three women, Kayla Fuller, Allison Fuller, and Brandi Wyant with the intention of using it as a wedding and event venue.
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
wataugaonline.com
Three-Time Grammy Award Winner Darius Rucker Headlines An Appalachian Summer Festival 2023
BOONE, NC— Appalachian State University’s An Appalachian Summer Festival, in partnership with App State Athletics, announces three-time Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker as the festival headliner. Rucker will perform an outdoor concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, March 20 at 10am, and can be purchased in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office, online at appsummer.org, or by phone at 828-262-4046.
The Daily South
North Carolina Shelter Writes Hilariously Honest Adoption Post For “Hot Mess” Mastiff
A North Carolina animal shelter’s hilarious adoption post about a special dog in need of a home is going viral for its honesty. “Someone adopt this hot mess” Burke County Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post about Billy Bob the mastiff. “We promise you won't regret it!”
‘Here for a reason’: Man pulls mom, 3 kids to safety after car flips into NC creek
HICKORY, N.C. — A good Samaritan is being credited with pulling a mother and three children out of an overturned SUV. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along 29th Avenue Drive Northeast in Hickory. The SUV went off the road and overturned, ending up in a creek. When...
WCNC
Catawba County school bus accident
More than 60 kids and 4 teachers from Mountain View Elementary in Catawba County were on board a bus when it crashed into another car. All passengers are okay.
caldwelljournal.com
Sixteenth Annual Festival on the Square in Granite Falls
GRANITE FALLS, NC (November 16, 2022) — The Sixteenth Annual Festival on the Square Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Monday, November 21, 2022, in downtown Granite Falls. The festival begins at 6:15 p.m. but we encourage everyone to come early to see the 25 Christmas trees decorated by local school groups and civic organizations as part of the “Light Up Granite Falls” event. Festival attendees can enjoy beautiful live Christmas music from local school choruses and bands. Several downtown businesses and faith-based organizations will have booths providing free refreshments and there will be a special appearance by Santa Claus. This event has always provided great fun for the entire family. Due to limited seating, we encourage you to bring a comfortable lawn chair and enjoy the beginning of the holiday season in historic downtown Granite Falls. We hope to see you there for the first snowfall of the season!
wataugaonline.com
Town of Blowing Rock issues Notification of Discharge of Untreated Wastewater
The Town of Blowing Rock has issued a “Notification of Discharge of Untreated Wastewater”. “General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County chamber of commerce names new president
LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce has undergone several leadership changes in recent years, with the latest being a unanimous appointment of Jennifer Weber as the organization’s new president. Weber has been with the Chamber since 2006, serving as interim president since May. She is a...
Police: Bristol, Va. man arrested for shooting wife
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a shooting in Bristol, Virginia. The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at Eastridge Apartments on Eastridge Road, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Police said a man, identified as Gerold T. Smith, 38, shot his wife after an argument. She was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center […]
