Related
ELLE DECOR

The Best Black Friday Furniture, Bedding, and Mattress Deals Already Happening

Days are shorter, a chill is in the air, and the gift guides are rolling out. It’s that time of year: holiday shopping and gift giving is at the top of your to-do list. It’s crept up on us quickly, but just because it’s time to shop for others doesn’t mean it isn’t also a time to treat yourself, too. We’re talking upgrading your living room, sprucing up your bedroom, and revamping your dining room just in time for holiday hosting. It doesn’t have to come at top dollar either-loads of top furniture and homeware retailers are giving us Early Black Friday deals.
People

Shoppers Call This Convenient Bed in a Bag Set 'Soft and Amazing' — and It's on Sale for Only $56

 "Just what I was looking for in order to get that ‘hotel feel’ in my bedroom" If your bedding is worn out and not cutting it anymore, but shopping individually for a new comforter, sheets, and pillowcases sounds too time-consuming (and honestly, expensive), there's an easy (and comfy) alternative you should be aware of.  We're eyeing up the Cozylux 7-Piece Bed in a Bag Set, which is on sale with double discounts at Amazon right now, and has everything you need to totally update your bedding for the...
CNN

The best vacuum cleaners of 2022

Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
TechRadar

Black Friday antivirus deals 2022: when is it and what to expect

Black Friday 2022 will arrive on November 25, one of the year’s biggest shopping days – so it’s a great time to find bargains. And with big savings available on the best antivirus software, there’s rarely a better time to invest in some tech protection. After...
homedit.com

Blinds Vs Curtains: Which Window Treatment is The Best?

Homeowners, interior designers, and decorators often debate on whether blinds or curtains are better. Which window treatment is the best: blind vs. curtains is a subject worth exploring. You’re here because you are active in this debate. While one option isn’t better than the other, both window coverings have...
TechRadar

Black Friday 2022 live: more deals today as prices continue to drop

The latest Black Friday news and deals on Sunday, November 20. * Many products have dropped to their cheapest prices of the year already. * Black Friday has started at Amazon. Half price Alexa devices, video games, homeware and more. * There's up to £1,600 off energy efficient LG and...
TechRadar

How to buy a really cheap Apple Watch on Black Friday

Want an Apple Watch? If you’re an iOS user interested in looking after your health in 2023, or kick-starting a new fitness regime, an Apple Watch is a near-essential purchase. Perhaps you’re looking to upgrade your old one, or maybe this will be your first Apple Watch. Either...
TechRadar

The best Black Friday AirPods alternatives deals: great earbuds, no Apple logo

Anyone who's been following our live coverage of the Amazon deals fest will know that Black Friday officially happens on Friday 25, but myriad Black Friday deals are already live. Why the rush? Well, every retailer from Apple to ZR Speaker Lab is trying to get a jump on their competitors ahead of the day itself.
TechRadar

Why wait to buy a MacBook on Black Friday when early deals are this good?

Who cares that Black Friday is less than a week away, when these early MacBook deals are so good?. If you're an Apple fan looking to buy a new MacBook (or anyone who wants some of the best laptops money can buy right now) then don't hang about, there's some amazing Black Friday MacBook deals already, and we've rounded up the very best we've found today in both the UK and the US.
TechRadar

One of the best PS5 racing wheels for Gran Turismo 7 is 50% off for Black Friday

Been looking at getting a racing wheel setup for PS5, but are always put off by those nauseatingly high price tags? You're in luck with this Amazon Black Friday deal. As part of its Black Friday 2022 sales, US buyers can pick up the Logitech G29 PS5 racing wheel for just $199.99 (opens in new tab). That's a massive $200 saving off the usual retail price of $399.99. UK buyers are in luck, too, with a 40% discount to just £199 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar

Black Friday mattress exclusive: get $400 off TechRadar's #1 best mattress this weekend

Saatva is one of the most sought-after luxury mattress makers in America, and we have bagged an exclusive TechRadar discount that saves you $400 on mattress purchases (opens in new tab). The minimum spend is $1,000, so it'll kick in on all sizes above the twin, and knock the price of queen size Saatva Classic down to $1,395 (was $1,795). It's the best Black Friday mattress deal we've come across.
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2022: Best offers from Emma and more

The biggest and best sales event of the year – aka Black Friday – is very nearly upon us. The shopping bonanza sees all your favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners taking part, slashing their prices across gaming, tech, home appliances and so much more. Another particularly pricey item that you can expect to save on during the event is a mattress, with all of the best brands – including Simba, Emma, Brook + Wilde, and Otty – slashing their prices considerably on single, double, king, and super king-size beds. Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022...
TechRadar

Today's best Black Friday Vacuum Deal is a whopping 60% off the Neato D7

One of our highest rated robot vacuums, the Neato Robotics D7, is seeing a once-in-a-lifetime sale. And, while there are plenty of Black Friday vacuum deals (opens in new tab) to choose from, this might be one of the best, if not the best out there right now. The Neato...

