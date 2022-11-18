Outdoors-related clubs and organizations can submit items to be considered for publication in “Outdoors Briefs” by emailing to. outdoors@republicanherald.com. With dangerous encounters with bears on the rise in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced he is rescinding his executive order to ban bear hunting in the state. This move comes after his alignment with animal rights organizations and his running on this issue during both campaigns for governor and repeatedly ignoring the science on bear populations while in office.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO