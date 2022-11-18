ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Gridlock Alert: 2 lanes of Gulf Freeway SB to shut down this weekend due to construction, TxDOT says

Heads up, Houstonians. We have a Gridlock Alert ahead of the weekend. If you have plans to head to Galveston, it may be slow getting there.

TxDOT plans to close two lanes of the Gulf Freeway southbound, between FM 518 and FM 517 all weekend.

To get around this, you're urged to use Highway 3.

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

