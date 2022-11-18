ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police

An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

OAG: 45 firearms turned in at gun buyback

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that 45 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) along with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office accepted working and non-working firearms, without question, in exchange for compensation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Albany drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for selling cocaine, crack, meth, and amphetamine to people around the Capital Region. As part of his guilty plea earlier this year, Wayne Myers, 32, admitted that between June 2020 and February 2021, he distributed at least 343 grams of crack, 251 grams of cocaine, 145 grams of amphetamine, and 5.7 grams of meth.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs

Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theupstater.com

Former Coeymans cop indicted on falsifying records charges

COEYMANS — A former Coeymans police officer has been indicted on felony charges alleging he falsified paperwork to a state agency with regard to field training for recruits in the Coeymans Police Department. Kevin Schwebke, 38, of East Greenbush, now works as a detective in Menands and is not...
COEYMANS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Whitehall man arrested for home burglary

DRESDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, New York State Police arrested a Whitehall man in connection with a burglary case. Paul J. Hanna, 28, was arrested following a burglary complaint stemming from a residence in the town of Dresden. The house was a seasonal dwelling, with no occupants at...
WHITEHALL, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Werner Brewery of Saratoga County: Some History

The patriarch of this brewing family was Reinhold A. Werner, born in Gulmuthansen, Bavaria in 1827. At the age of twenty, he emigrated to America with his parents, Melchoir and Rose Werner. After entering the country, Reinhold’s parents moved west, settling in Iowa, while Reinhold stayed in New York, seeking his own opportunities in his new country.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs Community Reacts to Shooting

Saratoga Springs residents woke up to disturbing news this morning. After police responded to a shooting downtown around 3 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, one resident still can’t believe another shooting happened. “You know, it’s crazy that this stuff is coming around here now. Unfortunately, confrontations like this are happening in […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
informnny.com

Police: Drunk Pownal man punches girlfriend in face

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — According to police, on Wednesday, November 16, at about 5:41 p.m., a woman called for help from the Ladd Brook Inn in Pownal. She said that her boyfriend was drunk and throwing things at her, police claim. When Troopers arrived, the woman had relocated to...
POWNAL, VT
WNYT

2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Columbia County crash

Two students are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a head-on car crash in Columbia County last night. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, one driver, 19-year-old Michael Shepherd, was pulled from a burning car with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, 20-year-old Boburmirzo Sharipov and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy