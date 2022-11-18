Read full article on original website
WNYT
Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police
An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
400 Pounds Of Cannabis Discovered During Traffic Stop In Wilton, State Troopers Report
Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop in the Capital District led to the discovery of about 400 pounds of cannabis. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped a vehicle traveling on I-87 in Wilton at about 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, New York State Police reported. After an...
OAG: 45 firearms turned in at gun buyback
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that 45 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) along with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office accepted working and non-working firearms, without question, in exchange for compensation.
WRGB
Fourth suspect pleads guilty in death of Ieasha Merritt, to be sentenced in January
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Tevin Alvarez, 30, a Schenectady resident, will be sentenced in January to 20 years to life in state prison, after he pled guilty Friday in Schenectady County Court, to Murder in the Second Degree for the killing of Ieasha Merritt on July 5, 2020. Alvarez...
informnny.com
Albany drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for selling cocaine, crack, meth, and amphetamine to people around the Capital Region. As part of his guilty plea earlier this year, Wayne Myers, 32, admitted that between June 2020 and February 2021, he distributed at least 343 grams of crack, 251 grams of cocaine, 145 grams of amphetamine, and 5.7 grams of meth.
Albany Man Sentenced For Stabbing Trump Supporters During 'Stop The Steal' Rally At NY Capitol
A New York man will spend years in prison for a vicious stabbing attack on two supporters of former President Donald Trump during a “Stop the Steal” rally outside the state Capitol building in Albany on Jan. 6, 2021. Alexander Contompasis, age 39, of Albany, was sentenced to...
wamc.org
Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs
Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
Johnstown local accused of stealing funds from business
Police arrested Brandie R. Johnson, 33 of Johnstown on November 14. Johnson is accused of stealing funds from a Galway business.
theupstater.com
Former Coeymans cop indicted on falsifying records charges
COEYMANS — A former Coeymans police officer has been indicted on felony charges alleging he falsified paperwork to a state agency with regard to field training for recruits in the Coeymans Police Department. Kevin Schwebke, 38, of East Greenbush, now works as a detective in Menands and is not...
Alleged Poughkeepsie gunman arrested in Menands
A man wanted out of Dutchess County in connection to a shooting that took place in the summer of 2021 was found in Menands on Tuesday.
Nauman Hussain sues judge who threw out guilty plea
The man accused in the deadly Schoharie limo crash is suing the judge that threw out his guilty plea.
cnyhomepage.com
Whitehall man arrested for home burglary
DRESDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, New York State Police arrested a Whitehall man in connection with a burglary case. Paul J. Hanna, 28, was arrested following a burglary complaint stemming from a residence in the town of Dresden. The house was a seasonal dwelling, with no occupants at...
newyorkalmanack.com
Werner Brewery of Saratoga County: Some History
The patriarch of this brewing family was Reinhold A. Werner, born in Gulmuthansen, Bavaria in 1827. At the age of twenty, he emigrated to America with his parents, Melchoir and Rose Werner. After entering the country, Reinhold’s parents moved west, settling in Iowa, while Reinhold stayed in New York, seeking his own opportunities in his new country.
WRGB
One man sentenced in connection to shooting that left 12-year-old paralyzed
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office announced Friday the sentencing of Julian Soto, 25, of Troy, in connection to the 2021 shooting that paralyzed MJ Rivera, 12, also of Troy. On March 8, 2021, MJ Rivera was struck in the back with a bullet inside of...
Saratoga Springs Community Reacts to Shooting
Saratoga Springs residents woke up to disturbing news this morning. After police responded to a shooting downtown around 3 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, one resident still can’t believe another shooting happened. “You know, it’s crazy that this stuff is coming around here now. Unfortunately, confrontations like this are happening in […]
informnny.com
Police: Drunk Pownal man punches girlfriend in face
POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — According to police, on Wednesday, November 16, at about 5:41 p.m., a woman called for help from the Ladd Brook Inn in Pownal. She said that her boyfriend was drunk and throwing things at her, police claim. When Troopers arrived, the woman had relocated to...
Teen, 14, shot on Second Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a teenaged boy was shot Friday night.
WNYT
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Columbia County crash
Two students are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a head-on car crash in Columbia County last night. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, one driver, 19-year-old Michael Shepherd, was pulled from a burning car with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, 20-year-old Boburmirzo Sharipov and...
