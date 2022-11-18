Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
hypebeast.com
Japanese Actor/Model/Artist YOSHI Has Died
Japan’s YOSHI (Yoshizumi Sasaki) has just died at the age of 19. Rising to fame in his early teens, the actor/model/artist garnered worldwide attention from the fashion community via social media and was known for his sense of styling at such a young age — often putting together bold fits using secondhand clothing from designer Japanese labels.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major New Gameplay Feature
A new rumor about GTA 6 -- the tentative name for the new Grand Theft Auto game in development at Rockstar Games -- has potentially leaked a prominent new gameplay feature. As you may know, earlier this year GTA 6 leaked online in a massive way, giving fans their first look at a very early version of the game. This footage in turn revealed things like the game's dual protagonists and its Vice City setting. What it didn't show though was the ability to go prone, which hasn't been in any previous GTA game, but is supposedly going to be in this one.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka among former Square Enix employees arrested over Dragon Quest-related insider trading
They are alleged to have bought stock in a developer right before the public announcement it would make a Dragon Quest spinoff.
wegotthiscovered.com
Legendary ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, has been arrested in Japan as part of the ongoing investigation into the Dragon Quest series. Naka is part of a larger group of people who have been arrested following alleged insider trading around a new game in the series. The controversy comes from the developer Aiming getting the rights to develop an upcoming Dragon Quest game from Square Enix. Allegedly, several people involved with Square bought stakes in Aiming before the deal was made public, which is deemed as insider trading.
The Moment Denki And Jiro Became Canon!
Denki (Rekume - Deviant Art) In episode 2 of season 6 of "My Hero Academia" Denki got some major spotlight. This is rare considering how his character is portrayed. Denki is seemingly an easy-going kid who really doesn't care about much other than being a hero and girls.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
Best PS5 Black Friday deals live – consoles, games, SSDs and accessories
T3 digs out the best PS5 deals available now in the Black Friday sales to elevate your gaming and save you cash in the process
A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now
For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
ComicBook
Steam May Get Another Epic Games Store Exclusive Soon
The Epic Games Store may be losing another exclusive PC game to Steam in the near future if recent leaks are any indication of what's to come. According to a listing which recently got some interesting behind-the-scenes updates, Auto Chess, one of the games that helped kick off the auto-battler genre, is supposedly going to be coming over the Steam platform. This is one of the games supposedly meant to be a lifetime exclusive on the Epic Games Store, but given that a Steam version has not yet been formally announced, it's unclear why it's supposedly coming to the platform now as opposed to any other time.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Engadget
'Sonic' co-creator Yuji Naka reportedly arrested for insider trading
Yuji Naka, who co-created Sonic the Hedgehog and headed programming for the original game series, has reportedly been arrested for insider trading. According to Fuji News Network, authorities believe Naka bought 10,000 shares in game development company Aiming for 2.8 million yen ($20,000) before it became public that the developer was working with Square Enix on Dragon Quest Tact.
Broken Pieces is a retro thriller in the same vein as Parasite Eve and old-school Resident Evil
From its fixed cameras to Hitchcock-esque isolation – Broken Pieces nails early '00s nostalgia
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
"The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR" will bring the horror franchise to virtual reality through what looks like a blend of traditional scares and more fast-paced, action-style gameplay. So far, developer Supermassive Games has had a mixed record with VR titles. It followed up "Until Dawn," often considered one of the best horror games of all time, with the VR spinoff "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood," which received average reviews. It then released a VR prequel to the series titled "The Inpatient" that proved to be one of the worst games of 2018.
15 famous logos that have hidden meanings
The key to a good logo is making it "distinctive, memorable, and recognizable", according to designer Lo Min Ming, who's worked for the likes of Google, DropBox and Microsoft.But some of the most famous logos in the world, and others a little less well known, have hidden meanings which make them that little bit extra special.1. FedExOne of the most famous design "secrets" in the world, the FedEx logo has won over 40 awards over the years. In the negative space between the "E" and the "X" there's an arrow pointing from left to right representing the logistics company's...
ComicBook
New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited
A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
New Valheim trailer will finally show Mistlands gameplay next week
The reveal will take place on November 22
ComicBook
Gridman Universe Movie Sets Release Date With New Trailer, Poster
Gridman Universe will be uniting the casts of both SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon together in a new crossover movie event, and now fans have gotten a better of idea of what to expect and when to expect it with a new trailer and poster showing off the new movie! When SSSS.Dynazenon came to an end some time ago, it was announced that Tsuburaya Productions and Studio Trigger's collaboration would continue further with a new movie that will bring everyone together for a full crossover. But with little to go on as to what could be happening, it's been hard to guess what this crossover will offer.
