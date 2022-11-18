ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

morristowngreen.com

Fireworks, John Ginty Band returning for First Night Morris 2023

Fireworks are coming back to First Night Morris, along with Morristown favorite John Ginty and his band. The 31st annual edition of the New Year’s Eve extravaganza promises more than 70 performances across 21 venues, and more than 50 films. Fireworks, missing during the pandemic, are scheduled for 9:15...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morristown flags to fly at half-mast for former mayor

Flags in Morristown will fly at half-staff until former Mayor Jay DeLaney’s funeral next week, Mayor Tim Dougherty said on Monday. “It’s a sad day. He was a personal friend and a great ambassador for Morristown,” Dougherty said after attending meeting of the Morris County Commissioners, who also remembered DeLaney.
MORRISTOWN, NJ

