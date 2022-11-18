ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

BancFirst (BANF) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

BANF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.77%. A...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Zacks.com

PJT Partners (PJT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

PJT Partners (. PJT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

PTVE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 28.57%. A...
Zacks.com

Oneok Inc. (OKE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

OKE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.23%. A...
Zacks.com

DCP Midstream (DCP) Gains Marginally Since Q3 Earnings Beat

DCP Midstream, LP (. DCP - Free Report) stock jumped 1.2% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 02, thanks to increased NGL pipeline throughput. The partnership reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 18 cents per unit.
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ

3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades

Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
LOUISIANA STATE
Motley Fool

Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday

Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Zacks.com

Skyworks (SWKS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SWKS - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 3. For the fiscal fourth quarter, revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.375-$1.425 billion, indicating growth of 14% from the figure reported in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be...
Zacks.com

Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

CTHR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

1st Source (SRCE) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

SRCE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10%. A...
Zacks.com

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

AAOI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29. This compares to loss of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

VSAT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.97 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -540.91%. A quarter...
Zacks.com

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

La Jolla Pharmaceutical came out with a quarterly loss of $1.93 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.01. This compares to loss of $1.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.98%....
NASDAQ

Got $1,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

If you're an investor with the risk tolerance to take positions in growth stocks, there are certainly an abundance of them trading discounted right now. However, it's important to focus on investments in companies with quality underlying businesses. A stock might be on sale for a good reason, but price alone doesn't tell you whether it's a wise long-term addition to your portfolio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy