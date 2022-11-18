Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
ExxonMobil is back on its feet after several volatile years. Diamondback Energy could thrive as a domestic producer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Oil Producer Diamondback Energy Agrees Bolt On Acquisition Focused On Northern Midland Basin
Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) has agreed to acquire Lario Permian LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lario Oil & Gas Company, in cash and stock. The deal consideration includes 4.18 million Diamondback shares and $850 million of cash. "Lario is an attractive bolt-on to our existing Martin County position,...
NASDAQ
Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023
Higher oil prices this year are giving oil companies the fuel to produce record cash flows. In times past, the industry used its windfall from higher oil prices to drill more wells and boost production. However, they've been reluctant to do that this year, having been burned in the past since higher production eventually sent prices lower.
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coke's sales and earnings will likely be setting new records in a few years.
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Zacks.com
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
SOI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street
American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications trade well below analysts' price targets. That suggests they have lots of near-term upside potential. In addition, they have ample long-term total return potential as they continue growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Gold Soon Could Skyrocket Higher: 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Wall Street Loves
With inflation still well above the Federal Reserve target of 2%, continued demand from central banks and worried investors could drive gold prices much higher. These six top stocks are rated Buy and come with dependable (and in some cases big) dividends.
3 High-Yield Passive-Income Powerhouse Stocks to Buy Now
Investing in equal parts of these three stocks produces an average dividend yield of 5.7%.
Zacks.com
Telus International (TIXT) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates (Revised)
TIXT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.67%. A...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
msn.com
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
Zacks.com
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
GTEC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -23.08%. A...
Zacks.com
Kirby (KEX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
KEX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
