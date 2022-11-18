ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kelli Ward crashed the Arizona Republican Party. Here's how to save the wreckage

By EDITORIAL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
Disaster.

That is the only word Arizona Republicans require to describe the 2022 election as they scan the field strewn with their losing candidates.

For the first time since 1950, Democrats will control the Arizona governor’s office and two U.S. Senate seats.

The Democratic Party has won the secretary of state’s office and, at this writing, is within a hair’s breadth of the attorney general’s.

Even more disquieting, and not only for Republicans, has been the hijacking of the state GOP by young ideologues from Turning Point USA and old cranks who have radicalized it around the personality of Donald Trump.

Leading the change was Kelli Ward, the party chairman and longtime conspiracymonger, who transformed the party of Goldwater, Rhodes and McCain into an insult-driven Animal House.

Her latest term ends in January, but her performance has been so disgraceful that she should have already left.

Arizona Republicans' troubles affect us all

These Trump fanatics who lead the party plotted with the former president to reverse the 2020 presidential election and reinstate him into office. For that they face a federal investigation and potential criminal charges.

Those same leaders served up Trump candidates to the general election, where a more moderate electorate dispatched them with gusto. Arizonans wanted none of their conspiracy theories and election denialism.

This is not just a Republican problem.

'You have to fire the coach':After losses, some in GOP push for ouster of Ward

One of our major parties has broken faith with our democratic traditions and is promoting a brand of populism so belligerent it is poisoning our political culture.

Across the country on Nov. 8, American voters repudiated the Trump agenda, sending his candidates packing and delivering the former president his third loss in as many cycles.

This third cycle was supposed to be different. Historic trends and current events greatly favored Republicans, but the moment turned on them and slapped them in the face.

“After the shellacking we’ve taken,” Republican former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon said, “I think a lot of the Trump people are saying, ‘We’ve had enough.’ That’s what I’m hearing.”

Salmon, Taylor Robson want to reform the party

Salmon and Karrin Taylor Robson, opponents in the Republican primary for governor, first want to pry control of the state party from Ward. Robson this past week called on Ward to resign. She should. Now.

Taylor Robson has two words to describe what Ward has wrought: “Unmitigated disaster.”

“More concerned with stoking division and settling old scores, Kelli Ward has led our party into a deep morass with no real plan for the future,” Taylor Robson, a Phoenix real estate developer, said.

She and the like-minded Salmon are talking to other mainstream Republicans about reforming the party. They know it will be a difficult task.

“It’s a long play, and it’s going to take a lot of work and more than one person,” Salmon said. “But I guarantee you I’m going to be in the epicenter of the fight, because I’m sick and tired of just watching our party disintegrate.”

Republican strategist Chuck Coughlin has advice for these emerging reformers and underscores just how hard the struggle will be.

“People, you’ve been thrown out of the house, and now you’re going to go back in to reclaim the house. Well, all the crazy relatives are still hanging out. They’re not leaving.”

Turning the GOP's rank-and-file won't be easy

Coughlin said the conservative youth movement Turning Point USA, led by Charlie Kirk, co-opted the Arizona Republican Party.

“Turning Point owns the party now,” Coughlin said. “They’ve recruited all these PCs (precinct committeemen, the party’s rank-and-file workers) and they own the structure now.”

The problem with Turning Point is that it is led by Trump sycophants who appear incapable of learning in the face of unrelenting counter-facts. Kirk & Co. were deeply involved in the Kari Lake campaign that crashed on the rocks of its own extremism.

“Not one of their statewide Arizona picks managed to pass the ultimate hurdle and get elected to office,” reported The Arizona Republic’s Richard Ruelas, whose in-depth investigation has begun to pull down the mask on the organization and show how it seized control of the party.

National Review’s Scott Howard wrote this past week that Turning Point USA is “an entirely unserious organization” whose “brand of conservatism is not only dangerous to the movement; it repels many of the same young voters it’s meant to reach.”

“(Charlie) Kirk associates with stop-the-steal types and gives a platform to conspiracy theorists,” Howard wrote. Kirk’s latest stunt was to call “for an ‘amazing Patriot’ to bail out Paul Pelosi’s attacker so that conservatives could ‘ask him some questions’ about his actions.”

First step: Don't let Ward choose her successor

When Trump announced he is running again for president, Kirk bashed conservative media and tweeted, “The immediate, coordinated, mass denunciation of Donald Trump’s new presidential run ... is recreating the exact ‘One Man vs. The System’ reality that helped him win in 2016.”

Since Kirk looks at disaster and sees sunlight and success, it’s unlikely Turning Point will change its stripes.

“You’re really fighting Turning Point now,” Coughlin said. “And you’ve got to have a conversation with them and say, ‘If you want to be my enemy, we will be enemies. I don’t want to be your enemy. I want to help you. You’ve got to drop the Trump thing, though.’ ”

Salmon said the next step will be stopping Kelli Ward from choosing her successor and to get someone in there who understands the influences that are destroying the party.

“I really think we need to put a lot of focus on (that), and I think it’s possible, if we can all galvanize behind a reasonable next party chairman,” he said.

While many of the precinct committee people are extremists, Salmon said, “The county chairs and district chairs are actually pretty decent people. Everybody’s just been afraid to upset the apple cart. I really think that with what happened in this election is that there’s a willingness to stand and try to make some changes.”

If you care, stand up to help now

The Arizona Republican Party needs to change. Its extremism is a blight on the state and toxic to our political culture. Some of its leaders have veered into behavior that may soon face criminal prosecution.

Republicans who care about their party and Arizona need to stand up now and help Karrin Taylor Robson and Matt Salmon and others sweep out the stables and replace what’s there with a more decent and responsible brand of politics.

If you are a Republican of stature in Arizona who is disturbed by the direction of the party, now is the time to lend your voice to this developing reform movement.

If you are a Republican voter dissatisfied with party leadership, get involved in the party and make your voice heard.

All the wreckage of the last several years, all the dismal returns in the midterm election create a powerful logic for change and serious motivation to get going.

This is an editorial of The Arizona Republic's editorial board.

Comments / 50

Richard Hernandez
2d ago

Trumpkins have created the narrative of hate. They do not want to serve but be served. Self serving, ignoring us the pol of Arizona. Play Judge , jury & executioners. We must make sure the Legislature worka for US not just trumpets.

Reply(19)
24
Frank Nolasco
2d ago

The only way to try to restore the republican party is to get rid of that election denier. She is just as toxic as her cult leader

Reply(5)
29
Edward Jones
2d ago

I’m supposed to take advice from the AZ Repugnant who spent the ENTIRE last year trashing everyTHING and everyONE conservative?????

Reply(1)
7
