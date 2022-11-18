ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ualr.edu

Three UA Little Rock Professors Earn 40 Under 40 Arkansas Nurse Leaders Award

Three UA Little Rock nursing professors have been named to the Arkansas Center for Nursing’s 40 Nurse Leaders Under 40 list for 2022. The honorees from UA Little Rock include Stephanie Bartlett, assistant professor of nursing, Dr. Josy Nduku, assistant professor of nursing and RN-BSN program coordinator, and Judy Staley, assistant professor of nursing.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

April Bennett named President of Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway

Baptist Health named April Bennett, MSN, CHFP, RN, as the new president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway. The announcement was made Thursday (Nov. 17). Serving as the hospital’s chief nursing officer since 2020, Bennett has supported the opening and expansion of multiple specialties including the hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation unit, intermediate care unit and medical/surgical unit as well as the opening of a new intensive care unit and medical/surgical unit.
CONWAY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Encore Bank names Gary Edwards as Chief Audit Officer

Little Rock-based Encore Bank named Gary Edwards as executive vice president and chief audit officer. Edwards steps in for Elizabeth Bradley, who has been promoted to Encore’s executive vice president and chief risk officer. Edwards, who will be based in Little Rock, will lead Encore’s internal audit functions and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Diabetes drug shortage impacting Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've told you about all kinds of shortages recently, but now certain insulin drugs that are sometimes also used for weight loss are hard to come by. It's a shortage impacting diabetic Arkansans— and at local pharmacies like Kavanaugh Pharmacy, diabetes drugs haven't been easy to get.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas

BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Less food bank donations causes issues ahead of holiday season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Saturday before Thanksgiving is usually a busy time for food banks in Central Arkansas— but recent economic challenges felt across the country are now impacting those organizations. Food pantry leaders still plan on moving forward despite a low number of donations and inflation...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

New downtown bakery brings sweet treats, coffee

Kassi’s Cookies, a bakery originally opened in Mayflower, has opened a location in downtown Conway. Kassi Posey, 23, opened the bakery in Mayflower in October 2020. “I opened my business because I’ve always wanted to be my own boss & I knew I’d never work hard unless I was working hard for myself,” Posey said.
CONWAY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy