ualr.edu
Three UA Little Rock Professors Earn 40 Under 40 Arkansas Nurse Leaders Award
Three UA Little Rock nursing professors have been named to the Arkansas Center for Nursing’s 40 Nurse Leaders Under 40 list for 2022. The honorees from UA Little Rock include Stephanie Bartlett, assistant professor of nursing, Dr. Josy Nduku, assistant professor of nursing and RN-BSN program coordinator, and Judy Staley, assistant professor of nursing.
talkbusiness.net
April Bennett named President of Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway
Baptist Health named April Bennett, MSN, CHFP, RN, as the new president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway. The announcement was made Thursday (Nov. 17). Serving as the hospital’s chief nursing officer since 2020, Bennett has supported the opening and expansion of multiple specialties including the hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation unit, intermediate care unit and medical/surgical unit as well as the opening of a new intensive care unit and medical/surgical unit.
Talk Business & Politics: New University of Arkansas chancellor and Arkansas Foodbank hunger relief efforts
The University of Arkansas’s historic decision and the CEO of Arkansas Foodbank talks about efforts to fight hunger are the focuses of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.
talkbusiness.net
Encore Bank names Gary Edwards as Chief Audit Officer
Little Rock-based Encore Bank named Gary Edwards as executive vice president and chief audit officer. Edwards steps in for Elizabeth Bradley, who has been promoted to Encore’s executive vice president and chief risk officer. Edwards, who will be based in Little Rock, will lead Encore’s internal audit functions and...
Antibiotic shortage becoming a growing problem in pharmacies
Medicine in high demand is becoming more difficult to get into patients' hands. Most notable is amoxicillin, the go-to antibiotic for treating colds, pneumonia, strep throat, bronchitis, etc.
New tutoring program starts next Spring for Little Rock School District
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Little Rock School District board members have been actively working to make sure students can get caught up academically after the pandemic hit them hard. This year, they have seen a dramatic decrease in students' test scores, and now they hope that a new...
Diabetes drug shortage impacting Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've told you about all kinds of shortages recently, but now certain insulin drugs that are sometimes also used for weight loss are hard to come by. It's a shortage impacting diabetic Arkansans— and at local pharmacies like Kavanaugh Pharmacy, diabetes drugs haven't been easy to get.
Pine Bluff food pantry hands out thousands of packs of food for the holidays
Many people in Pine Bluff will have some help for the holidays thanks to the newly opened food pantry on Commerce Road.
Little Rock high school student gets perfect score on the ACT
It is rare to get the highest score on the ACT, however, a Little Rock student set out to accomplish the task and her hard work paid off.
talkbusiness.net
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
Arkansas Martin Luther King Commission working to change the lives of youth
The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr Commission hosted its 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit Anti-Bullying Event at Pulaski Heights Middle School on Thursday.
Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas
BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
KYTV
Arkansas Attorney General announces $5 million allocation to law enforcement
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – More help for law enforcement across Arkansas could be coming soon. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said $5 million would be allocated to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the Precision Driving Training Complex. Content partner KATV reported the...
ktoy1047.com
AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
Less food bank donations causes issues ahead of holiday season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Saturday before Thanksgiving is usually a busy time for food banks in Central Arkansas— but recent economic challenges felt across the country are now impacting those organizations. Food pantry leaders still plan on moving forward despite a low number of donations and inflation...
KATV
Pine Bluff Plaza Hotel will become Marriott Courtyard, boost downtown area
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Pine Bluff Convention Center will once again get a hotel adjacent to the building. It was formerly known as the Plaza Hotel and nearly empty for 10 years, but will now be occupied by the Marriott Courtyard. Joseph McCorvey is the executive director for...
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
mdmh-conway.com
Little Rock and North Little Rock are both considering raising police compensation
Little Rock, Arkansas – After the recent elections, central Arkansas’ cities are concentrating on their next budgets, which may include pay increases and new patrol cars for the local police. The emphasis on law enforcement support comes at a time when police departments nationwide, including those in Arkansas,...
ucanews.live
New downtown bakery brings sweet treats, coffee
Kassi’s Cookies, a bakery originally opened in Mayflower, has opened a location in downtown Conway. Kassi Posey, 23, opened the bakery in Mayflower in October 2020. “I opened my business because I’ve always wanted to be my own boss & I knew I’d never work hard unless I was working hard for myself,” Posey said.
KATV
AG Rutledge introduces Arkansas law that protects seniors from financial exposition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge highlights an award-winning state law on Wednesday. Rutledge and her members of the General Assembly introduced an Arkansas law to help protect Arkansas seniors as well as individuals with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation.
