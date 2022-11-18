Read full article on original website
Former Alabama player’s words ‘breaks’ Nick Saban’s heart
"That really breaks my heart because I'm responsible for that."
College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite
The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the
College Football Fans Calling For 1 Head Coach To Be Fired
The West Virginia Mountaineers notched a 48-31 loss to the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, moving their record to 4-7 on the season. This loss confirms the third losing season for head coach Neal Brown since he took over the Mountaineers program in 2019. West Virginia fans are...
Final Scores & Highlights: Week 14 high school football games
Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Final scores Northeast Tennessee Anderson County 38, Greeneville 7 Knox West 49, Daniel Boone 7 Maryville 38, Science Hill 14 Southwest Virginia George Wythe 48, Narrows 28 Patrick Henry 42, Holston 7 Grundy 32, Lebanon 0 Saturday games Gate City […]
Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
Charles Barkley: Hire Deion Sanders as Auburn football coach for star power vs Nick Saban
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders' name has been mentioned for almost every vacancy. Now his good friend Charles Barkley has weighed in. Barkley appeared on "The Next Round" podcast Thursday with co-hosts Lance Taylor, Ryan Brown and Jim Dunaway, and commented on college football job openings and where Sanders might end up.
ESPN's Holly Rowe Has Bold College Football Playoff Prediction
ESPN reporter Holly Rowe is all in on the TCU Horned Frogs. She made that abundantly clear while on "The Paul Finebaum Show" this Friday. “TCU just might be in your College Football Playoff,” Rowe told Finebaum. “So get ready to fear the Frog. Love some purple because I think they’re a fun team with a lot of speed and they’re dynamic.”
Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach
Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Tennessee Upset Loss
Tennessee's season just went from special to nightmare in the span of just a few hours. The Volunteers suffered an embarrassing upset loss to the Gamecocks of South Carolina this Saturday night. It wasn't even close. Spencer Rattler had a career night, throwing for six touchdowns in the 63-38 victory....
High school football playoffs: Bracket updates, state championship start dates in 2022
From Alabama to Wyoming, here's the skinny on each state's (and one district's) championship schedule in 2022
College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper
Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious. The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen. At 3-7, A&M really can't afford to lose. That they've played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn't great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism
ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks
With one week to go in the regular season, who's in?. ESPN's college football experts have updated their College Football Playoff picks with one week to go in the 2022 regular season. With Tennessee losing on Saturday night, the potential College Football Playoff field is getting smaller. Here's who ESPN's...
CBS Sports
UConn women's basketball assistant coach Chris Dailey leaves court on stretcher before NC State game
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey was taken off the court on a stretcher ahead of the Huskies' win over NC State on Sunday afternoon. Dailey appeared to have fainted after the national anthem. She did not return to the bench at any point during the game and there hasn't been an update on her status yet.
A Look At Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections Following Road Loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. ...
Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident
In a longstanding tradition, the Texas A&M Aggies have a cannon on the sideline which they fire as a celebration after the team scores touchdowns. But ahead of Saturday's game against the UMass Minutemen, the team fired the cannon at a pretty inopportune time causing quite a bit of controversy. Ahead of Saturday's game, a
Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's College GameDay. Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called "health issues." Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning. He wasted no time...
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender has strong message for Tennessee Vols after win over UT
South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith had some words for the Tennessee Vols on Saturday night after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia. Specifically, he had a message for Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Smith was asked about the “trash talk” between himself and Hyatt during the game.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes blunt statement after Tennessee Vols’ loss to South Carolina
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made a blunt statement on Saturday night after UT’s devastating 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Heupel wants this loss to hurt for the players and everyone involved with Tennessee football. And not just the players who were in Columbia on Saturday...
