ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Final Scores & Highlights: Week 14 high school football games

Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Final scores Northeast Tennessee Anderson County 38, Greeneville 7 Knox West 49, Daniel Boone 7 Maryville 38, Science Hill 14 Southwest Virginia George Wythe 48, Narrows 28 Patrick Henry 42, Holston 7 Grundy 32, Lebanon 0 Saturday games Gate City […]
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

ESPN's Holly Rowe Has Bold College Football Playoff Prediction

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe is all in on the TCU Horned Frogs. She made that abundantly clear while on "The Paul Finebaum Show" this Friday. “TCU just might be in your College Football Playoff,” Rowe told Finebaum. “So get ready to fear the Frog. Love some purple because I think they’re a fun team with a lot of speed and they’re dynamic.”
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach

Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper

Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious. The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen. At 3-7, A&M really can’t afford to lose. That they’ve played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn’t great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism Read more... The post College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks

With one week to go in the regular season, who's in?. ESPN's college football experts have updated their College Football Playoff picks with one week to go in the 2022 regular season. With Tennessee losing on Saturday night, the potential College Football Playoff field is getting smaller. Here's who ESPN's...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident

In a longstanding tradition, the Texas A&M Aggies have a cannon on the sideline which they fire as a celebration after the team scores touchdowns. But ahead of Saturday’s game against the UMass Minutemen, the team fired the cannon at a pretty inopportune time causing quite a bit of controversy. Ahead of Saturday’s game, a Read more... The post College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's College GameDay. Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called "health issues." Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning. He wasted no time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy